DuBOIS — The chalk held up Tuesday on the baseball side at the USCAA Small College World Series as top-seeded University of Cincinnati-Clermont and second-seeded and two-time defending champion Penn State DuBois each pulled out thrilling victories to reach today’s winners’ bracket final in the double-elimination event.
Clermont squared off against fourth-seeded Penn State Mont Alto in a good old fashion pitcher’s duel in the first winner’s game Monday as the teams went to the seventh scoreless.
And, it was the top-seeded Cougars who came away with a 1-0 walk-off victory when pinch-hitter Wyatt Caldwell hit a bases-loaded sacrifice to left that scored Grant Hessman with the winning run.
Both teams mustered just three hits each in the game, with Clermont’s Drew Day tossing a three-hit shutout to help his team advance. He struck out eight and walked none.
Penn State DuBois then battled the third-seeded Mississippi University for Women Owls in the second winner’s game, which featured a lot more offense than the previous game.
The Owls actually outhit Penn State DuBois, 10-9, but the Nittany Lions made theirs count just a little more as they hit two home runs for the second straight day to pull out the win and stay in the winner’s bracket.
The second of those homers — a two-run shot by Dan Stauffer in the bottom of the fifth — put DuBois up for good at 5-3. However, the Lions did get a huge defensive play to end the top of the sixth after the Owls pulled within a run (5-4) on a solo homer by Matthew Bumpous.
The Owls threatened to tie the game after that blast two-out blast as Trey Petite ripped a double to center that saw Lion Zane Morgan crash hard into the wall for the second time in the game trying to make a catch.
Teammate Blake Estabrook followed with a single to left, but DuBois’ Brandon Sicheri made a strong throw into the infield, where third baseman Josh Sorbera cut it off and gunned down Petite at the plate to end the inning. Both Sicheri and Sorbera had just entered the game defensively in the sixth.
That proved to be the Owls’ final threat as Stauffer came on in relief in the seventh and slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 inning that featured a pair of strikeouts to get the save. Stauffer finished 1-for-1 at the plate and had a sacrifice fly on to top of his key home run.
Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari was quick to point on the defensive play that ended the sixth as a reason why his team has enjoyed so much success.
“We preach little things all the time at practice and work on little things like that all the time,” said Calliari. “Brandon (Sicheri) and Josh (Sorbera) both came off the bench that inning and made that play, and that’s what it means to be a complete team. You have guys who know their roles and can come off the bench and make that play. You don’t win one-run ball games without those things being able to happen.
“Brandon got hurt in conference tournament and has been out for a little bit, and Josh is a tough, tough kid and his role has been a late defensive replacement, and he has taken pride in it and done a great job at it.
“We have guys who buy in and aren’t selfish players and know their roles, and when it’s their time to step in, they are ready. It takes special kids to do that and accept their roles and buy into the culture.”
The Owls came out strong and jumped out on Penn State DuBois starter Morgan Bell for a run in the top of the first.
Estabrook got things started with a one-out single and hustled around to third on a double by Heath Ford. Damain Benefield followed with a sac fly to center before Bell got out of the jam with an inning-ending strikeout.
DuBois got that run right back in the bottom of the inning as Toner Corl belted a leadoff homer to right off Owls starter Brady Jones.
The Lions proceeded to load the bases with no outs as Cory Lehman and Talon Falls singled around a walk by Joey DiPietro. Stauffer then hit a sac fly to center to plate Lehman to make it 2-1 after one inning.
The score stayed that way into the fourth, although the Owls stranded two runners in the second one one in the third. DuBois did the same in the opposite direction, leaving two in scoring position in the third after a two-out double by Trevor Hanna.
Mississippi Universiy for Women got to Bell again in the fourth as a two-out walk to CJ Wise hurt the Lion, who was called for a balk to five Wise second. Bumpous then hammered a double to right-center to plate Wise to even the score at 2-2.
Jones then stranded a pair of Nittany Lions in the bottom of the fourth before the Owls took their first lead in the fifth when Benefield drew a two-out walk and pinch-hitter Logan Suggs scored pinch runner Blaize Gann to make it 3-2.
The Owls threatened to score more in the frame as they had runners at first and second after Suggs’ hit, but DuBois catcher DiPietro picked a runner off second for the final out.
The Owls’ lead was short-lived though as Penn State DuBois promptly went back on top with a three-run bottom of the fifth.
Talon Falls jump-started things with a leadoff single and scored when Stauffer crushed a Jones pitch for a two-run homer to put the Lions up 4-3.
The Lions were quite finished as Zane Morgan, who reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in the second out, took second on a passes ball before scoring what proved to be the winning run on a clutch two-out, pinch-hit double by Brandon Sicheri.
That extra insurance run proved key when Bumpous homered with two outs in the sixth before Sicheri and Sorbera teamed up to throw out Petite at the plate to maintain the Lions’ one-run lead. Bumpous was 3-for-3 and finished a triple shy of the cycle while driving in a pair of runs.
Stauffer did the rest in the seventh as the Lions moved one step closer to reaching another national title game.
Next up for DuBois is a showdown with Clermont today with a berth in the national title game on the line.
“Cinncinati-Clermont threw their No. 1 (pitcher) today against Mont Alto, who is from our conference and played us tough all year and have them (Cougars) all they could handle,” said Calliari. “It was a 0-0 game in the seventh. Mont Alto is a good team and so is Clermont.
“There were two great winners bracket semifinals today, and Clermont is going to ready to go (against Lions) and is a great ball club with a lot of arms. They are traditionally a power in this Association and I have all the respect in the world for them. It will come down to one or two little things in the game, and the team that doesn’t make mistakes will win.”
PENN STATE DuBOIS 5,
MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN 4
Score by Innings
MUW 100 111 0 — 4
PSU DuBois 200 030 x — 5
MUW—4
Tret Petite 3b 4010, Blake Etabrook lf 4120, Heath Ford ss 4010, Damain Benefield 1b 2011, Blaize Gann pr 0100, Hunter Harper c 3000, Logan Suggs dh 3011, Brady Jones p 0000, David Standifer p 0000, Joel Estabrook rf 3000, CJ Wise 2b 2110, Matthew Bumpous cf 3132. Totals: 28-4-10-4.
PSU DuBois—5
Toner Corl ss 3121, Cory Lehman 1b 4110, Joey DiPietro c 3000, Talon Falls 3b 3120, Josh Sorbera 3b 0000, Brett Beith ph-cf 1000, Dan Stauffer rf-p 1113, Trevor Hanna 2b-p-3b 2010, Logan Wagner dh 2000, Morgan Bell p 0000, Cole Breon 2b 0000, Zane Morgan cf-rf 3110, Thayne Morgan lf 1000, Brandon Sicheri ph-lf 1011. Totals: 24-5-9-5.
Errors: MUW 0, DuBois 0. LOB: MUW 7, DuBois 8. 2B: Petite, Ford, Benefield, Bumpous; Hanna, Sicheri. HR: Corl, Stauffer. SF: Benefield; Stauffer. SAC: T. Morgan. HBP: Harper (by Hanna). SB: Falls. CS: Beith (by Harper).
Pitching
MUW: Brady Jones-4+ IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; David Standifer-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Morgan Bell-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Trevor Hanna-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Dan Stauffer-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hanna. Losing pitcher: Jones. Save: Stauffer.