CENTRE HALL — PAFootballNews.com announced its 2nd Annual Coaches Select All-State Football Teams over the weekend, the Tri-County Area was well represented on the small school squads with 15 local players earning honors in Class 1A, 2A or 3A.

The small school Coach’s Select Teams were unveiled on Saturday, with the area having five All-State players in Class 1A, eight in Class 2A and two in Class 3A. There were no local players on the big school teams (Class 4A, 5A, 6A), which were announced on Sunday. DuBois (4A) is the lone area school among that group.

The 1A contingent was headlined by a quartet of players from District 9 champion Redbank Valley, which won its first district crown since 1996 before capturing the program’s first-ever victory in the PIAA playoffs en route to reaching the state quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs’ magical run was spearheaded by its defense, which ranked first in the area in scoring defense (8.3 ppg) and total defense (180.2 ypg), second in rushing defense (82.9 ypg) and third in passing defense (97.3 ypg).

So, it’s only fitting Redbank had a pair of First Team All-State selections in junior Joe Mansfield (defensive end) and senior Kobe Bonanno (nose guard). A pair of Bulldogs also made the Second Team on special teams in seniors Hudson Martz (punter) and Coltin Bartley (long snapper).

The other area player to garner All-State honors was Elk County Catholic senior Sam Kaul, who landed on the First Team Offense as a slot/hback.

In Class 2A, Brookville and Central Clarion each had four players land on the Coaches Select Team.

Brookville seniors Nathan Taylor (punter) and Elliot Park (long snapper) were voted to the First Team, as were Wildcat seniors Calvin German (quarterback), Ethan Burford (receiver) and Cutter Boggess (defensive athlete).

Raider seniors Jack Krug (quarterback) and Kyle MacBeth (cornerback) were Second Team picks at their respective positions, as was Wildcat senior Beau Verdill (punter).

Two area players — Clearfield senior Jake Lezzer (receiver) and St. Marys sophomore Caiden Baker (offensive tackle) were voted to the Coaches Select All-State Second Team Offense in Class 3A.

For Redbank’s Mansfield and Brookville’s Krug, it was their second All-State honor in a week, as both were voted to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Football Teams for Class 1A and 2A, respectively. There is just one big team in each classification for the football writers squads.

PaFootballNews.com asked every school’s head coach to submit nominations for their class and other classifications if they chose to do so. Once compiled, the ballots went back out and nearly 200 coaches voted on the 2020 All-State teams.

The website tried to incorporate an original offense/defense scheme for each team with a first team and a second team. The website tried to stick to a certain number of players per position, such as three wide receivers per team, but in some instances, there were ties so a player was added instead of breaking ties.

This year, a new “PFN Pick” to each classification, which allowed the website to add a player it felt was overlooked and should be an All-State selection.

Here is a look at the full PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A:

CLASS 1A

Player of the Year: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

Coach of the Year: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby – Steelton-Highspire, Freshman

Ben Schmidt – Homer-Center, Senior

Running Back

Odell Green – Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Dontae Sanders – Clairton, Senior

Fullback

Kaden Lucko – Tussey Mountain, Senior

Slot/Hback

Sam Kaul – Elk County Catholic, Senior

Wide Receiver

Damein Hammonds – Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Brett Birch – Jeannette, Junior

Mehki Flowers – Steelton-Highspire, Junior

Tight End

Jesse Engle – Williams Valley, Senior

Offensive Guard

Cyllel Rose – Old Forge, Sophomore

Tyhri Duncan – Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Offensive Tackle

Damatreus Weatherspoon – Clairton, Senior

Luke Faber – Reynolds, Senior

Center

Brendan Shaffer, Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Long Snapper

Ryan Bohrer – Bishop Carroll, Senior

Punter

Wil Haslett – Bishop McCort, Senior

Kicker

Bryan Hernandez – Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Offensive Athlete

