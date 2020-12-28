CENTRE HALL — PAFootballNews.com announced its 2nd Annual Coaches Select All-State Football Teams over the weekend, the Tri-County Area was well represented on the small school squads with 15 local players earning honors in Class 1A, 2A or 3A.
The small school Coach’s Select Teams were unveiled on Saturday, with the area having five All-State players in Class 1A, eight in Class 2A and two in Class 3A. There were no local players on the big school teams (Class 4A, 5A, 6A), which were announced on Sunday. DuBois (4A) is the lone area school among that group.
The 1A contingent was headlined by a quartet of players from District 9 champion Redbank Valley, which won its first district crown since 1996 before capturing the program’s first-ever victory in the PIAA playoffs en route to reaching the state quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs’ magical run was spearheaded by its defense, which ranked first in the area in scoring defense (8.3 ppg) and total defense (180.2 ypg), second in rushing defense (82.9 ypg) and third in passing defense (97.3 ypg).
So, it’s only fitting Redbank had a pair of First Team All-State selections in junior Joe Mansfield (defensive end) and senior Kobe Bonanno (nose guard). A pair of Bulldogs also made the Second Team on special teams in seniors Hudson Martz (punter) and Coltin Bartley (long snapper).
The other area player to garner All-State honors was Elk County Catholic senior Sam Kaul, who landed on the First Team Offense as a slot/hback.
In Class 2A, Brookville and Central Clarion each had four players land on the Coaches Select Team.
Brookville seniors Nathan Taylor (punter) and Elliot Park (long snapper) were voted to the First Team, as were Wildcat seniors Calvin German (quarterback), Ethan Burford (receiver) and Cutter Boggess (defensive athlete).
Raider seniors Jack Krug (quarterback) and Kyle MacBeth (cornerback) were Second Team picks at their respective positions, as was Wildcat senior Beau Verdill (punter).
Two area players — Clearfield senior Jake Lezzer (receiver) and St. Marys sophomore Caiden Baker (offensive tackle) were voted to the Coaches Select All-State Second Team Offense in Class 3A.
For Redbank’s Mansfield and Brookville’s Krug, it was their second All-State honor in a week, as both were voted to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Football Teams for Class 1A and 2A, respectively. There is just one big team in each classification for the football writers squads.
PaFootballNews.com asked every school’s head coach to submit nominations for their class and other classifications if they chose to do so. Once compiled, the ballots went back out and nearly 200 coaches voted on the 2020 All-State teams.
The website tried to incorporate an original offense/defense scheme for each team with a first team and a second team. The website tried to stick to a certain number of players per position, such as three wide receivers per team, but in some instances, there were ties so a player was added instead of breaking ties.
This year, a new “PFN Pick” to each classification, which allowed the website to add a player it felt was overlooked and should be an All-State selection.
