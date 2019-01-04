DuBOIS — After getting off to a slow start in the early going, Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team took total control of the game against Westmoreland County Community College on their way to a 88-61 victory at home Thursday.
DuBois was in action for the first time since Dec. 15, as the victory ended a six-game losing skid and moved the Nittany Lions to 4-9 on the year.
The win was DuBois’ second over Westmoreland this season, as they defeated the Wolfpack 99-53 on the road in Youngwood Nov. 5.
Both teams were without a key player in that first matchup, as both had big games in the second meeting Thursday night.
For DuBois, Tyler Davis made his season debut after having to sit out the fall semester portion of the season and proved to be a difference maker behind the arc.
The sophomore went 6 of 11 from three in the game and finished the night with 20 points to help spark the Nittany Lions.
On the other side, Oladipupo Olaleye missed the first meeting between the two teams, but had a big game this time out, scoring a game-high 25 points on five three-pointers and also grabbing eight rebounds.
Davis’ perfjoamcne from beyond the arc helped a 10 of 30 shooting night for DuBois from three after they had hit a combined eight three-pointers in their previous four losses.
“That is a huge bonus and is one of the areas we were losing on every game,” Penn State DuBois head coach Dylan Howard said.
Olaleye got the scoring started with a basket nine seconds into the game, as Zach Dahlstrand hit a three-pointer on the other end to give DuBois its first lead of the night.
Olaleye responded with a three-pointer of his own the next time down the court to give the Wolfpack (0-9) a 5-3 lead.
DuBois then went on a 11-2 run to jump out to a 14-7 lead, as Dahlstrand’s three-pointer opened things up inside the paint for the home side.
Dahlstrand finished the night with a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds for DuBois in the victory.
Howard noted that the Wolfpack kept things close in the early going by setting up in a zone defensively, something he said his team hadn’t been practicing against much.
“The zone slowed us down and then it slowed down our defense and they got some easy buckets as well,” Howard said.
Eight of those 11 points during the run came inside the paint and were all scored by Dylan Huey, who finished the night with 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting.
Howard credited his team’s ability to knock down shots from deep in opening up opportunities inside the paint, something his team capitalized on throughout the game.
“Huey from Punxsy only played 13 minutes tonight because he’s battling with an injury but he had 14 points so that was a big key,” Howard said.
Dahlstrand also knocked down his second trey in the early going during the run as DuBois maintained the lead for the remainder of the game.
Davis hit a deep three in the closing seconds of the first half for the team’s fifth three of the half to send DuBois into halftime with a 46-29 lead.
The Nittany Lions continued to dominate in the second half, as they came out of the halftime break with a 17-4 run to stretch their lead even further to 63-33.
Five different DuBois players contributed on the offensive end during the run, as Davis knocked down another three to help give the Nittany Lions total control of the game.
After a quick 4-0 run for the Wolfpack, back-to-back three-pointers from Davis kick started a 11-0 run for DuBois to push the lead to 74-37 with 9:45 left to play in the game.
A two-point basket by Davis a couple possessions later gave DuBois their largest lead of the game at 78-40 with 8:29 remaining in the second half.
After the Nittany Lions took their largest lead of the night, the teams rattled off five straight made three-pointers, three of which were made by WCCC.
Olaleye hit a pair of three-pointers, while Michael Yuricha added the third for the Wolfpack, while Davis and Jack Theillon hit threes for DuBois.
Yuricha and Garrett Dhans each finished with 11 points for the Wolfpack, while Xavier Johnson also finished in double figures with 10.
After the flurry of three-pointers, Westmoreland closed out the game on a 10-2 to cut into the deficit slightly and bring the final score to 88-61.
The second meeting with Westmoreland County gave Howard a chance to evaluate his team’s progression from early in the season, as the head coach noted that his team’s defensive intensity.
“We really needed to be ready to play defense for the entire shot clock,” Howard said.
That defensive pressure led to 20 Wolfpack turnovers compared to just 13 for DuBois, as the Nittany Lions also came away with nine steals in the game.
DuBois is back in action Saturday as they hit the road to face Grove City at 3 p.m.
