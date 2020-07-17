DuBOIS — Palumbo’s used strong pitching and the home run ball to knock off Advanced, 13-0 in four innings, Thursday night in DuBois Minor League softball action at Heindl Field.
The duo of Abby Kalgren and Navayda Smith combined on a one-hit shutout, each tossing two innings, while their offense blasted four inside-the-park home runs as part of an 11-hit attack.
Brielle Gray led that offensive surge, going 2-for-3 with two homers and seven RBIs. Kalgren added a 3-run homer, while Sid Graham was 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two runs scored. Meeca Smith added two hits and a pair of runs.
Kalgren made quick work of her two innings in the circle to start the game, striking out all six batters she faced. She then helped her own cause in the bottom half of the inning.
Graham got things started with a one-out single to right, then Meeca Smith singled to center. Kalgren followed with a shot to left that rolled to the wall, clearing the bases in the process for a 3-0 lead.
Palumbo’s then went quietly in the second, while Advanced tried to make a little noise in the third against reliever Navayda Smith.
Presleigh Evock reached on an error to open the inning before Alexis Gibson hustled out an infield single for what proved to be her team’s lone hit of the day. Evock wound up third on the play when a late throw to first was off the mark.
Smith then got a strikeout for out No. 1, then fielded a comebacker off the bat of Taylor Scolese. She quickly threw to home to get Evock who tried to score on the play. Smith’s second strikeout then ended the inning before Palumbo’s broke the game open with a 5-run bottom of the third — the most runs a team can score in one inning under league rules.
Peyton Calliari was hit by a pitch to open the inning, then Cheyenne Ciaramella reached on an error. That brought Gray to the plate, and she hammered a pitch that rolled to the wall in left for a 3-run inside-the-park homer. Graham followed with an inside-the-park homer of her own to center.
Meeca Smith kept the inning going with a single and later scored on a grounder by Navayda Smith that resulted in the second run. But, the fifth run scored ended the inning at that point.
Advanced got a one-out runner in the top of the fourth when Addison Edinger was hit by a pitch. She got as far as third base before Navayda Smith got Chloe Sawyer to line out to end the inning.
Palumbo’s then put the game away with its second 5-run inning in a row doing a majority of that damage with two outs.
Reliever Calli Bash recorded a pair of strikeouts around an infield single by Elizabeth Green as it looked like Palumbo’s might go quietly in what looked to be the final inning of the game either way because of the league time limit.
However, an infield single by Alayna DuFour extended the inning and scored Green. Calliari then hustled out an infield single, while a single to right by Ciaramella loaded the bases.
Gray then ended things with her inside-the-park grand slam.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
Advanced plays Farmers at 6 p.m., while Palumbo’s battles Farmers National bank at 8 p.m.
PALUMBO’S 13,
ADVANCED 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Advanced 000 0 — 0
Palumbo’s 305 5 — 13
• There were 2 outs when game ended
Advanced—0
Jillian Morgan c-ss 2000, Addison Edinger ss-2b-3b 1000, Lexi Olson 3b-ss-c 2000, Chloe Sawyer rf 2000, Calli Bash 1b-p 1000, Allie LaBue p-1b 1000, Presleigh Evock lf 1000, Alexis Gibson rf 1010, Ella Gibson of 1000, Taylor Scolese 3b 1000, Abegail Snell of 1000. Totals: 14-0-1-0.
Palumbo’s—13
Brielle Gray ss 3227, Sid Graham 1b 2221, Meeca Smith c 2220, Abby Kalgren p-dp 2113, Navayda Smith dp-p 2001, Josie Suttan 3b 2000, Elizabeth Green of-3b 2110, Hannah Dehner 3b 2000, Alayna DuFour of 1111, Peyton Calliari of 1210, Cheyenne Ciaramella of 2210. Totals: 21-13-11-13.
Errors: Advanced 1, Palumbo’s 1. LOB: Advanced 3, Palumbo’s 0. HR: Gray 2, Graham, Kalgren. CS: DuFour (by Morgan). HBP: Edinger (by N. Smith)l DuFour (by LaBue); Calliari (by LaBue).
Pitching
Advanced: Allie LaBue-2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB; Calli bash-2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Palumbo’s: Abby Kalgren-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO; Navayda Smith-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Kalgren. Losing pitcher: LaBue.