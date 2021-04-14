DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team entered Tuesday’s doubleheader against PSU Brandywine holding first place in the PSUAC East Division.
However, DuBois didn’t come out and play like a first-place team as the squad looked flat from the get-go in an early afternoon start that saw Brandywine come away with a sweep.
Both teams coaches had words with the umpiring crew in Game 1, which Brandywine ultimately won 9-5. Brandywine’s head coach being ejected for taking too many conferences with batters in an inning — something that was missed by the umpires before DuBois coach Jason Kern contested it.
DuBois scored all five of its runs in the opener in the final two innings on home runs by Aspen Bishop, who had a solo shot in the sixth and a grand slam in the seventh to set the final.
However, DuBois couldn’t build any momentum off that strong finish in Game 2 as Brandywine won the night cap, 7-0. The two losses dropped DuBois (10-6 conference record) into second in the east behind PSU Hazleton (13-5). Brandywine improved to 4-4 in conference play.
“I’ve never been so disappointed with umpiring as I was today,” said Kern. “Not enforcing the rules and allowing their pitcher to illegally pitch every pitch is an embarrassment to our conference.
“Regardless of how bad the officials were, it is no excuse for us not being prepared to play today. That ultimately falls on me and I am responsible. I can guarantee you, it won’t happen again.
“Give Brandywine credit, they were ready to play today, and we were not able to match their energy level.”
Brandywine jumped on DuBois starter Lizzy Scott for a pair of runs in the top of the first.
Rachel Cherubini led off the game with a walk, then Meghan Ferry put down a bunt. She beat the throw to first for a hit, and Cherubini took third when the late, low throw went up the right-field line. The error was one of four in the game for DuBois.
Destiny Brophy followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score Cherubini before Payton Landis singled home Ferry to make it 2-0. Landis was 3-for-3 for the visitors.
It looked like those two runs would be enough for Brandywine starter Rebecca Sorrentino, who kept DuBois’ hitters off-balance all game. She took a two-hitter into the sixth as she recorded nine outs in the first five innings on either groundouts or infield popups.
Skylar Ceprish broke up Sorrentino’s no-hit bid with a two-out single in the fourth, while Cayleigh Huffman had a leadoff single in the fifth.
Brandywine couldn’t extend its lead during that same stretch though, as Scott settled in after the first and kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the second through fifth innings. She worked out a mini-jam in the third, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position with a strikeout.
Things swung Brandywine’s way for good in the sixth when it plated four runs on three hits and four three DuBois errors — two of which came on the same play — to go up 6-0.
Scott threw six innings on the day, allowing six runs, two earned, on seventh hits while striking out three and walking three.
DuBois finally got on the board in the sixth when Bishop crushed a a pitch over the center field fence to break up Sorrentino’s shutout.
Brandywine tacked on three more runs in the seventh against reliever Brooke Harvey to make it 9-1.
DuBois made some noise in the bottom of the seventh to make things closer, but its rally wasn’t nearly enough to truly threaten Brandywine.
Larissa James-LaBranche and Maddie LeGrys hit back-to-baclk singles to open the seventh before Sorrentino recorded a pair of outs. Cierra O’Shell kept the inning going with a bunt single that loaded the bases for Bishop, who deposited a Sorrentino pitch over the fence in left for a grand slam.
Ceprish tried to keep the rally going with her second single of the game, but Sorrentino halted things there when she got Malliah Schreck to ground out to short to end the game.
No details on Game 2 were available Tuesday night.
PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 9,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 5
Score by Innings
Brandywine 200 004 3 — 9
DuBois 000 001 4 — 5
PSU Brandywine—9
Rachel Cherubini rf 4111, Meghna Ferry cf 5121, Destiny Brophy 3b 3011, Payton Landis 1b 3131, Rebecca Sorrentino p 4100, Haley Grossi ss 4100, Jacie Sparaceno dp 3211, Lianna Dedois 2b 2200, Sarah Moore lf 2001, Lexie Galli c (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-9-8-6.
PSU DuBois—5
Brooke Harvey 3b-p 4000, Cierra O’Shell cf 4110, Aspen Bishop dp 4225, Skylar Ceprish 2b-ss 3020, Malliah Schreck ss-3b 4000, Cayleigh Huffman 1b 3010, Jordan Bundy pr 0000, Maddie LeGrys rf 3110, Lizzy Scott p 1000, Hailey Kuhn 2b 0000, Karly Rumsky lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
Errors: Brandywine 1, DuBois 4. LOB: Brandywine 8, DuBois 5. 2B: Sparaceno. HR: Bishop 2. SF: Brophy. SAC: Scott. SB: Dedios.
Pitching
Brandywine: Rebecca Sorrentino-7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
DuBois: Lizzy Scott-6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Brooke Harvey-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sorrentino. Losing pitcher: Scott.