DuBOIS — Coming off an 8-1 loss to Mississippi University for Women in its opening game Monday at the USCAA Small College World Series, the Penn State DuBois softball team bounced back in a huge way Tuesday.
The Lady Nittany Lions went 2-0 — the program’s first two wins at the World Series in its second trip — to advance to Day 3 of the tournament as one of four teams remaining.
Seventh-seeded Penn State DuBois opened its day with a 10-2, 5-inning victory against conference foe PSU Mont Alto (No. 6 seed), which knocked DuBois out of the PSUAC Tournament just over a weekend ago with a 10-6 win.
“Despite being in the consolation bracket, we were happy that we had another chance to play Mont Alto because we weren’t pleased with our performance last week in the conference tournament against them,” PSU DuBois head coach Jason Kern said. “We kind of figured they’d pitch the same pitcher as they did last week. We changed the lineup a little bit to allow those that had success against her last week more opportunities to see her — and we did just that.”
DuBois then staged a furious late-game comeback in another elimination game against fifth-seeded Carlow University, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh to pull out an 8-3 victory. Carlow knocked DuBois out of the World Series two years ago.
“I was really concerned with Carlow because I didn’t think we matched up well with them,” Kern said, as they made numerous lineup changed to help combat that.
DuBois jumped on Mont Alto for a run in the top of the first when Skylar Ceprish scored on a passed ball with two outs.
DuBois then broke the game open with a four-run second that made it 5-0.
Brittney Williams led off the inning with a single, but Mont Alto starter Katie McCauslin retired the next two batters. DuBois didn’t let her off the hook though, as Lizzy Scott extended the inning with a single.
Ceprish followed with a RBI single before Cierra O’Shell blasted a three-run homer to right-center that made it 5-0 and ended McCauslin’s day in the circle.
“Cierra O’Shell with her three-run homer — her first collegiate home run at that — that was huge,” Kern said. “That got the whole bench going when she did that ... We knew we were ok at that point.”
Reliever Emily Bittinger got a quick out to end the inning, but the damage had already been done as the five runs proved to be more than for Scott, who tossed a complete game. She allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits in five innings of work. She struck out six and walked one.
With Scott holding Mont Alto’s offense in check, the DuBois offense went to work ending the game via the eight-run mercy rule. DuBois added a run in the third when Aspen Bishop, who singled, scored on a throwing error.
Four more runs in the top of the fifth put the mercy rule into play.
Bishop and Karly Rumsky hit back-to-back singles to open the fifth before Bishop was erased on a fielder’s choice. Madison LeGrys followed with a single to center that plated Rumsky.
After Brooke Harvey flew out for out No. 2, Scott helped her down cause with a triple that scored Williams and LeGrys. Scott also scored on the play on a throwing error by the second baseman to make it 10-1.
Mont Alto pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh, but Scott and her defense finished off the win via the mercy rule to stay alive in the tournament.
Ceprish, Bishop and Scott all had two hits in the win.
“We did it in five innings, which was big because we saved some pitches,” Kern said, as Lizzy Scott threw 61 pitches in the game. “If it goes two more innings, she’s probably up near 100.”
In its night cap Tuesday, DuBois and Carlow traded two runs innings — DuBois in the top of the third and Carlow in bottom of fourth — before Carlow pushed a run across in the fifth to lead 3-2 on a wild pitch.
The fifth-seeded Celtics took that slim advantage into the seventh before DuBois’ offense exploded for the six runs.
“Going into that seventh inning, when the girls came off the field, I huddled with them,” Kern said. “And I got emotional. I told them, ‘Regardless of what happens, I am proud of the performance you’ve put up here tonight. So win or lose, I’m proud of you.’ The way they responded in that last inning — with Larissa James-LaBranche getting that leadoff single and everyone just responding and having big at-bats.”
Bishop had a two-run double during that rally, while Cayleigh Huffman reached on an error that allowed two more runs to come home.
“It might not go down as a hit, it might go down as an error, but she had a two strike count with bases loaded and she put the ball in play,” Kern said of Huffman.
Brooke Harvey capped the big inning with a two-run triple that scored Scott and Rumsky to make it 8-3.
Scott went the distance against Carlow as well to notch her second win of the day. She allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out two and walking one.
“She gutted it out,” Kern said. “Not huge strikeout numbers today but you’re not going to get huge strikeout numbers against this caliber of teams.”
Bishop led the offense in game 2, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Larissa James-LaBranche also had two hits.
PSU DuBois will now take on the eight-seeded D’Youville College today at 4 p.m.
“They’re from Buffalo and they’re a good hitting team,” Kern said. “They’ve brought a good fanbase down, too. It’s going to be a challenge. I’ve been able to watch them play live and I’m going to go back and watch all their games on video and come up with a game plan.”
If they win, they’ll then play the loser of the one-seed Florida National University vs. three-seed St. Mary of the Woods College game directly after.