Here is a look at the full PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A:
CLASS 1A
Player of the Year: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
Coach of the Year: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby – Steelton-Highspire, Freshman
Ben Schmidt – Homer-Center, Senior
Running Back
Odell Green – Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Dontae Sanders – Clairton, Senior
Fullback
Kaden Lucko – Tussey Mountain, Senior
Slot/Hback
Sam Kaul – Elk County Catholic, Senior
Wide Receiver
Damein Hammonds – Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Brett Birch – Jeannette, Junior
Mehki Flowers – Steelton-Highspire, Junior
Tight End
Jesse Engle – Williams Valley, Senior
Offensive Guard
Cyllel Rose – Old Forge, Sophomore
Tyhri Duncan – Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Offensive Tackle
Damatreus Weatherspoon – Clairton, Senior
Luke Faber – Reynolds, Senior
Center
Brendan Shaffer, Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Long Snapper
Ryan Bohrer – Bishop Carroll, Senior
Punter
Wil Haslett – Bishop McCort, Senior
Kicker
Bryan Hernandez – Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Offensive Athlete
Roberto Smith – Jeannette, Senior
Ben Terry – Mahanoy Area, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Chad Morningstar – Tussey Mountain, Senior
Cameron Maloney – Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Defensive End
Andrew Yanoshak – Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Joseph Mansfield – Redbank Valley, Junior
Nose Guard
Kobe Bonanno – Redbank Valley, Senior
Outside Linebacker
Cole Toy – Reynolds, Senior
Amari Williams – Steelton-Highspire, Freshman
Mid/Inside Linebacker
Ethan Gush – Muncy, Senior
Cole Holzman, Old Forge, Senior
PFN PICK: Nate Schilling – Blacklick Valley, Junior
Cornerback
Jake Herman – Williams Valley, Senior
Ryan Stahl – Halifax, Senior
Safety
Ross Eyer – Muncy, Sophomore
Daivin Pryor – Steelton-Highspire, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner
Logan Willard – Williams Valley, Sophomore
Defensive Athlete
Bryce Enders – Halifax, Junior
Zander McHenry – Keystone, Junior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Bryce Herb – Williams Valley, Senior
Brad Birch – Jeannette, Freshman
Running back
Josh Syster – Purchase Line, Senior
Hunter Cameron – United, Senior
Fullback
Caden Ebersole – Northern Bedford, Senior
Slot/Hback
Kolten Szmusiak – Blacklick Valley, Junior
Wide Receiver
Drew Kochman – Homer-Center, Senior
Haiden Garner – Bishop Guilfoyle, Junior
Dillion Benson – Eisenhower, Senior
Tight End
Eli Rich – Leechburg, Junior
Offensive Guard
Trever Valenti – Shenango, Junior
Colt Bickford – Glendale, Senior
Offensive Tackle
Rocco John Daniello – Reynolds, Senior
Isaac Harris – Muncy, Junior
Center
Thayden Miller – Montgomery, Junior
Long Snapper
Coltin Bartley – Redbank Valley, Senior
Punter
Hudson Martz – Redbank Valley, Senior
Kicker
Collin Rafferty – Williams Valley, Senior
Aidan Johnston – Shenango, Senior
Offensive Athlete
Branson Eyer – Muncy, Sophomore
Owen Petrisek – Bentworth, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Cale Ayers – Coudersport, Senior
Tydre Holland-Ali – Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Defensive End
Kiyler Raye – Steelton-Highspire, Senior
Eziriah Hite – Williams Valley, Sophomore
Nose Guard
Gavin Aley – Reynolds, Junior
Outside Linebacker
Ryan Lenhart – Shenango, Senior
Aidan Mull – Reynolds, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker
Gage Sutliff – Bucktail, Senior
Jesse McFadden – Maplewood, Junior
Cornerback
Cooper Rother – Bishop Guilfoyle, Sophomore
Luca Tofani – Reynolds, Senior
Safety
Keegan Myrick – Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior
