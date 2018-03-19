DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team played its first home games of the season over the weekend and split a pair of doubleheaders against Mercyhurst North East and Keuka College at Showers Field.
Penn State DuBois and Mercyhurst tangled on Saturday, with the visitors winning game one 7-4. The host Lions answered back with a 3-1 victory in the night cap.
In the opener, Mercyhurst jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings only to see DuBois pull within a run after scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-4.
However, Mercyhurst answered right back with a two-spot of its own in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
Joey Dipietro went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the loss for the Lions. Shane Haberberger also had a double for DuBois, while Dan Bowman had a hit and RBI.
Starter Logan Johnson was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs, all earned, on five hits in two innings of work.
Pitching ruled the second game, as the DuBois duo of Caleb Bennett and Toner Corl combined on a five-hitter.
Bennett started and tossed four shutout innings to get the win. He gave up two hits while striking out one. Corl went the final three frames for the save. He gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out two.
Offensively, Talon Falls led the charge, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Brandon Gettig added a RBI single, while Haberberger and Lance Pennington both had doubles in the game.
The same scenario played out for the Lions on Sunday, as Keuka College scored two runs in the sixth to pull out a 3-2 victory in the opener before DuBois came back with a 4-1 win in game No. 2.
DuBois got strong performances from both starting pitchers Sunday.
Dan Bowman tossed five strong innings in the opener, allowing one run on four hits in five innings of work. He was in line for the win but ended up with a no decision after Keuka rallied in the sixth to pull out the one-run victory.
In the second game, Brandon Orsich went the distance on the mound for DuBois. He allowed just one run while scattering five hits.
DuBois tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Bowman before taking the lead with a three-run fifth.
Falls had the big hit of the inning — a two-run double to left-center field. Falls later scored on an error to make it 4-1.
With the win, PSU-DuBois improved to 6-5 on the season.
The Lions are back in action at home Wednesday with a doubleheader against Westmoreland County Community College. The first game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
