DuBOIS — A complete-game gem from Brandon Orsich paired with a three-run fifth inning lifted DuBois to a 3-0 victory over Brookville in Game 1 of the Federation League championship series Saturday evening at Showers Field.
The game was dominated by pitching early, as Orsich and Grays starter Tanner Klein battled it out, each only allowing one hit over the first four innings of play.
“To be able to break through and get some things going without the benefit of a base hit was huge,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “Playing small ball worked really well for us today.”
DuBois was then able to break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning, as it chased Klein from the game on its way to a three-run frame.
Josh Sorbera led the inning off for the Rockets by working a walk to chase Klein from the game as Brookville handed the ball over to Joey Lopez on the mound.
Gasbarre credited his team’s ability to get deep into the count and foul off pitches each at-bat in being able to get to the Grays’ bullpen early.
“The whole team has been talking about trying to improve our at-bats from the last series,” Gasbarre said. “We’re all focused on grinding a lot more than just stepping up and swinging at the first pitch.”
“Series’ are all about pitching, so to be able to get into a bullpen is huge. We feel really good about our performance today and I’m thrilled with our at-bats.”
With Zane Morgan at the plate, a wild pitch by Lopez allowed Sorbera to advance to second base before he was replaced by pinch runner Chris Calliari.
Morgan then laid down a sacrifice bunt on the first-base side, as first baseman Tanner LaBenne put the tag on before firing to third baseman Nathan Bonfardine, but Calliari was able to beat out the throw.
Thayne Morgan followed with a hard hit grounder to the left side, as the ball skipped off the shortstop’s glove and rolled into left-center field, allowing Calliari to score the eventual game-winning run while Thayne Morgan reached first safely.
The Rockets then put Thayne Morgan in motion, as leadoff batter Garrett Brown found a hole in the right side for a single to put runners at the corners.
Brown would then steal second before Clayton Read drew his second walk of the evening to load the bases with just one away.
Next to the plate was Dan Stauffer, as he roped a pitch into center field for a single to bring home Thayne Morgan and keep the bases loaded for Sean Sleigh.
Sleigh hit a grounder to short, as Brookville looked to turn a 6-4-3 double play, forcing out Stauffer at second, but Sleigh was able to narrowly beat the throw to first, allowing Brown to score the third run of the inning.
Lopez was able to put an end to the frame with a strikeout to strand runners on the corners and send the game into the sixth inning.
Orsich was then able to retire the side in order in the top of the sixth with a fly out to right, a strikeout and a groundout back to the mound as the Rockets looked to add to their lead in the home half.
Cory Lehman led the inning off by singling to left as Zane Morgan would later drive a full-count pitch into left to put runners at first and second with one out.
Grays reliever Jamison Rhoades then got Thayne Morgan to line out to Chase Palmer in left field, as Palmer was able to catch Lehman off of second base to turn a 7-4 double play to send the game into the seventh.
Orsich quickly shut the door in the seventh, using his fifth 1-2-3 inning of the game to close things out against the heart of Brookville’s order.
The Rockets’ ace needed just 71 pitches to go the distance in the one-hit shutout, as he walked only one batter while striking out six in the win.
“Orsich had the best stuff I’ve seen him have in two years I think,” Gasbarre said. “Everything was working, his command was on point and he fired strikes all day and threw four pitches and kept everybody off balance.”
After he retired the side in the opening half inning, DuBois looked to take the lead in the bottom of the first as Read reached on a one-out walk before Sleigh legged out an infield single to the left side.
Klein then forced a fly out to second base to get out of the inning and keep the game scoreless.
The Grays’ lone hit of the game came in the second inning when Brady Caylor reached on a two-out infield single to short as their only other base runner in the loss came in the fifth inning.
In the top of the fifth Thomas Plummer led off by reaching on a walk before moving up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Caylor.
Plummer would be stranded there, as Orsich recorded a strikeout followed by a groundout back to the mound to end the inning.
“It’s not the end of the series here, winning a series is all about turning the page quickly and we’ll wash off the win just like we would a loss,” Gasbarre said.
DuBOIS 3,
BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois 000 030 x — 3
Brookville—0
Hunter Geer rf 3000, Joey Lopez ss-p-ss 3000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b-c 3000, Aaron Park dh 3000, Doc Nieman c 0000, Thomas Plummer cf 2000, Brady Taylor 2b-ss-2b 2010, Tanner Klein p-2b-1b 2000, Jamison Rhoades p 0000, Tanner LaBenne 1b-3b 2000, Chase Palmer lf 2000. Totals: 21-0-1-0.
DuBois—3
Garrett Brown ss 3110, Clayton Read 2b 0000, Dan Stauffer c 2011, Sean Sleigh 1b 3011, Justin Sleigh dh 3000, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Cory Lehman lf 3010, Josh Sorbera 3b 1000, Chris Calliari pr 0100, Zane Morgan cf 3010, Thayne Morgan rf 3100. Totals: 21-3-5-2.
Errors: Brookville 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Brookville 2, DuBois 6. DP: Brookville 1, DuBois 0. SAC: Caylor; Z. Morgan. HBP: Read (by Klein). SB: Brown. PO: Sorbera (by Nieman).
Pitching
Brookville: Tanner Klein-4+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Joey Lopez-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Jamison Rhaodes-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Orsich. Losing pitcher: Klein.