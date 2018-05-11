DuBOIS — The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Baseball Small College World Series gets underway Monday at Showers Field, with the event featuring 10 teams from nine different states.
Seven of the 10 schools, including local representative Penn State DuBois, will be making at least their third appearance at the World Series.
Second-seeded Apprentice School (Virginia) leads that group, having received a bid to the World Series every year since 2000 –winning titles in 2007 and 2015.
Top-seeded Cincinnati-Clermont (Ohio) is making its eighth appearance (2013 champs), while 10th-seeded Selma University (Alabama) and seventh-seeded College of St. Joseph’s (Vermont) are playing in their fifth and fourth Series, respectively. St. Joseph’s is the two-time defending national champs.
Penn State DuBois, fresh off winning its first-ever Penn State University Athletic Conference Tournament title, is making its third trip to the World Series in as many years since the program was formed heading into the 2015-16 school year.
When the Nittany Lions take the field Monday night (6:30 p.m.), they will do so against a familiar foe in Wright State University-Lake campus. The teams met each of the previous two years when the Series was held in Glenn Falls, N.Y. This is Wright State’s third overall appearance as well.
DuBois, which is 3-4 in two trips to the World Series, has beaten Wright State in both of those meetings.
DuBois beat the Lakers in a tight 3-2 game as part of a 2-2 trip to Glenn Falls two years ago, scoring all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning while riding a complete-game effort from the now graduated Alex Hart.
Last year, DuBois scored a lopsided 17-5 win against the Lakers in their opening game in Glenn falls before dropping a heartbreaking 3-2 contest to eventual national champ St. Joseph’s. DuBois was then eliminated with an 8-0 loss to Cleary University (Michigan) — the No. 5 seed this year which is also appearing in its third World Series overall.
“We are very familiar with them and are 2-0 against them at the World Series,” said Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari of Wright State. “One was a lopsided win, but they are better than that. They play a really tough schedule, and I have a lot of respect for their program and they have a lot of good players.
“I’m sure they are going to come in thinking they owe us one since we’ve knocked them out the last two years. They’re going to be ready to beat us. We have to be able to match their intensity, because if we look by them, we’re going to be in the losers’ bracket.
“That will be a big one for us, and we just need to continue to play really good defense. We played good defense throughout the conference tournament, and the pitchers did well too. Hopefully, we can carry some momentum over.”
Pitching and defense are what Calliari has built the PSU-DuBois program on.
So it should come as no surprise DuBois features the second-best team ERA (4.03) and committee the second-fewest errors (34) of the 10 teams in the World Series, according to stats on the USCAA website.
DuBois’ staff features the PSUAC Pitcher of the Year in senior Caleb Bennett and PSUAC West Division First Team Pitcher Dan Bowman, the team’s other senior.
Ironically, the team with the best team ERA is Wright State (3.97), meaning pitching could be on display Monday night. However, the Lakers will face a DuBois squad that put together arguably its best offensive season in the program’s three-year history.
DuBois enters the World Series with the second-best team batting average (.321) behind only Cincinnati-Clermont (.324) of the 10 participants.
“My whole philosophy has always been pitching and defense and find some timely hitting and you’re going to be in a ball game,” said Calliari. “You never know what’s going to happen, especially in baseball when you can have an overthrow, a booted ball, anything like that.
“Pitching will keep you in games if you make the routine plays, but our offense has been much, much better this year. We emphasized that in the offseason and really worked hard on it, because we knew we were going to have a good defensive club and a good pitching staff.
“We can beat up on all the weak arms all we want, but at the end of the day when you’re playing for it to mean something, you’re playing against good arms. So, you have to do all the little things. We can create a run or two, but if we don’t have our good pitching and defense, we’re not in a position to have that chance.”
Having travelled to New York to play in the World Series the past two years, Calliari is excited to have the event in DuBois this year — both for his team and the community.
“Obviously, it’s nice to stay home and be able to play in the tournament this year,” he said. “And, I think it’s going to be a great community event and help the community economically too. I’m proud to be able to be a part of that, along with everyone else who helped bring it here. I just hope we can compete and represent the community the best we possible can.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for people to watch a good brand of baseball, just not from a well-known college stand-point. People get so caught up in Division I, II or III, but all the teams here have really good players and have beaten Division II schools, including us.
“Most people probably don’t know, but the PSAC, which is probably the best D-II conference in the country, produces more Major League draftees than most Division I schools. If you’re good, they will find you, and people here are going to get to see a lot of good players this week.”
