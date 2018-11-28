DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team relied heavily on its offense during its 3-1 start to the season — scoring 93 or more points in each of its first four games.
However, DuBois was never able to get that potent offense going Tuesday night against Penn State Beaver as poor shot selection, coupled with 20 turnovers, limited the home team’s scoring chances.
The end result was a lopsided 77-55 loss to Beaver in the Penn State University Athletic Conference opener for both teams. DuBois’ 55 points were 36 below its season average.
Beaver (3-1, 1-0 PSUAC) all but sealed its victory during an 8-minute stretch that spanned either side of the halfway-point of the first half. Beaver outscored DuBois 18-0 during that stretch to turn a tie game (10-10) into a convincing lead (28-10).
DuBois (3-2, 0-1 PSUAC) got within 10 points late in the half but Beaver took a 40-25 advantage into the break and never looked back. DuBois got no closer than 12 points in the second half.
“Early in the season it has been our defense that has dictated the game, but tonight their defense and our bad offense in shot selection dictated the game,” said PSU-DuBois coach Dylan Howard. “The biggest to their 18-0 run was our sot selection.
“Our defense was good, and I think we were more focused on the defensive end tonight. But, for some reason then on offense we settled too much for quick shots.”
The game opened as a back-and-forth battle, with the teams trading scores in the opening six minutes in what turned out to be a defensive battle in the first half. DuBois held a two-point lead four times in the that opening stretch — the last coming at 8-6 on a basket by Dylan Huey.
Beaver countered with four straight free throws — two each by Andrew Brady and John Foster — to go up 10-8. DuBois answered right back with a bucket inside by Jack Theillon to even things at 10-10 just before the 14-minute mark.
DuBois then went on its near eight-minute scoring drought following Theillon’s basket, as Beaver ripped off 18 straight points to go up 28-10. Brady had five points in the run, while Foster converted a 4-point play after being fouled on a 3-pointer.
Huey finally ended Beavers’ run when he converted a 3-point play at the 6:08 mark of the half. The played helped spark an 11-4 spurt by DuBois that got the hosts back within 11 at 32-21 with 2:55 left in the half.
Huey scored six of his 14 points during that stretch. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Beaver had a counter punch though, putting together an 8-0 spurt — five straight by Keon Butler — in just over a minute to push its lead back to 19 at 40-21.
Butler finished with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Foster (22) and Jeremy Redwine (20).
DuBois got hopps by Zack Dahlstrand and Mekhi Willis in the final 25 seconds to get back within 15 (40-25) at the break. DuBois carried that momentum over into the second half, using a 7-2 spurt to get within 12 points at 44-32.
Cole Morris scored four of those points on his way to netting 13 in the game.
DuBois got as close as 12 points four more times (46-34, 48-36, 55-43, 57-45) but could never break that threshold before Beaver used a 10-2 spurt to push the lead to 20 (67-47) all but put away the victory with 5:38 to go.
DuBois got as close as 14 points (69-55) from there on a 3-pointer by Brandon Bernhardt with 3:21 remaining before a pair of late treys by Foster pushed Beavers’ wining margin back over 20 points.
Bernhardt scored 14 points off the bench for the hosts.
DuBois has a pair of road conference games this weekend. It plays at Penn State Schuylkill Friday night, then at Penn State Hazleton Saturday afternoon.
