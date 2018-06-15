DuBOIS — The Oklahoma Tigers youth football program is one deep in history and tradition, and they are digging into that past to help promote the upcoming 2018 season that begins in August.
Long-time coach Mal Morris, who established the Tigers back in 1961, borrowed an idea from Penn State football when he decided to bring together past and present captains in a photoshoot to celebrate the long history of the youth program
While it took some investigation work, Morris delved back to the 1963 team — a squad led by captain Dave Keller and co-captains Gregg Heller and Bill Brown. That trio met with Billy Powell and Kadyn Smith — the captain of last year’s (2017) Oklahoma team.
When the quintet met face-to-face, it linked 55 years of Oklahoma Tigers football.
“I got the idea from Penn State when I saw a photo (of past and current captains) on a calendar, and wondered if it was something we could do,” said Morris. “I called five guys from the ’63 team to see who the captains where, but none of them remembered.
“One of the guys called his mom, who in turn called on the other players, who just happened to have a photo of the captains from that year. Even those three (Keller, Heller and Brown) honestly didn’t remember they were the captains.
“Once we figured that out, I told them what I had in mind and they all said, ‘Wow.’ I asked them if they had any concerns, and they all said no and wanted to be involved.
“To think it’s been 55 years since they played, and all three still live in DuBois.”
Morris hopes the trio’s willingness to come back and share their experiences with the current day players might help generate more interest in a youth sport that has seen numbers dwindle in recent years — not only locally but across the country.
“The interest level in it has certainly dissipated in recent years for several reasons,” said Morris. “I never in my life though we’d lose kids (to other things). Lose coaches, yes, but I’d never dream it would fade out like it has over the whole U.S. in the last year or two.
“My hope is maybe some kids, or even parents, might see this and say, “Geez, they still remember these guys after 55 years and they want to to come back and be a part of it.
“We want to get kids back involved with it, and I really love working with the kids. It might not mean anything to some people, but it means a whole lot to me. It’s my whole life. I don’t know anything else.”
Morris, well-known for being a tough disciplinarian while at the same time teaching kids the fundamentals and to respect the game, said that is the one thing most of his former players from the early years remember the most about their time with the Tigers.
“I don’t run into them all the time, but when I do, I’ll ask some of the guys who are now in their 50s and 60s what they remember best about the football team.
Every one of them say exactly the same thing — having to say yes sir or no sir, having good manners to please and thank you and having to respect the referees and players and coaches from other teams.
“Those are always things we’ve wanted our players to do, and I think it’s great they appreciated that, but I always say, what about the (actual) football, and they say, ‘Yeah, that too.’”
