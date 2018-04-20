DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team clinched the No. 1 seed in the West Division for the upcoming Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Tournament with a wild 14-13, 11-inning victory against PSU-Greater Allegheny Wednesday night.
The high-scoring affair was a back-and-forth battle that lasted past 11 p.m. at Showers Field, with 18 of the 27 total runs scored from the eighth inning on.
Greater Allegheny jumped on DuBois starter Dan Bowman for three runs in the top of the first, but DuBois countered with a run in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the second to tie the game.
The visitors regained the lead with a run in the fifth, but a two-run double by Bowman in the bottom half put DuBois back up 5-4.
The score remained that way until the eighth — when things really got wild.
Greater Allegheny scored three times in the top of the eighth only to see DuBois counter with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
DuBois’ big inning was highlighted by a two-run home run to left by Vince McDowell — the first of his college career — that helped put the host back out front 9-7.
Greater Allegheny answered right back with a three-run double in the top of the ninth to regain the lead at 10-9 only to see DuBois’ Clayton Butler blast a two-out, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
DuBois had a prime opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the 10th, loading the bases with one out. However, DuBois couldn’t push a run across and it appeared that would haunt them when Greater Allegheny plated three runs in the 11th on another bases-loaded double.
DuBois wasn’t quite finished and had one last comeback left in it. The hosts loaded the bases before a pair of walks forced in two runs to cut the lead to 13-12.
Freshman Joey DiPietro then stepped to the plate and ripped a walk-off, two-run single to left to send the DuBois faithful home happy as the team captured the No. 1 seed in the West Division for the third straight year. It marked the second straight game DiPietro had the game-winning hit.
Caleb Bennett was 4-for-6 with a RBI and two runs in the game for DuBois, while Talon Falls was 3-for-6 with a double, RBI and three runs. Toner Corl, Lance Pennington, Brandon Gettig and Butler each posted two hits. Pennington had a double and two RBIs.
Penn State DuBois (21-7, 11-1 in PSUAC) returns to action Saturday when it hosts Penn State Beaver at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.
The teams will then play a doubleheader at Penn State Beaver on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