Dreyvin Livingston – Reynolds, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner
Ryan Stahl – Halifax, Senior
Defensive Athlete
Bruce Moore – Conemaugh Valley, Junior
Mitchell Cook – Fort Cherry, Junior
CLASS 2A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jim Roth, Southern Columbia
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist – Riverside, Senior
Calvin German – Central Clarion, Senior
Running Back
Gavin Garcia – Southern Columbia, Junior
Josh Hough – Beaver Falls, Senior
Fullback
Darren Miller – Wilmington, Senior
Slot/Hback
Matt Whysong – Chestnut Ridge, Junior
Wide Receiver
Ethan Burford – Central Clarion, Senior
Griffen Larue- Richland, Junior
Reece Gaughan – Riverside, Freshman
Tight End
Mason Lieb – Penns Valley, Senior
Offensive Guard
Weston Phanco – Wilmington, Senior
Mitch Miles – Laurel, Senior
Offensive Tackle
Jake Chimiak – Wilmington, Senior
Aidan Marshall – Richland, Senior
Center
Garry Satterwhite III – Farrell, Senior
Long Snapper
Elliot Park – Brookville, Senior
Punter
Nathan Taylor – Brookville, Senior
Kicker
Brady Glessner – Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior
Offensive Athlete
Will Spochart – Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior
Jacob Feese – Line Mountain, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Braden Heim – Southern Columbia, Senior
Josh Schaffer – Northern Lehigh, Senior
Defensive End
Derek Berlitz – Southern Columbia, Junior
Mitch Myers – Beaver Falls, Senior
Nose guard
Luke Garing, Karns City, Senior
Outside Linebacker
Tyler Jones – Beaver Falls, Senior
Brody Hock – Bloomsburg, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker
Garret Garcia – Southern Columbia, Freshman
Wade Kerstetter – Southern Columbia, Senior
Mason Reber, Schuylkill Haven
Cornerback
Jake Davis – Southern Columbia, Senior
Darius Bruce – Westinghouse, Senior
Safety
Kenny Fine – Frazier, Senior
Caelan Bender – Wilmington, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner
Kaden Scherer – Karns City, Senior
Defensive Athlete
Cutter Boggess – Central Clarion, Senior
Eli Morrision – Central Columbia, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Logan Pfister – Chestnut Ridge, Senior
Jack Krug – Brookville, Senior
Running Back
Ethan Susen – Wilmington, Senior
Anthony Stallworth – Farrell, Junior
Fullback
Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail, Senior
Matt Frame – Northern Lehigh, Junior
Slot/Hback
Braeden Wisloski – Southern Columbia, Sophomore
Wide Receiver
Jaymont Green Miller – Sto-Rox, Sophomore
Klay Fitzroy – Apollo-Ridge, Senior
Cam Ochs – Camp Hill, Senior
Gabe Davis – Minersville, Senior
Tight End
Nate Waltman – Karns City, Senior
Offensive Guard
Bryce Batche – Richland, Senior
Owen Buck – Palmerton, Senior
Offensive Tackle
Conner Vass-Gal – Wilmington, Senior
John Aston – Penns Valley, Senior
Center
JD Hunter – Northern Lehigh, Senior
Punter
Beau Verdill – Central Clarion, Senior
Kicker
Nicholas Andrasi – York Catholic, Junior
Offensive Athlete
Jared Graeff – Minersville, Junior
Stephen Ripka – Penns Valley, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Conner Rager – Richland, Senior
Joey Antuono – Neshannock, Senior
PFN Pick: George May, Senior – Northwest
Defensive End
Spencer Perry – Neshannock, Senior
Dominick Bridi – Line Mountain, Senior
Ben Sharer – Penns Valley, Senior
Outside Linebacker
Darren Miller – Wilmington, Senior
Joe Abidelli – Northern Lehigh, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker
Taidon Strickland – Farrell, Junior
Garrett Carter – Central Columbia, Senior
Diontae Givens – Sto-Rox, Senior
Cornerback
Kyle MacBeth – Brookville, Senior
Dawson Booher – Southern Huntingdon, Senior
Safety
Brock Polinsky – Minersville, Sophomore
