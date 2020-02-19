DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois used a 14-3 run in the second half to take the lead for good on its way to a 76-67 victory over visiting Penn State Fayette on Senior Night Tuesday.
DuBois (13-11, 9-9 PSUAC) returned to .500 in conference play with the win that also pushed its winning streak to three in a row to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
“It’s really a test of their character of having their back against the wall and coming out ready to play every night,” Penn State DuBois head coach Dylan Howard said.
DuBois honored its four seniors in Cole Morris, Russell Gariepy, Mekhi Willis and Thomas McMichael prior to the game as the first three played major roles in the victory.
The senior trio combined to score 49 of DuBois’ 76 points with Gariepy leading the way with 21, while Willis added 15 and Morris chipped in 13.
A back-and-forth opening half saw the teams trade the lead a multitude of times before the home side eventually closed the half on a 10-4 run to take a 40-35 lead into the break as all 10 points came from the team’s four seniors.
Trailing 31-30 with with just over four minutes left in the half, Willis sparked the closing run with a three-pointer to put DuBois in front for the remainder of the half.
McMichael added a bucket during the run for his lone two points of the night, while Gariepy added a trey of his own and Morris capped the run with the final points of the half in the final minute to put DuBois up five at the break.
“Offensively in the first half we played great, but defensively we needed to make adjustments and I thought the guys did a good job,” Howard said. “At halftime we adjusted a couple things in both of our zones and that was really the difference as we started getting some stops.”
Fayette’s final lead of the night came on a three-pointer by Joshua Hankins to put it up 44-42 with 16:12 left in the game.
A pair of buckets by Morris around a score from Willis then gave the home side the lead for good.
DuBois then saw its lead cut to one (48-47) with 14:14 left before using an 8-0 run to begin to put the game away.
Tre’Von Williams sparked the run with a score before Gariepy drained three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to nine points.
In all, DuBois hit nine-three pointers on the night, as Gariepy led the way with four and Willis had three, while Fayette made 12 threes in the loss.
DuBois closes out the regular season Friday night at Penn State Greater Allegheny, as it needs a win and some help in order to garner a PSUAC playoff berth.
A win coupled with a loss by Penn State Shenango would qualify DuBois for the postseason.