HERSHEY — Knowing what a PIAA Class AAA basketball finalist looked like going into this unique 2020-21 high school basketball season, or any season for that matter, wasn’t something that came up in open conversations.
Brookville Raiders head coach Dalton Park knew his team was good. Beyond that, the expectation certainly wasn’t celebrating with Hershey’s Chocolate Bars after a win on their home court against District 6 power Bishop Guilfoyle Tuesday night.
Next up: District 4 champion Loyalsock at Hershey’s Giant Center Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Televised coverage is on the Pennsylvania Cable Network on local cable systems.
“I told the kids early in the year, it’s a long shot,” Park said after his team’s 62-60 win over BG. “I said, ‘If you play together and play hard, you have the ability to get there.’ How much I believed that at the time, maybe not, but as the year went on, I started seeing more and more things and told the guys, ‘We’re legit. It would take for us to play our best for like six games in a row.”
The thing is, the 23-2 Raiders didn’t play out of their minds at all in the win over the Marauders, leading from start to finish with the game tied just once at 43-43 with four minutes left. They outscored BG 3-1 over the grueling final half of the fourth to punch their ticket to Hershey.
“We still haven’t played our best and we’re still finding ways to win,” Park said. “That’s the part I feel good about. We could go down there and play our best and who knows. We’ve had a couple games this year where we played four quarters. So if we go down and play four quarters together, I think we have a chance.”
THE LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP LANCERS are 24-1, coming off their PIAA semifinal win, 83-70, on Tuesday against District 12’s Math, Civics, Sciences. That was their 16th straight win since the team’s lone loss of the year on Jan. 27 in a 61-59 loss to Holy Redeemer.
Loyalsock is a township in Lycoming County with, according to the 2010 census, has a population of just over 11,000. The school is just over 130 miles from Brookville, or two hours. It’s also just on the outskirts of both Williamsport and Montoursville.
It’s two hours from Loyalsock to the Giant Center, an hour shorter than it takes to get there from Brookville.
The Lancers are coached by legendary coach Ron Insinger, who is the state’s all-time wins leader with 1,065 victories — by comparison Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub sits at 915 wins in his tenure with both programs at his school over 41 years — since taking over the program in 1974. That’s an average of 22.6 wins per season going into this year, his 47th season. His Lancers reached the state final once before in 1993, losing in the Class A final to Duquesne.
Insinger, retired from over 40 years of teaching physical education and driver’s education at Loyalsock, was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
A year ago, like Bishop Guilfoyle, the Lancers were still sitting in the PIAA quarterfinals at 28-1 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of the season.
Four new starters in the lineup after a 27-2 run in 2019 fueled last year’s run to the quarters. This year, the Lancers have two starters back in the Ali brothers — 6-foot senior guard Idris and 6-4 junior forward Saraj — with 6-2 senior guard Eli Gair seeing time as the sixth man a year ago.
Senior Dominic Jennings, a 6-foot guard, and 6-8 senior center Julian Wilson both saw time off the bench last year while the fifth starter is 6-2 senior forward Sean Jensen, who didn’t see a lot of time a year ago.
The Lancers average a whopping 74.4 points a game, giving up 51.2 points a game.
The Ali brothers, Adris (19.8 ppg.) and Saraj (16.2) are the leading scorers with Jennings (12.1 ppg.) and Gair (11.5) also averaging in double figures. Wilson (7.4 ppg.) and Jensen (6.9 ppg.) also add to the scoring mix.
The Lancers can drain it from long range as well, making 6.8 threes per game with Jennings (63), Idris Ali (34), Jensen (33) and Gair (29) all making at least one per game.
Loyalsock started 8-0 before losing its only game, 61-59, to Holy Redeemer of Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 27. During that unbeaten start, the Lancers beat a common foe of Brookville in a 78-71 win at home against Tyrone on Jan. 16. Tyrone beat the Raiders, 68-58, at home on Feb. 2.
The Lancers play in the same conference as Central Columbia, beating them three times including a 59-45 win in their regular-season finale, 59-45. Central Columbia head coach Chris Snyder is a 1988 Brookville Area High School graduate and a former teammate of the current Raiders coach. Snyder won his 200th game earlier this year.
Loyalsock’s state playoff run started with a 79-75 win over Executive Education Academy of District 11 last Saturday before Tuesday’s win over Math, Civics, Sciences.
In that one, the Lancers were led by Jennings and his 24 points while Saraj Ali finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Idris Ali scored 16 points.
THE RAIDERS are coming off their two biggest wins in program history, first last Saturday’s 62-60 win over WPIAL champion Ellwood City and then Tuesday’s thriller of Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Raiders have won six straight since their second loss of the year in a 56-42 win over DuBois. They’re averaging 63.6 points per game while giving up 45.8 points.
Senior guard Jace Miner averages a team-high 18.8 points per game along with team-best marks in many other categories like rebounds (7.8), assists (3.6), steals (3.4) and blocks (1.4) per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor. He’s averaging 22 points and 10.3 rebounds in the Raiders’ four playoff wins. He’s also sitting at 960 career points.
From there, it’s been a lot of balance all season as juniors Danny Lauer (9.5 ppg.), Hunter Geer (9.2 ppg.) and Griffin Ruhlman (8.9 ppg.), and senior Robert Keth (7.8 ppg.) have all had big contributions throughout the season.
Lauer leads the team in 3-point shooting with 40 made at over 43 percent. Keth is second with 31 3-pointers.
The Raiders, a slash and drive team, are shooting over 51 percent as a team with Geer shooting a bulky 63.5 percent.
Ruhlman is second on the team behind Miner in rebounding at 5.7 per game.
At 23-2, only two Raiders teams have won more in a season — the 25-4 team from 1996-97 that lost in the District 6/9 Class AAA final to Lewistown and won the program’s first state playoff game in program history against Seton-LaSalle and the 25-2 team from 1987-88 that also finished second in District 6/9 Class AAA after turning in an unbeaten regular season.
But no Raiders team has gotten this far, regardless of win totals.
“In the summer and fall we were playing all the time and it was a joke that we were going to be that team that was going to Hershey,” Lauer said after beating Bishop Guilfoyle. “As the season progressed, we really became a unit, a brotherhood and I’m not surprised. I think we’re playing our best basketball right now and I’m really looking forward to the last game.
“It’s crazy. It’s stuff that every single basketball player in the country dreams about, playing for a state championship.”