Danny Guzevich – Bloomsburg, Junior
Kick/Punt Returner
Carter Hontz – Northwest Area, Sophomore
Defensive Athlete
Aaron Willis – Windber, Senior
Garret Laudenslager – Line Mountain, Senior
CLASS 3A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley – Central Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ameer Dudley – Central Valley, Senior
K.J. Riley – Danville, Senior
Running Back
Landon Alexander – Central Valley, Junior
Zane Janiszewski – Western Wayne, Senior
Fullback
Hunter Smith – Central Dragons, Freshman
Slot/Hback
Myles Walker – Central Valley, Senior
Wide Receiver
Caron Persing – Danville, Sophomore
Shea Morgan – Pine Grove, Senior
Damon Gripp – Tyrone, Senior
Tight End
C.J. Dippre – Lakeland, Senior
Offensive Guard
Jack Feightner – Wyomissing, Senior
Nick Elko – Wyoming Area, Junior
Offensive Tackle
Lex Rivera – ND Green Pond, Senior
Jackson Tonya – Central Valley, Sophomore
Center
Bryce Hinkle – Wyoming Area, Senior
Long Snapper
Blaise Sokach-Minnick – Wyoming Area, Junior
Punter
Aidan Cirulli – Wyomissing, Senior
Kicker
Nick Garrido – ND Green Pond, Junior
Offensive Athlete
Chad Parton – Salisbury, Senior
Ethan Adams – Lake Lehman, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Sean Fitzsimmons – Central Valley, Junior
Derek Hunter – Jim Thorpe, Senior
Defensive End
Chase Whatton – Elizabeth Forward, Senior
Amarian Saunders – Central Valley, Senior
Nose Guard
Steve Olexy – Wyomissing, Senior
Outside Linebacker
Darren Brunner – Wyomissing, Senior
Dylan Bennett – Montoursville, Senior
Mid/Inside Linebacker
Brody Robinson – Pine Grove Area, Senior
Evan Niedrowski – Wyomissing, Senior
Cornerback
Seven Ressler – Bedford, Senior
Rob Rossi – Scranton Prep, Junior
Safety
Stephon Hall – Central Valley, Senior
Dillon Young – Montoursville, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner
Myles Walker – Central Valley, Senior
Defensive Athlete
Javin Thompson – Central Valley, Sophomore
Ashton Dull – Bedford, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Michael Henwood – Hickory, Senior
Jake Hall – North Schuylkill, Junior
PFN Pick Jeff Hoenstine – Central Dragons, Sophomore
Running back
Matt Frauen – ND Green Pond, Senior
Rocco Pulizzi – Montoursville, Junior
Fullback
Josh Chowansky – North Schuylkill, Junior
Slot/Hback
Hunter Wolfley – Midd-West, Senior
Wide Receiver
Ramarion Whitehead – Hickory, Junior
Jake Lezzer – Clearfield, Senior
Tanner Walacavage – North Schuylkill, Senior
Robert Rossi – Scranton Prep, Junior
Tight End
Vito Gianello – Scranton Prep, Senior
Offensive Guard
Josh Waite – Central Dragons, Junior
Kaden Bluey – Mercyhurst Prep, Senior
Offensive Tackle
Caiden Baker – St. Marys, Sophomore
James Hoogstraten – Episcopal Academy, Senior
Center
Brandon Guffy – ND Green Pond, Senior
Long Snapper
Josh Biesinger – Central Dragons, Junior
Punter
Daniel Mueller – Lancaster Catholic, Junior
Kicker
Mac Plummer – Annville-Cleona, Senior
Offensive Athlete
Chase Cavanaugh – Loyalsock, Senior
Ryan Eiden – Lake-Lehman, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Cross Douglas – Lakeland, Senior
Sean Solokowski – Mercyhurst Prep, Freshman
Defensive End
William Jordan – ND Green Pond, Senior
Aeden Holler – Loyalsock, Senior
Devin Atkinson – Lancaster Catholic, Senior
Nose Guard
n/a
Outside Linebacker
Elijah Cook – Bedford, Senior
Matt Merritt – Central Valley, Junior
Mid/Inside Linebacker
Mason Raup – Danville, Sophomore
Rocco Iacino – Hickory, Senior
Cornerback
Amory Thompson – Wyomissing, Junior
Rocco Pizano – Wyoming Area, Junior
Safety
Antonio Epps – South Allegheny, Senior
Dylan Dietz – North Schuylkill, Senior
Kick/Punt Returner
Diohnny Ruiz – Hamburg, Junior
Defensive Athlete
Zach Zechman – Wyomissing,
Connor Hummer – Hanover Area, Senior