Roberto Smith – Jeannette, Senior

Ben Terry – Mahanoy Area, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Chad Morningstar – Tussey Mountain, Senior

Cameron Maloney – Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Defensive End

Andrew Yanoshak – Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Joseph Mansfield – Redbank Valley, Junior

Nose Guard

Kobe Bonanno – Redbank Valley, Senior

Outside Linebacker

Cole Toy – Reynolds, Senior

Amari Williams – Steelton-Highspire, Freshman

Mid/Inside Linebacker

Ethan Gush – Muncy, Senior

Cole Holzman, Old Forge, Senior

PFN PICK: Nate Schilling – Blacklick Valley, Junior

Cornerback

Jake Herman – Williams Valley, Senior

Ryan Stahl – Halifax, Senior

Safety

Ross Eyer – Muncy, Sophomore

Daivin Pryor – Steelton-Highspire, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner

Logan Willard – Williams Valley, Sophomore

Defensive Athlete

Bryce Enders – Halifax, Junior

Zander McHenry – Keystone, Junior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Bryce Herb – Williams Valley, Senior

Brad Birch – Jeannette, Freshman

Running back

Josh Syster – Purchase Line, Senior

Hunter Cameron – United, Senior

Fullback

Caden Ebersole – Northern Bedford, Senior

Slot/Hback

Kolten Szmusiak – Blacklick Valley, Junior

Wide Receiver

Drew Kochman – Homer-Center, Senior

Haiden Garner – Bishop Guilfoyle, Junior

Dillion Benson – Eisenhower, Senior

Tight End

Eli Rich – Leechburg, Junior

Offensive Guard

Trever Valenti – Shenango, Junior

Colt Bickford – Glendale, Senior

Offensive Tackle

Rocco John Daniello – Reynolds, Senior

Isaac Harris – Muncy, Junior

Center

Thayden Miller – Montgomery, Junior

Long Snapper

Coltin Bartley – Redbank Valley, Senior

Punter

Hudson Martz – Redbank Valley, Senior

Kicker

Collin Rafferty – Williams Valley, Senior

Aidan Johnston – Shenango, Senior

Offensive Athlete

Branson Eyer – Muncy, Sophomore

Owen Petrisek – Bentworth, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Cale Ayers – Coudersport, Senior

Tydre Holland-Ali – Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Defensive End

Kiyler Raye – Steelton-Highspire, Senior

Eziriah Hite – Williams Valley, Sophomore

Nose Guard

Gavin Aley – Reynolds, Junior

Outside Linebacker

Ryan Lenhart – Shenango, Senior

Aidan Mull – Reynolds, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker

Gage Sutliff – Bucktail, Senior

Jesse McFadden – Maplewood, Junior

Cornerback

Cooper Rother – Bishop Guilfoyle, Sophomore

Luca Tofani – Reynolds, Senior

Safety

Keegan Myrick – Bishop Guilfoyle, Senior

Dreyvin Livingston – Reynolds, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner

Ryan Stahl – Halifax, Senior

Defensive Athlete

Bruce Moore – Conemaugh Valley, Junior

Mitchell Cook – Fort Cherry, Junior

CLASS 2A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jim Roth, Southern Columbia

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Johnny Gilchrist – Riverside, Senior

Calvin German – Central Clarion, Senior

Running Back

Gavin Garcia – Southern Columbia, Junior

Josh Hough – Beaver Falls, Senior

Fullback

Darren Miller – Wilmington, Senior

Slot/Hback

Matt Whysong – Chestnut Ridge, Junior

Wide Receiver

Ethan Burford – Central Clarion, Senior

Griffen Larue- Richland, Junior

Reece Gaughan – Riverside, Freshman

Tight End

Mason Lieb – Penns Valley, Senior

Offensive Guard

Weston Phanco – Wilmington, Senior

Mitch Miles – Laurel, Senior

Offensive Tackle

Jake Chimiak – Wilmington, Senior

Aidan Marshall – Richland, Senior

Center

Garry Satterwhite III – Farrell, Senior

Long Snapper

Elliot Park – Brookville, Senior

Punter

Nathan Taylor – Brookville, Senior

Kicker

Brady Glessner – Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior

Offensive Athlete

Will Spochart – Berlin-Brothers Valley, Senior

Jacob Feese – Line Mountain, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Braden Heim – Southern Columbia, Senior

