The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) announced its baseball and softball Academic All-American teams on Tuesday, as both the Penn State DuBois programs were well represented on the list.
The baseball team had seven players named to the academic team while the Lady Lions earned five selections after both teams saw their seasons cut short in mid-March due to COVID-19.
To be eligible for the Academic All-American honors, the student-athletes must be at least a sophomore and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
For the Lions baseball team, senior Brandon Orsich, juniors Toner Corl, Thayne Morgan and Zane Morgan and sophomores Trevor Hanna, Jake Sorbera and Isaac Stouffer all earned spots on the team.
On the softball side, senior Samantha Satterlee, junior Cierra O’Shell and sophomores Skylar Ceprish, Cayleigh Huffman and Kayleigh MacTavish all garnered selections.
MacTavish was also the Lady Lions recipient of the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award given out by the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC), while senior Justin Orlowski was the recipient for the PSU DuBois baseball team.
The sportsmanship award is designed for athletes who go above and beyond for their teammates and for the good of the team, without any worry for recognition.
Last season, Orsich was named the PSUAC West Division Player of the Year, while Stouffer was named the Newcomer of the Year for the division.
The duo were joined by Corl and Zane Morgan on the West Division First-Team, while Thayne Morgan earned an honorable mention selection in 2019.
On the softball side, Ceprish and O’Shell both garnered honorable mention selections last year.
Both teams were off to promising starts on the field coming off strong seasons, the baseball team looking to three-peat as PSUAC and USCAA Small College World Series champions, while the Lady Lions were looking to contend for a conference title and return to the Small College World Series after earning their first berth last season.
The baseball team got off to a 4-4 start at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has a handful of the team’s seven Academic All-American selections contributed to the early-season success.
Corl was at the heart of that success, as the reigning USCAA Small College World Series MVP posted a .480 (12-for-25) batting average over seven games, leading the team with 10 RBIs and six doubles as well as scoring five runs.
The junior also got a start on the mound, going six innings and getting a no-decision after allowing three runs on six hits and striking out seven.
Tied for second in hits over the eight games was Stouffer, as he finished the trip 7-for-24 (.292 avg.) at the plate and was second on the trip behind Corl with four doubles.
The team’s lone home run this season came from Thayne Morgan, who finished the trip 5-for-12 (.417 avg.) and scored a team-high seven runs, as Zane Morgan finished 3-for-17 with a pair of runs batted in.
On the mound, Orisch picked up a win for DuBois, throwing seven scoreless innings while surrendering just four hits and striking out five.
Sorbera pitched five shutout innings in his lone start to pick up a win, as he allowed four hits while fanning one batter, while Stouffer took a loss in relief on the hill on the trip, giving up one earned run over two innings of work on one hit and one strikeout.
For the Lady Lions, which opened their season with a 4-3 record over seven games in Clermont, Fla., O’Shell finished the trip tied for the team’s second-best batting average at .500 (5-for-10), as she finished with one double, one triple, five runs scored and three RBIs.
MacTavish finished tied for second in RBIs with five over the seven games, as she recorded a .313 average (5-for-16) with a triple and three runs scored.
Ceprish added a triple while going 3-for-14 (.214 avg.) with a pair of runs, while Satterlee added three runs scored.