DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team captured its first-ever Penn State University Athletic Conference Tournament championship Monday afternoon, turning the title game into its own personal home run derby in a 10-2 victory against Penn State Brandywine at Showers Field.
DuBois blasted four homers in the lopsided win — the host team’s second in as many days against the top seed from the East Division. DuBois, the top seed from the West, pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win against Brandywine Sunday night in the tourney’s winners’ game.
A second close game never materialized, as DuBois starter Austin Amacher worked out a jam in the top of the first before his team jumped on Brandywine’s Tyler Michaels for three runs in the bottom of the first.
DuBois broke out the long ball from there, blasting four homers over the finals four innings to put the championship on ice.
Clayton Butler hit a two-run homer to deep left-center in the third, while Brandon Gettig led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot on to the observation deck in left. Joey DiPietro launched a two-run homer off the roof of the building in left later in the fourth, while Talon Falls hit a solo homer off the roof in the sixth to set the eventual final.
DiPietro, who was named the PSUAC West Division First Team catcher Monday, led the offense, going 3-for-3 with the homer and three RBIs.
Butler added a RBI double to his homer as he went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Falls also had a double to go with his homer and finished with three hits and three runs scored.
Reliever LJ Johnston was the beneficiary of all that offense. He relieved Amacher in the third and got DuBois out of a bases-loaded jam with a double-play ball in what was a 3-1 game at the time.
Johnston tossed the final 4 2/3 innings to notch the win in DuBois’ historic victory. He allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out one. He threw just one pitch to get an out and earn a hold in Sunday’s win against Brandywine.
By winning the conference tournament, DuBois earned an automatic berth to next week’s USCAA Small College World Series that also will be played at Showers Field. DuBois earned an at-large berth to the Series the past two years.
Bids for the World Series were announced Monday evening and DuBois garnered the No. 6 seed and will play third-seeded Wright State University-Lake Campus on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s hard to put into word how much time and effort these guys put in — all those 6 a.m. workouts for three year,” said DuBois head coach Tom Calliari. “I’m just happy for the seniors, guys like Caleb Bennett and Dan Bowman. You have all the ebbs and flows of baseball, and there’s no greater teacher of life than this game.
You have so many failures and learn how to deal with it and overcome it. You have arguments and relationships. That’s more important to me than a trophy. That’s what it’s about for me, to watch them grind away and find a way to figure it out and find themselves as young men is pretty special to watch.
“As far as the game goes, i was hoping for nine outs out of Austin and he gave me seven. The had four lefties in their lineup and we went to LJ. i thought he would be able to keep us in the ball game, and he did. I had (Brandon) Orsich ready to go just in case. LJ did a phenomenal job though.
“But, it’s pretty easy when you drop the hammer down with our guys coming out and swinging the bats today. I’m pretty happy about that. This is an experience these guys will never forget.”
Brandywine, which beat Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 4-2, in the opening game Monday, tried to make some noise in the top of the first. Tommy Crumlish walked with one out and freshly crowned PSUAC Player of the Year Matt Masi followed with a single.
However, Amacher got a pair of flyouts to strand the runners in scoring position.
DuBois went to work against Michaels in the bottom half of the inning.
Garrett Brown reached on an infield single to lead things off but was erased when Toner Corl hit into a fielder’s choice. Falls followed with a single to put runners on the corners before a single by DiPietro scored Corl.
Courtesy runner Thayne Morgan then got caught in a rundown long enough for he and Falls to pull off a double-steal, with Falls swiping home. Dan Bowman capped the inning a couple batters later with a two-out single to right to plate Morgan to make it 3-0.
“That first inning set the tone I think,” said Calliari. “Us getting out of the inning and then jumping on them early was important to our game plan. We wanted to make some things happen and I hit and ran right away. We really wanted to jump on top early to get our guys in the game.
“It just worked out today. Sometimes it doesn’t, but it worked out.”
Brandywine finally got to Amacher in the third. After getting a quick out, Amacher hit back-to-back batter before Andre Pendleton singled to load the bases. Brian Reynolds followed with a single of his own to score Crumlish and chase Amacher from the game.
Johnston came on and promptly got Joey Buoni to hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
DuBois got that run back and then some in the bottom of the third when Butler hammered his two-run homer to left-center. Morgan was on board after DiPietro had legged out an infield single.
Brandywine countered with a run in the fourth when Masi reached on a two-out, bases-loaded infield single that scored Anthony Polanco to make it 5-2. That’s all Brandywine could muster though as Johnston got out of the inning with a grunder to third.
Johnston allowed just one baserunner — a one-out single by Chris Skahill in the sixth — over the final three innings.
DuBois all but put the game away with a four-run bottom of the fourth.
Gettig led off the inning with his solo blast down the left-field line. Reliever Matt Staiber then recorded back-to-back outs before Falls extended the inning with a double to right-center.
That brought DiPietro to the plate, and he hammered a Staiber pitch to left for a two-run shot to make it a 8-2 game. Lance Pennington kept the inning going with a walk and scroed from first when Butler ripped a double to right-center.
DuBois scored its final run in the sixth on Falls’ solo homer to left.