Josh Schaffer – Northern Lehigh, Senior

Defensive End

Derek Berlitz – Southern Columbia, Junior

Mitch Myers – Beaver Falls, Senior

Nose guard

Luke Garing, Karns City, Senior

Outside Linebacker

Tyler Jones – Beaver Falls, Senior

Brody Hock – Bloomsburg, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker

Garret Garcia – Southern Columbia, Freshman

Wade Kerstetter – Southern Columbia, Senior

Mason Reber, Schuylkill Haven

Cornerback

Jake Davis – Southern Columbia, Senior

Darius Bruce – Westinghouse, Senior

Safety

Kenny Fine – Frazier, Senior

Caelan Bender – Wilmington, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner

Kaden Scherer – Karns City, Senior

Defensive Athlete

Cutter Boggess – Central Clarion, Senior

Eli Morrision – Central Columbia, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Logan Pfister – Chestnut Ridge, Senior

Jack Krug – Brookville, Senior

Running Back

Ethan Susen – Wilmington, Senior

Anthony Stallworth – Farrell, Junior

Fullback

Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail, Senior

Matt Frame – Northern Lehigh, Junior

Slot/Hback

Braeden Wisloski – Southern Columbia, Sophomore

Wide Receiver

Jaymont Green Miller – Sto-Rox, Sophomore

Klay Fitzroy – Apollo-Ridge, Senior

Cam Ochs – Camp Hill, Senior

Gabe Davis – Minersville, Senior

Tight End

Nate Waltman – Karns City, Senior

Offensive Guard

Bryce Batche – Richland, Senior

Owen Buck – Palmerton, Senior

Offensive Tackle

Conner Vass-Gal – Wilmington, Senior

John Aston – Penns Valley, Senior

Center

JD Hunter – Northern Lehigh, Senior

Punter

Beau Verdill – Central Clarion, Senior

Kicker

Nicholas Andrasi – York Catholic, Junior

Offensive Athlete

Jared Graeff – Minersville, Junior

Stephen Ripka – Penns Valley, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Conner Rager – Richland, Senior

Joey Antuono – Neshannock, Senior

PFN Pick: George May, Senior – Northwest

Defensive End

Spencer Perry – Neshannock, Senior

Dominick Bridi – Line Mountain, Senior

Ben Sharer – Penns Valley, Senior

Outside Linebacker

Darren Miller – Wilmington, Senior

Joe Abidelli – Northern Lehigh, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker

Taidon Strickland – Farrell, Junior

Garrett Carter – Central Columbia, Senior

Diontae Givens – Sto-Rox, Senior

Cornerback

Kyle MacBeth – Brookville, Senior

Dawson Booher – Southern Huntingdon, Senior

Safety

Brock Polinsky – Minersville, Sophomore

Danny Guzevich – Bloomsburg, Junior

Kick/Punt Returner

Carter Hontz – Northwest Area, Sophomore

Defensive Athlete

Aaron Willis – Windber, Senior

Garret Laudenslager – Line Mountain, Senior

CLASS 3A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley – Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ameer Dudley – Central Valley, Senior

