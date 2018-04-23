MONACA — The Penn State DuBois baseball team closed out conference play Sunday afternoon by sweeping a doubleheader from host Penn State Beaver.
DuBois won the opener 11-0 in six innings before completing the sweep with a 12-4 victory in Game 2.
With the two wins, DuBois finished conference play with a 14-1 record and now sits at 24-7 overall on the season.
L.J. Johsnon tossed a seven-hut shutout in the opener, striking out seven and walking two on his six innings of work. He improved to 3-0 on the season.
He was backed by an offense that pounded out 14 hits — an outburst that saw six different players record two or more hits.
Toner Corl led the way with a 3-for-3 day, but it was Vince McDowell and lance Pennington who delivered the biggest blows.
McDowell finished 2-for-2, blasting a three-run home run in the sixth inning, while Pennington was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Garrett Brown ripped a double and triple and scored twice, while Talon Falls and Dan Bowman joined Brown in having two hits. Falls had a double, while Brandon Gettig added a triple. Bowman knocked in two runs.
In Game 2, DuBois jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the top of the fifth — scoring three of those runs in the fifth on doubles by Nick Semanek, Johanthan Thomas and Morgan Bell.
Shane Haberberher also had a RBI triple in the second and sacrifice fly in the fourth.
That offense proved to be more than enough for starter Blaise Roush, who tossed four scoreless innings before Beaver finally got to him for two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Roush, who struck out two and walked one, notched the win to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Beaver’s two runs were their first in the weekend series. DuBois, which won 6-0 at Showers Field Saturday, held Beaver scoreless for the first 19 innings of the series.
Justin Orlowski relieved Roush in the sixth and threw the final two innings, allowing two runs himself on four hits. He struck out three.
Thomas enjoyed a 4-for-5 game for DuBois, with Semanek and Thayne Morgan each having two hits. Semanek, Bell, Haberberger and Jesse Martin all had two RBIs.
DuBois hosts Point Park for a single game tonight at Showers Field at 6:30 p.m. before closing out its regular season with a home doubleheader Wednesday against Clarion University. First pitch of that twinbill is set for 6 p.m.
