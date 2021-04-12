DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team swept a pair of doubleheaders from Penn State Beaver in less than a 24-hour period over the weekend.
The teams played late into the night Friday at Showers Field, a twin bill that followed a long high school contest between Bellefonte and DuBois won by the visiting Red Raiders, 16-10.
In the college games, it was host DuBois that came out victorious, notching wins of 16-3 in five innings and 4-1, with that second game ending close to midnight.
The teams then had a quick turnaround for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Beaver, with DuBois capturing two more wins — 9-2 and 11-0 in 6 innings — to improve to 12-2 overall and 9-2 in conference play. DuBois is currently riding a six-game winning streak.
On Friday, Morgan Bell got the start on the mound for DuBois and made quick work of the first inning by retiring the side in order.
The DuBois bats fed off Bell’s strong start, as they exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first.
Toner Corl got things started for DuBois with a walk and scored on a double by Trevor Hanna before Talon Falls smashed a two-run home run to make it 3-0.
Beaver starter Jacob Beck the recorded a pair of strikeouts before DuBois put together a huge two-out rally.
Zane Morgan got that rally started with a single, quickly stole second and scored on a Dan Stauffer double. A pair of walks eventually turned the order back to the top, where Corl smacked a two-run single in his second at-bat of the inning.
Hanna added a run-scoring single, while Joey DiPietro punctuated the inning with a two-run single of his own to make it 9-0.
Beaver never recovered from there as Bell tossed four scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed just three hits while striking out five and walking none.
The DuBois offense put the mercy rule into play when another huge inning in the fourth, this time pushing seven runs across to make it 16-0 before Beaver scored three times in the fifth against reliever James Spengler.
DuBois ended game one with 14 hits. On top of Hanna’s double and Falls’ home run, Stauffer hit 2 doubles of his own, and Cory Lehman added a double.
Hanna, Morgan, Stauffer and Brandon Sicheri all had two hits in the win, with everyone but Morgan driving in a pair of runs.
Corl and Falls, who each recently reached the 100-hit milestone for PSU DuBois, each added two RBIs.
Game 2 proved to be a pitchers’ duel, one won by DuBois 4-1.
Jacob Allen got the start for DuBois and tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Braiden Blair notched the win in relief as he also threw three innings, giving up an earned run on four hits while striking out four.
DuBois got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first when Falls and DiPietro each plated a run with groundouts. Hanna had a RBI double in the second to make it 3-0 before Beaver got on the board with a run in the fourth.
The hosts got that run right back in the bottom half of the inning Sicheri stole home to make it 4-1.
Stauffer pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, striking out a pair, to earn the save.
Saturday’s games were all DuBois as it won a pair of lopsided contest.
DuBois grabbed control in Game 1 with two runs un the second and five more in the third on it way to the 9-2 victory.
Lehman and Stauffer each had three hits and two RBIs to lead a DuBois offense that pounded out 13 hits in the game. Stauffer blasted a homer and Lehman had a double, as Morgan and DiPietro, who had two hits.
Corl picked up his first win of the season as the righty went four innings. He gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out three. Taylor Boland tossed three scoreless, no-hit innings to end the game to earn the save. He struck out three and walked one.
DuBois didn’t wait as long in Game 2 to take charge, pushing five across in the top of the first before adding on at least one run in the second through fifth innings to come away with an 11-0 mercy-rule victory.
The offense pounded out 11 hits in the second game, with Corl, Luke Salvo and Stauffer all having two hits and a pair of RBIs. Corl and Salvo each hit homers.
Hanna got the win on the mound, tossing four shutout innings while giving up three hits. Brett Beith threw a scoreless fifth to finish things off.
Penn State DuBois is back in action Tuesday night at home with a doubleheader against PSU New Kensington beginning at 6 p.m.