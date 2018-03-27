DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader from visiting Westmoreland County Community College, capturing wins of 4-0 and 12-2 (5 innings), Monday night at Showers Field.
Continuing its theme from the weekend, the Lions jumped on the Wolfpack for three runs in the bottom of the first inning in the opener.
Talon Falls put DuBois on the scoreboard with a two-run home run, while Lance Pennington followed with a solo blast. Falls added an insurance run on his second homer of the game in the sixth.
Those four runs proved to be more than enough as five DuBois pitchers combined on the shutout. Dan Bowman tossed the first three, with Dave Koslowksi, Bryce Hanley, Austin Amacher and John White each throwing a scoreless inning a piece.
LJ Johnson started on the mound in Game 2 for DuBois and tossed two scoreless innings before Bowman put the Lions on the scoreboard with a solo homer over the scoreboard in right field in the bottom of the second.
Thomas Plummer relieved Johnson in the third and tossed DuBois’ 10th straight scoreless inning on the day.
DuBois then broke the game wide open with a five-run bottom of the third.
Garrett Brown reached on an error to open the inning and raced around to third on a single by Brandon Gettig, who in turn swiped second. Falls then ripped a two-run single to put the Lions up 3-0.
Pennington kept the inning going with a walk before he and Getting each moved up a base on a wild pitch.
Bowman then came through again — this time with a two-run single. Bowman later scored on a Clayton Butler single to put PSU-DuBois up 6-0 after three innings.
Westmoreland County finally got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs late in the game, but it wasn’t nearly enough as DuBois pushed five more runs across in the fourth before scoring oncei n the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
With the sweep, Penn State DuBois improved to 11-5 on the season.
The Lions are back in action Friday at Showers Field with a single game against conference foe Penn State Greater Allegheny.
The Lions’ scheduled home doubleheader Wednesday against Clarion University has been changed and will now be played at Showers Field on April 25.
