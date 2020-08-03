OLEAN, N.Y. — From the outset, this year’s Corporate Cup was destined to be different for the Pennsylvania boys team.
Having not won a Showcase game since the series began in 2017, the Keystone State used a fast start to propel its way to a 4-1 victory over hosting New York on Sunday afternoon at Olean’s Bradner Stadium.
“We played well today. I’m very pleased with the way the kids played,” said Pennsylvania head coach T.J. Weaver of Elk County Catholic. “We came in with a good gameplan. We focused on teamwork and getting the ball and manning up to the ball, and that’s what happened.
“We kept their scorers off the board, and we poked through. You can’t complain about the way our kids played.”
As it would turn out, the game went exactly to script for Pennsylvania. The Keystone team entered the match with the intent to strike early and strike often in order to take the game to New York rather than play on its heels.
It showed, as just six minutes into the contest, PA was on the board with a Colton Swanson (Bradford) goal. Swanson broke loose on a through-pass by high school teammate Ian Grady.
Then, just two minutes later at the 37:26 mark, another Bradford player got on the board, this time Isaiah Pingie. The wing took possession after a shot by Swanson hit off the right post and then buried the rebound for a 2-0 Pennsylvania lead.
“I saw (the ball) hit the post, and the keeper was down and not getting up in time to get it, so I just put it in,” Pingie said of his score.
New York responded with a goal off a corner kick a few minutes later to draw to within 2-1, as Ellicottville’s Jack Snyder headed in the cross from Olean’s Joe Magro.
From then on, though, momentum went back to Pennsylvania. Swanson knocked through his second goal of the game at the 15:50 mark after breaking loose on another through ball by Grady, and then Curwensville’s Jacob Mullins scored with just 1:08 left in the half to give PA its 4-1 lead.
“On the breakaways, I was looking at the keeper hoping he would come out like he did, and then just get a low toe poke at the end,” Swanson said. “(The plan) was just run past everybody and smash it into the net.”
For his two-goal performance, Swanson was named team MVP.
“Colton played amazingly with two guys on him the whole day,” Weaver said. “What more can you do when you have a special player like that?”
Of Mullins, Weaver added, “Mullins, that kid’s going to be a (special) player. He’s only a sophomore, and he was a spark for us.”
Meanwhile, Grady’s two assists were a game high. He credits the chemistry he shares with Swanson to the workouts they had been doing in the last couple months.
“It felt fantastic. Colton and I have a really good dynamic because we’ve been practicing with each other on our own during the last couple months,” Grady said.
And while the PA offense was firing on all cylinders, the Keystone defense made sure there would be no New York comeback. New York attempted nine shots in the second half, but only put one on goal. In all, Pennsylvania outshot its counterparts 28-17.
Pennsylvania goalkeepers Evan Schmidt (Bradford) and Ian Darling (Warren) teamed up for eight saves, six of which belonged to Schmidt. Meanwhile, New York goalkeeper Keegan McKnight racked up 14 saves and was a large part New York managed to stay in the game early on.
“I think as a group we played phenomenal,” said defender Ayron Hart (Bradford). “The plan was to go out, shut them down and get up early, and that’s what we did.”
Hart noted that Pennsylvania’s defensive unit picked up on New York’s tactic early and then spent the afternoon keeping threats at bay.
“We noticed they were throwing it to the corner, and we shut it down. We knew what the tactic was, so we went out and just shut it down,” he said.
New York did manage to mount a serious threat at the 9:25 mark of the second half, as a striker got loose on a breakaway. However, the shot glanced off the right post and into Schmidt’s hands. Schmidt had laid out for the initial shot and received a fortunate rebound.
“That got me going,” Schmidt admitted. “He came up and it was pretty much 1-on-1. He put it in the bottom left and I tipped it just enough to hit the post, and then grabbed it just in time before someone else could swoop in.”
That proved to be the only real threat from New York the rest of the way, as Pennsylvania held on for its 4-1 victory.
“I’m very happy. Pennsylvania needed that win,” Weaver said, crediting his players and assistants for the job they did. “They were all good and dedicated to it.”
And now, with an eye for the future, Weaver is excited for what’s to come for the game and for Pennsylvania’s returning players.
“It was pure excitement today, and we were just happy to be a part of it, and we look forward to Pennsylvania being good in the years to come,” he said. “This is a good group of kids, and we’re young. There weren’t too many seniors in the group. (Today) was good for soccer and good for the area.”