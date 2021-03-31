DuBOIS — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team appeared to be on its way to a convincing victory in its season opener Tuesday at DuBois, but a late charge by the Beavers made things interesting in what turned out to be a 15-7 slugfest won by the Mounties at Showers Field.
Philipsburg sent tall righty Ryan Whitehead to the mound, and the senior dominated the Beavers through five innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out six and walking one, the first batter he faced.
Whitehead was backed by an offense that eventually pounded out 20 hits and featured five players who had three hits on the day. However, the Mounties came up just short of ending the game early when they couldn’t push a third run across in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded.
Instead, P-O took a 9-0 advantage into the bottom of the fifth, where Whitehead quickly retired the side in order in his final innings of work.
Philipsburg scored that elusive 10th run in the of the sixth, but DuBois plate three of its in the bottom half as the Beavers finally for their offense going against reliever TJ Wildman.
The seventh proved to be even more explosive as P-O scored five times in the top half and DuBois four times in the bottom half. Overall, the teams combined for 22 runs on 29 hits.
Nate Gustkey led the P-O attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. Teammates Parker White, Jeremy Whitehead, Jake DeSimone and Caleb Pellerite also collected three hits each, with Whitehead and Pelerite both knocking in a pair of runs.
On the other side, Chandler Ho (3-for-3) and Garrett Starr (3-for-4) each had three hits for the Beavers, with Starr ripping a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh. Ho is now 7-for-7 at the plate in two games for DuBois.
“He (Whitehead) is a stud and there’s no disputing that,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “We knew he was throwing, and that’s why you want t play teams like this. You want to see that caliber of pitching. But, it may have been a little early (in season) for us, and we may not have been ready to see that in game No. 2.
“He was on the mark, but you have to find ways to scrap and work for a run,. It seemed any time we got someone on base there were two outs. You can’t bunt, hit and run and are very limited at that point. And, he’s good enough to get out of innings and they played mistake free baseball.
“We kept things alive though, and when they went up 10, we could have folded and the game could have ended in the sixth. But, we were able to get a couple runs and made something of it, and if nothing else, got another 10, 12 at-bats after that.
We had some good at-bats, even against Whitehead ... we just didn’t have anything to show for it, and everything they hit fell. We’re not a strikeout pitching team though, and we respect the fact we have to force teams to put the ball in play. We did have seven walks today, and that tends to come back to haunt you though.”
It was all Mounties for most of the game as Ryan Whitehead silenced the DuBois bats.
Philipsburg jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first as it batted around against DuBois starter Tyler Newell.
Gustkey and DeSimone each had RBI singles in the inning, while Ryan Whitehead plated a run on a groundout.
The Mounties tacked on a run in the second when Gustkey doubled with two outs and Jeremy Whitehead followed with a run-scoring single to left.
Philipsburg added another run in the third when Pellerite scored on a double play, then pushed two more across in the fourth on singles by Ryan Whitehead and Pellerite.
Leading 7-0, the Mounties looked to put the 10-run mercy rule into play in the fifth after putting together another two-out rally.
Gustkey got things started with a two-out walk as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. Jeremy Whitehead followed with a RBI double to left-center before Ryan Whitehead and DeSimone walked to load the bases.
A single by Pellerite made it 9-0 before DuBois went to Alex Colbey on the mound. He promptly struck out pinch-hitter Tommy Stephens, an out the helped DuBois eventually extend the game.
Philipsburg made it 10-0 in the sixth when White blasted a one-out triple and scored on a Wildman sacrifice fly.
The Beavers then forced the game to go the distance when they scored three times against Wildman in the bottom of the sixth.
Ho and Karson Fields got things started with back-to-back singles with one out. Ho then swiped third and scored when the throw got down the left-field line. Starr followed with a single before both Beavers later scored on a two-out single to center by Brycen Dinkfelt.
The Mounties responded with a five-run top pf the seventh to added some extra insurance.
White had a RBI single in the inning, while Gustkey blasted a three-run homer onto the observation deck overlooking left field.
DuBois didn’t go down quietly despite trailing 15-3 at that point and scored four times in the bottom of the seventh.
Nick Farrell got things started with a one-out walk, while pinch-hitter Triston Cowan reached on an infield single when third baseman Colby Hahn couldn’t quite make the catch on a diving effort on a soft-liner.
Ho followed with a single to left to score Farrell before Fields walked to load the bases. Starr then hammered a Wildman pitch into left-center for a three-run double to make it a 15-7 game.
That ended Wildman’s day on the mound, as P-O went to White, who quickly got a pair of groundouts to end the game.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 15,
DuBOIS 7
Score by Innings
P-O 311 221 5 — 15
DuBois 000 003 4 — 7
Philipsburg-Osceola—15
Parker White ss-p 6331, TJ Wildman 3b-p-ss 5111, Nate Gustkey c 3434, Jeremy Whitehead lf 6232, Ryan Whitehead p-1b 4122, Jake DeSimone cf 4131, Caleb Pellerite 1b 3132, Colby Hahn 3b 1110, Gavin Emigh rf 2000, Tommy Stephens ph 1000, Nick Coudriet 2b 5110. Totals: 40-15-20-13.
DuBois—7
Chandler Ho cf 3231, Karson Fields 2b 3210, Garrett Starr ss 4133, Alex Pasternak 1b 4000, Brycen Dinkfelt 3b 4012, Tyler Newell p-lf 2000, Michael Orzechowski p 1000, Trenton Gaffney dh 3000, Nate Farrell c 0000, Nate Tyler c 0000, Nick Farell lf-p 1100, Alex Colbey p 1000, Austin Mitchell rf 2000, Triston Cowan ph 1000. Totals: 29-7-9-6.
Errors: P-O 1, DuBois 1. LOB: P-O 13, DuBois 4. DP: P-O 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Gustkey, J. Whitehead, Hahn; Starr. 3B: White. HR: Gustkey. SF: Wildman. HBP: Gustkey (by Colbey). SB: J. Whitehead; Ho, Fields.
Pitching
P-O: Ryan Whitehead-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; TJ Wildman-1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Parker White-2 /3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Tyler Newell-1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Michael Orzechowski-3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Nick Farrell-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Alex Colbey-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: R. Whitehead. Losing pitcher: Newell.