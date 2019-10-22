BROCKWAY — A pair of goals less than 30 seconds apart in the first half helped propel the Bradford boys soccer team back into the District 9 Class 3A championship game, as the Owls knocked off DuBois, 5-2, Monday evening at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
That pivotal sequence came just over a minute after third-seeded DuBois tied the game at 1-1 on a Justin Kalgren goal in the 13th minute. The Beavers’ celebration didn’t last long as Isaiah Pingie answered back just 1:02 later.
Bradford won the ball right back on the restart, with a DuBois’ Austin Mortimer being shown a yellow card. Ian Grady capitalized on the resulting direct kick, blasting a long shot over top Beaver keeper Cullen McAllister to put the Owls up for good at 3-1. Grady’s goal came 26 seconds after Pingie’s score.
The Owls took that 3-1 lead into the half, then tacked on two more scores around a goal by DuBois’ Nick Graeca on a penalty kick in the second half to come away with the three-goal victory.
Things didn’t come easy for the Owls over the final 15 minutes as DuBois had several good scoring chances. However, keeper Evan Schmidt made seven of his nine saves in the second half to hold the Beavers at bay. McAllister recorded seven saves in the loss.
The meeting was the third of the season between the D-9 rivals. Bradford win the first matchup, 5-0, at DuBois on Sept. 3, while DuBois won 3-2 in double overtime at Bradford on Oct. 5.
With Monday’s victory, second-seeded Bradford advances to Thursday’s title game, where the Owls will defend their D-9 Class 3A title against top-seeded Clearfield.
“We really got up and the energy was good when we scored that first one to tie it,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “But, once they scored those two real quick, it took us a few minutes to get out heads back on straight. And, we were kind of lucky to get into halftime without another goal on us ... they (Owls) had a couple good opportunities late in the half.
“Then we came back out in the second half and played much better, and we tried to make some changes. They just weren’t effective for us tonight. We got a couple players back from today from injuries, but missing Nolan (Bussell) out on the field was hard. Not having him out there made a big difference. We had Brayton Sedor back, but he wasn’t 100 percent, and missing out on some of the depth on our bench was helping us out.
“Ultimately, Bradford made the most of their scoring chances tonight and we didn’t.”
Things couldn’t have started any worse for DuBois, which was called for a foul in the first two minutes, givng Bradford a direct kick from outside the top right side of the box.
Grady took the direct kick, which he slammed off the crossbar. However, the ball ricocheted of a DuBois defender and deflected back into the net at the 2:01 mark before McAllister could dive over the save it.
DuBois didn’t hang its heads though, and applied pressure on the end in the ensuing 10 minutes. Brayton Sedor had a pair of scoring chances for DuBois during that stretch.
His first shot rang off the left post in the 11th minute, while Schmidt stopped the second just past the 12:00 mark. DuBois kept the pressure on after that save though and pulled even 18 seconds later when Kalgren headed home a cross from Graeca.
Bradford promptly silenced the DuBois faithful with the quick goals by Pingie and Grady in the 14th minute.
McAllister did his best from there to keep DuBois in the game at the break. The Beaver made four saves following Grady’s goal, the best of which came on a shot from point-blank range by Grady in the 32nd minute.
Schmidt also denied a shot by DuBois’ Anthony manning in in the 30th minute to help keep it a 3-1 game at the half.
Another quick goal to start a half put Bradford up 4-1, as Pingie notched his second of the game 3:44 into the second half.
DuBois answered back in the 51st minute when Graeca blasted a penalty kick past Schmidt. Graeca earned the PK when he was tripped on a strong run in the Owls’ box.
Graeca had a chance to make it 4-3 just under six minutes later, but Schmidt stopped his shot on a direct kick from outside the top, left side of the box. The Beavers then had a couple cracks on net off a corner kick but came up empty.
McAllister then turned away a Bradford shot in the 63rd minute before Graeca had a couple more scoring chances in the final 15 minutes.
Schmidt stopped a Graeca shot with 15:00 to play, while the Beaver had a direct kick sail high and hit one the right upright on the football goalpost just before the 67-minute mark.
Bradford all but put the game away a couple minutes later when Jerid Wilmoth made a nice run from the backside and redirected home a cross to put the Owls up 5-2 with 10:03 to play.
DuBois kept at it despite that three-goal deficit.
Graeca had a shot from the top of the box stopped by Schmidt, before Graeca slammed another direct kick attempt off the crossbar with 5:48 remaining. Schmidt turned away one final DuBois shot in the final four minutes to finish off the victory.
The game was the last one in a DuBois uniform for seniors Austin Mortimer, Anthony Manning, Zach Farrell, Jacob Weber and the injured Bussell.
“We’re losing a good senior group,” said Erickson. “We told them only one team in the state (per classification) ends up with a win in the end. At some point you’re going to lose to finish it (season) off, and it just happened to be our night to lose tonight.”
DuBois finished the season with a 10-9 record.