K.J. Riley – Danville, Senior

Running Back

Landon Alexander – Central Valley, Junior

Zane Janiszewski – Western Wayne, Senior

Fullback

Hunter Smith – Central Dragons, Freshman

Slot/Hback

Myles Walker – Central Valley, Senior

Wide Receiver

Caron Persing – Danville, Sophomore

Shea Morgan – Pine Grove, Senior

Damon Gripp – Tyrone, Senior

Tight End

C.J. Dippre – Lakeland, Senior

Offensive Guard

Jack Feightner – Wyomissing, Senior

Nick Elko – Wyoming Area, Junior

Offensive Tackle

Lex Rivera – ND Green Pond, Senior

Jackson Tonya – Central Valley, Sophomore

Center

Bryce Hinkle – Wyoming Area, Senior

Long Snapper

Blaise Sokach-Minnick – Wyoming Area, Junior

Punter

Aidan Cirulli – Wyomissing, Senior

Kicker

Nick Garrido – ND Green Pond, Junior

Offensive Athlete

Chad Parton – Salisbury, Senior

Ethan Adams – Lake Lehman, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Sean Fitzsimmons – Central Valley, Junior

Derek Hunter – Jim Thorpe, Senior

Defensive End

Chase Whatton – Elizabeth Forward, Senior

Amarian Saunders – Central Valley, Senior

Nose Guard

Steve Olexy – Wyomissing, Senior

Outside Linebacker

Darren Brunner – Wyomissing, Senior

Dylan Bennett – Montoursville, Senior

Mid/Inside Linebacker

Brody Robinson – Pine Grove Area, Senior

Evan Niedrowski – Wyomissing, Senior

Cornerback

Seven Ressler – Bedford, Senior

Rob Rossi – Scranton Prep, Junior

Safety

Stephon Hall – Central Valley, Senior

Dillon Young – Montoursville, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner

Myles Walker – Central Valley, Senior

Defensive Athlete

Javin Thompson – Central Valley, Sophomore

Ashton Dull – Bedford, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Michael Henwood – Hickory, Senior

Jake Hall – North Schuylkill, Junior

PFN Pick Jeff Hoenstine – Central Dragons, Sophomore

Running back

Matt Frauen – ND Green Pond, Senior

Rocco Pulizzi – Montoursville, Junior

Fullback

Josh Chowansky – North Schuylkill, Junior

Slot/Hback

Hunter Wolfley – Midd-West, Senior

Wide Receiver

Ramarion Whitehead – Hickory, Junior

Jake Lezzer – Clearfield, Senior

Tanner Walacavage – North Schuylkill, Senior

Robert Rossi – Scranton Prep, Junior

Tight End

Vito Gianello – Scranton Prep, Senior

Offensive Guard

Josh Waite – Central Dragons, Junior

Kaden Bluey – Mercyhurst Prep, Senior

Offensive Tackle

Caiden Baker – St. Marys, Sophomore

James Hoogstraten – Episcopal Academy, Senior

Center

Brandon Guffy – ND Green Pond, Senior

Long Snapper

Josh Biesinger – Central Dragons, Junior

Punter

Daniel Mueller – Lancaster Catholic, Junior

Kicker

Mac Plummer – Annville-Cleona, Senior

Offensive Athlete

Chase Cavanaugh – Loyalsock, Senior

Ryan Eiden – Lake-Lehman, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

Cross Douglas – Lakeland, Senior

Sean Solokowski – Mercyhurst Prep, Freshman

Defensive End

William Jordan – ND Green Pond, Senior

Aeden Holler – Loyalsock, Senior

Devin Atkinson – Lancaster Catholic, Senior

Nose Guard

n/a

Outside Linebacker

Elijah Cook – Bedford, Senior

Matt Merritt – Central Valley, Junior

Mid/Inside Linebacker

Mason Raup – Danville, Sophomore

Rocco Iacino – Hickory, Senior

Cornerback

Amory Thompson – Wyomissing, Junior

Rocco Pizano – Wyoming Area, Junior

Safety

Antonio Epps – South Allegheny, Senior

Dylan Dietz – North Schuylkill, Senior

Kick/Punt Returner

Diohnny Ruiz – Hamburg, Junior

Defensive Athlete

Zach Zechman – Wyomissing,

Connor Hummer – Hanover Area, Senior

