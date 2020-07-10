DuBOIS — A big sixth inning helped Paris break up a tie game on its way to an 8-4 victory over VFW in a DuBois Minor League contest at Way Memorial Field Thursday.
With the game knotted at four heading into the sixth inning, the visiting side took advantage of five walks and a hit batter in the frame to score four runs without a hit on its way to picking up the win.
Luke Reed led the inning off by drawing the first walk of the frame before VFW reliever Ace Johnson struck out the following batter for the first out while Reed moved around to third on a pair of wild pitches during the at-bat.
Reed eventually scored on a wild pitch with Rich Stone at the plate, as Stone would also reach on a walk and later score on a wild pitch with Mario Berta at the plate.
Berta and Mason Chamberlin each drew walks before Coen Rooney was hit by a pitch to load the bases with still just one out in the inning.
Easton Passmore then drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Berta for the third run of the inning.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, an error allowed Chamberlin to score the final run of the inning to bring the score to its eventual final of 8-4, as Passmore was tagged out between first and second on the play for the final out of the inning.
Paris took an early lead in the top of the first when Luca Morelli led off the game with a single to center before coming around to score the game’s first run on a wild pitch followed by a pair of past balls.
VFW responded in the home half off the inning with a pair of runs to take its first lead of the game.
Colton Sachs led off the bottom of the first with a double into right field before advancing to third on a wild pitch.
After Paris starter Morelli struck out the next batter for the first out of the inning, Jackson McCall drove a single down the left-field line to bring home Sachs for the tying run.
A single from Heath Long then put runners on the corners with one away, as McCall eventually scored the go-ahead run on an arrant throw back to the pitcher as VFW led 2-1 after one inning of play.
The home side added a run to its lead in the third inning when Johnson kept the inning alive by working a two-out walk before stealing second then coming in to score on a pair of wild pitches.
Paris then used a parade of one-out singles in the top of the fourth to plate three runs and retake the lead at 4-3.
After a strikeout started the inning, Reed singled into right field before a pair of wild pitches allowed him to move around to third before he came across to score on an infield single to the left side off the bat of Chase Wadding.
Stone then reached on an infield single of his own on a short chopper in front of the mound to put runners at first and second with one out.
Berta then drove a single through the left side to plate Wadding, while Stone would score the go-ahead run on an error on the play.
VFW fought back to tie the game at four in the bottom of the fifth as Johnson lined a one-out single into center field and advanced to second when the ball was bobbled in center on the play.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Johnson would move to third and then come in to score the tying run on a pair of wild pitches with Long at the plate.
The teams then headed into the final inning of play knotted at four before Paris took advantage of a handful of free passes to break up the tie game on its way to the four-run victory.
Reed got the win in relief on the mound for Paris, as he pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits while walking three and striking out five.
The three Paris pitchers combined to get all 18 outs in the win via the strikeout, as Morelli got the start and fanned seven while allowing two runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings, while Stone struck out six over two innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.
On the other side, McCall took a no-decision after striking out 12 over 4 2/3 innings while allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits and one walk.
VFW is back in action Monday as it takes on Christ Lutheran Church, while Paris battles the Falls Creek Eagles July 16. PARIS 8,
VFW 4
Score By Innings
Paris 100 304 — 8
VFW 201 010 — 4
Paris—8
Luca Morelli p 2110, Drew London c 3000, Luke Reed ss-p 2210, Chase Wadding 3b 3111, Rich Stone 1b-p 2210, Mario Berta cf 1111, Mason Chamberlin 2b 2100, Coen Rooney rf-ss 2000, Easton Passmore lf 2001, Carter Blasco eh-rf 3000. Totals: 22-8-5-3.
VFW—4
Colton Sachs 3b 3110, Ace Johnson ss-p 2210, Jackson McCall p-ss 3121, Heath Long 1b 1010, Gary Crawford 2b 3000, Brogan Hoare c 2000, Thad Murray cf 2000, Robert Mooney lf-c 1000, Tyler Pfingstler rf 3000, Ethan Keltz eh-lf 3000. Totals: 23-4-5-1.
Errors: Paris 2, VFW 2. LOB: Paris 4, VFW 8. 2B: Sachs. SB: Johnson. HBP: Rooney (by Johnson).
Pitching
Paris: Luca Morelli-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Rich Stone-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Luke Reed-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
VFW: Jackson McCall-4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO; Ace Johnson-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Reed. Losing pitcher: Johnson.