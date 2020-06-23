DuBOIS — Paris rallied in the fifth inning to overcome a five-run deficit and earn a 5-5 tie with Christ Lutheran Church in a DuBois Little League Minor League contest at Way Memorial Field Monday.
The home side headed to the bottom of the fifth down 5-0 before battling back to knot things up at five.
After a strikeout started the inning, nine hole batter Bryson Buzzard started a one-out rally by drawing a walk as Chase Wadding followed by drawing a walk to put two runners on with one away.
Mario Berta then ripped a grounder down the right-field line for a triple to bring home Buzzard and Wadding for the team’s first runs of the evening.
Luca Morelli followed with a triple of his own down the line in right to bring home Berta and cut the deficit to two.
With Luke Reed at the plate, Morelli eventually scored on a wild pitch to bring the score to 5-4, as Reed eventually drew a walk to keep the rally alive.
Reed then stole second and was able to move up to third when the throw back to the pitcher got away.
After Christ Lutheran pitcher Evan Burton recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning, he looked to retire Drew London and preserve the one-run lead.
Instead, a wild pitch allowed Reed to come across and score the game-tying run.
Both teams went down in order in the sixth inning, as Paris reliever Reed struck out the side in the top of the sixth before Burton recorded a pair of strikeouts followed by a groundout to first in the home half of the inning to end the game.
The game was called after the sixth inning and did not head to extras despite the tie score in order to allow time for the following Little League contest to be played.
Christ Luterhan took the early lead in the top of the first as JT Hughes drove a single into center field and was able to advance around to third when the ball rolled past the center fielder.
Ryder Benninger then worked a walk to keep the two-our rally alive, as a double steal allowed Hughes came across to score on a throw down to second to score the game’s first run.
The game remained 1-0 into the third inning before the visitors added four runs onto their lead.
Xander Blakley led off the top of the third by reaching on a walk to bring the top of the order to the plate, as Jordan Bowser followed by driving a single into center field.
A bobble in center field on the hit allowed Bowser to reach second base, but Blakley was tagged out between third and home looking to score on the play.
Burton then singled through the right side to plate Bowser, as Hughes followed with a single before both runners moved up to third and second, respectively, on a wild pitch.
Both then scored when Benninger doubled into left field, as Benninger then scored the fourth and final run of the inning on a single up the middle by Blake Barrett as Christ Lutheran took a 5-0 lead heading to the home half of the third.
Hughes got the start for Christ Lutheran on the mound and shut down Paris’ bats over the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on just two hits and a walk while striking out nine.
The home side then turned to Burton on the hill after Hughes reached the pitch count limit, as Burton struck out the first two batters he faced to end the fourth and start the fifth, before the following five batters all reached base and scored to tie the game.
A strong pitching performance in relief from Reed allowed Paris to come from behind to tie the game, as he pitched the game’s final three innings, allowing no runs on no hits while issuing just a pair of walks and striking out eight.
In all, the four pitchers in the game combined to strike out 29 batters, as Wadding got the start for Paris and allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits and a pair of walks along with six strikeouts.
Christ Lutheran is back in action Friday as it takes on Scotty’s, while Paris returns to the diamond Tuesday against the Falls Creek Eagles, as both games begin at 5:15 p.m.
CHIRST LUTERHAN CHURCH 5,
PARIS 5, 6 innings
Score By Innings
CLC 104 000 — 5
Paris 000 050 — 5
Christ Lutheran—5
Jordan Bowser 3b 3110, Evan Burton ss-p 3111, JT Hughes p-ss 2220, Ryder Benninger cf 2112, Blake Barrett c 3011, Nolan Clouser 1b 3000, Espen Baer 2b 3000, Connor Mitchell lf 2010, Brett Matthews rf 1000, Xander Blakley eh-rf 1000. Totals: 23-5-7-4.
Paris—5
Chase Wadding p-ss 2100, Mario Berta 1b 2122, Luca Morelli c 3111, Luke Reed ss-p 2111, Mason Chamberlin 2b 2000, Drew London cf 3000, Coen Rooney ss 3000, Cody Blasco lf 3000, Bryson Buzzard rf 1100. Totals: 21-5-4-4.
Erros: Christ Lutheran 2, Paris 2. 3B: Berta, Morelli. 2B: Benninger, Mitchell. SB: Hughes, Benninger, Barrett 2, Mitchell; Reed. CS: Reed (by Barrett). HBP: Berta (by Hughes).
Pitching
Christ Lutheran: JT Hughes-3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; Evan Burton-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Paris: Chase Wadding-3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Luke Reed-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.