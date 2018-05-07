DuBOIS — One win.
That’s all that stands in the way of the Penn State DuBois baseball team capturing its first Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Tournament Championship after winning a pair of hard-fought games Sunday at Showers Field.
DuBois has dominated the conference during regular-season play in its first three years of existence but have yet to taste that success in the postseason despite making two trips to the USCAA Small College World Series.
DuBois went 0-2 in the PSUAC Tournament two years ago when it was at Showers Field, then lost 4-1 to PSU-Mont Alto in the finals last year when the event was condensed to single-elimination due to poor weather in Scranton.
All that could change this afternoon as DuBois enters the championship game (1:30 p.m.) on its home field as the lone undefeated left in the tourney. DuBois reached the title game by beating Penn State Wilkes-Barre (6-3) and Penn State Brandywine (3-2) Sunday.
“We were in the championship last year and had a lot of momentum and lost that one,” said DuBois head coach Tom Calliari. “I think the guys are really focused this year.
“We’re 45-5 in three years in this conference with three regular season titles and zero tournament championships. It’s really irritating to me, and they know come tomorrow (Monday) we mean business.”
The night cap between DuBois and Brandywine was a matchup of the two regular season division winners, and each side showed why the ruled the West and East Divisions, respectively. It also was the only one of the four games on the day to be played in dry conditions after a steady rain finally moved out of the area.
The game was a classic pitchers’ duel between DuBois’ Toner Corl and Brandywine’s Bradley Ulmer.
DuBois (26-10) struck first in the contest, pushing a run across in the bottom of the second.
Brandon Gettig led off the inning with a single to left, while Dan Bowman legged out an infield single. Clayton Butler then ripped a single of his own to plate Gettig to make it 1-0 before Ulmer got out of the inning with three straight outs.
Brandywine tried to counter in the top of the third as Chris Skahill singled with one out and Brett Sheeran walked. However, Corl got Tommy Crumlish to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. It marked the second straight inning Corl induced an inning-ending double play.
Corl and his teammates weren’t so lucky in the fourth though.
Matt Masi led of the frame with an infield single, then promptly stole second before scoring on a double by Andre Pendleton, who later came home on a two-out infield single by Robert Spitaletta to put Brandywine up 2-1.
That lead was short-lived though as DuBois answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ulmer hit Gettig to open the inning before Bowman singled to center. Butler then flew out to center before Calliari went to his bench. The move paid off in a big way as pinch-hitter blasted an Ulmer pitch off the wall in right-center for a long single that scored Gettig. A few over and shot could have been a three-homer over the shorter part of the fence in right field.
Garrett Brown stepped in a hit a sacrifice fly to right that plated Bowman with the eventual game-winning run.
Corl and a pair of relievers made that 3-2 lead stand from there.
Corl worked out of a major jam in the fifth.
Skahill and Sheeran led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Corl retired the next two hitters — including Masi who is second in the conference in homers.
Calliari then elected to intentionally walk Pendleton — another decision that paid off as Corl struck out Brian Reynolds to leave the bases loaded.
Corl saw his day come to an end with two outs in the sixth after giving up a single to Brendan Ricciardi. Calliari elected to bring in left LJ Johnston to hold pinch-runner Greg Logan closer at first base. Johnston needed just one pitch to end the inning as he got Skahill to fly out to right.
Thomas Plummer then came on in the top of the seventh and retired the side in order to earn the save and send DuBois back to the title game.
DuBois awaits the winner of today’s semifinal game (11 a.m.) between Brandywine and Wilkes-Barre, which eliminated Penn State Beaver with a 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Brandywine upended Beaver, 6-3, in the second game of the day Sunday.
“Toner has the best addition to our team in three years as far as a transfer guy coming in,” said Calliari. “He’s tough, he’s competitive and he’s going to give you a chance to win. And, he wants the ball. That’s the difference. He wants the ball.
“He wasn’t feeling his breaking stuff, so he was making some adjustments the whole game to find a off-speed pitch. L.J. has been phenomenal being able to come in there (when called upon), and Plummer has earned his spot. He never really pitched in high school, but has been unbelievable for us.
“And Vince McDowell, he’s the guy for a big spot. When I started him he goes 0-for-3, but when I pinch hit him he hits it off the wall. That’s his role and he does it better than anybody.”
PSU-DuBois 6,
PSU-Wilkes-Barre 3
Penn State DuBois scored six run in the first two innings Sunday morning against Penn State Wilkes-Barre, then rode its defense and the right arm of Caleb Bennett to victory in the rain in the opening game of the PSUAC Tournament play at Showers Field.
Things didn’t start off roses for DuBois, though as Bennett struggled to find his control in the first innings — perhaps because of the rainy conditions.
Bennett hit two of the first three batters while walking the other. However, he picked off Zach Sott at second base during that stretch to his own cause.
Leroy Fettig then singled home a run before Frank Brodi walked to load the bases. Bennett ended the rally there as he got David Staskiel to hit into an inning-ended double play. DuBois four twin killings (two in each game) Sunday.
Wilkes-Barre starter Jordan Choman got two quick outs in the bottom of the first but then hit Talon Falls. That jump-started a two-out rally for DuBois.
Lance Pennington followed with a walk before Joey DiPietro ripped a single to center to plate Falls. Gettig then reached on an error that allowed Pennington to score to put DuBois up 2-1.
After Bennett struck out the side in the second, DuBois seized control of the game with a four-run bottom of the second.
DuBois loaded the bases with no outs on a Butler walk, single by Bennett and bunt single by Brown. Corl forced home a run with a walk, while Falls plated another on a fielder’s choice where Wilkes-Barre couldn’t turn a double play.
Pennington made it 5-1 with a sac fly to left, while DiPietro capped the inning with his second RBI single of the game.
DiPietro’s hit proved to be DuBois’ last of the game though, as reliever Rob McClay allowed just three walks over the final four innings.
With McClay silencing the DuBois bats, it was up to Bennett and his defense to maintain the lead — and they did just that.
Wilkes-Barre got a run back in the fourth when Fettig drew a leadoff walk, went to third on a double by Staskiel and scored on a groundout by Brian Hardiman.
The visitors made it 6-3 in the sixth when Eric Adamczyk hit a leadoff single and later scored on a two-out single by Staskiel.
Wilkes-Barre made one final push in the seventh but Bennett was up to the challenge.
After a quick out, Collin Barletta reached on DuBois’ lone error of the game before Bennett hit Sott for a second time. However, Bennett picked off Sott for a second time — this time at first. The righty then struck out Tanner Williams to end the game.
Bennett went the distance, allowing three runs, all earned, on five hits. He struck out five and walked three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.