Six days after the 2020 American Legion World Series was cancelled, the Pennsylvania Department of the American Legion announced Monday the cancellation of the entire season across the state due to COVID-19.
The World Series, which was set to be held in Shelby, N.C. from August 13-18, was cancelled April 7 along with all eight Regional Tournaments.
Monday’s announcement came as a surprise to many, including Mike Misiewicz, who was set to take over as DuBois Post 17’s manager this season.
League play was not scheduled to begin until June 7, as the teams were still nearly two months away from getting the season started after the players saw their high school seasons officially cancelled Thursday.
“I really think the decision was made too early,” Misiewicz said. “Had the state taken an approach that revolved around postponement, I think it would’ve left a better taste in a lot of people’s mouths.”
“It’s definitely unfortunate, but at the same time we understand the actions that took place.”
The cancellation put an end to the excitement surrounding the upcoming season for Post 17, which was coming off what was believed to be its first-ever appearance at the Pennsylvania American Legion State Tournament.
“The news we received regarding the season being cancelled is very disappointing,” Misiewicz said. “We have a talented group of guys eager to play ball, especially after their high school seasons were cancelled.”
Misiewicz was preparing for his first season as manager after joining the staff as a coach last season under manager Chuck Ferra, who was set to remain a coach this season along with Mitch Ferra, Braden Pualinellie and Mike Pasterknak.
“From a personal view it was my first year as manager and I was beyond excited to give this a go,” Misiewicz said.
With the cancellation of Legion ball following the shut down of high school sports, the only hopes to see action on the diamond in the Tri-County Area this year will be Little League, which is postponed til at least May 11, and the Federation League, which has not announced a decision on its season set to begin in late May.
Despite the cancellation announced by the PA American Legion, teams could still have the chance to play unaffiliated games or tournaments dependent on the coronavirus restrictions in place at that time.
“I have a group of guys that want to play, a lot of our players play in the local Federation League as well,” Misiewicz said. “These guys just want to play as much as they can, I would love to be able to get the guys together later in the summer and play if it complies with government regulations.”