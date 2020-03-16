BROCKWAY — Athletes compete in sports for different reasons.
For senior Mackenzie Overbeck, a two-sport standout at Brockway who plays soccer and softball, her love of sports goes well beyond the games themselves.
She has played soccer since a young age in the youth leagues in the Brockway area, then added softball to her athletic resume when she was a freshman. She earned four varsity letters in soccer and has three in softball entering this spring.
“The best thing about playing sports for me is meeting new people and getting closer with your teammates throughout the season,” said Overbeck. “The memories I have made from sports will never be forgotten.”
And, she certainly created her share of memories, particularly in her favorite sport of soccer where as a goalkeeper she helped the Lady Rovers capture three District 9 Class AA titles and make four appearances in the PIAA playoffs.
Those District 9 titles (2016, 2018-19) are the first in program history
“I would say soccer is my favorite sport because it is a good stress reliever for me,” said Overbeck. “I love all the techniques there is to the game, and I love how it is a team sport. Soccer has helped shape me into the team player I am today, and I have been honored with great opportunities through the sport.
“The best moment from soccer would be being an honorable mention my freshman, then being on the (Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League) All-Star team the (next 3) years after.
“I made a lot of personal goals while playing soccer on how many goals I saved and got scored on each year. My freshman year I had two shutouts in the (district) semifinals (3-0 vs. Ridgway) and D-9 final game (2-0 vs. DCC), which was pretty awesome.”
The Lady Rovers went 61-11 on the pitch during Overbeck’s four-year career, winning at least 14 games each season.
It should come as no surprise that Overbeck excelled in sports, having followed in the footsteps of older brothers Spencer and Mitchell — both of whom competed in multiple sports at Brockway.
“My greatest role models are my older brothers,” she said. “I watched both them play numerous sports throughout their high school careers, and they both were on very successful teams.
“While watching them have fun and have great opportunities, I wanted nothing more but to be able to do that myself. They helped me whenever they could to help me better myself.”
Outside of her varsity sports, Overbeck is a member of the National Honor Society and Varsity Club and participated in the Reality Tour the past couple years. She also was a statistician for the wrestling team since she was in seventh grade.
She said maitaining the balance between sports, those other activies and her school work can be hard at times.
“It can be (hard) a lot of the times, but you just have to have good time management,” she said. “Whenever I have homework, I just try to get it all done in school so I don’t have to do it after practice.
“My boss is super good with scheduling, and my coaches for the most part are understanding, so it works out in the end.”
After graduation, Overbeck will attend Clarion University and major in speech pathology. She is unsure if she will play sports there.
“As of right now, sports are not in the picture, but I am still waiting to here back,” she said.