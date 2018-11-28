DuBOIS — Penn State Beaver jumped out to a 14-0 lead to open the game and cruised to a 89-60 victory over Penn State DuBois in both teams PSUAC opener Tuesday.
Beaver’s pressure, led by Diamond Thomas, forced DuBois into mistakes early to help lead to the early run.
Thomas turned a pair of steals into made baskets in the early going, as Alexis Cross also added four points during the early run, as Beaver took the 14-0 lead 2:40 into the opening quarter.
“They came out really hot,” DuBois head coach Pat Lewis said.
That pressure forced DuBois into 26 turnovers, while Beaver handed the ball over just 12 times and finished with 15 steals, led by six from Thomas.
“We had some costly turnovers early on and by the time we blinked they had already nailed up 18 points,” Lewis said.
Beaver had an impressive shooting performance in the opening 10 minutes, going 48 percent (12 of 25) from the floor in the first quarter, which they led 35-13 after.
In the second quarter, Beaver continued to add to their lead as it was their defense that stepped up to limit DuBois to just 10 points to stretch their lead.
DuBois went just 5 of 23 from the floor in the second quarter, as Beaver took a 50-23 lead into the half.
A large part in the away side’s success in the opening half was their shooting from behind the arc, as they knocked down eight of their 16 three pointer attempts in the half.
Seven different Beaver players knocked down a three in the win, led by Emily Keener, who went 3 of 4 from deep, while Julia Sabbio added a pair of three pointers in the win.
On the other side, DuBois finished the game without a single made three pointer, going 0 of 10 from beyond the arc.
Beaver opened the second half on a 13-2 lead to stretch their lead out to 36, as they led by as many as 38 points in the second half.
DuBois was never able to cut into the large deficit in the second half, but things were more even after the break, as Beaver outscored the home side by just one point in each quarter, 22-21 in the third and 17-16 in the final quarter of play.
One of DuBois’s best runs of the game came late in the third quarter, as they closed the quarter out on a 9-2 run, as Gracie Hamilton scored five of the points during that stretch to help cut into the deficit slightly at 72-44 after three quarters of play.
A key factor in the game was Beaver’s ability to match DuBois’ speed, which prevented their fast-break offense and limited their open shots inside the paint.
“They have a very talented team, they are very quick,” Lewis said. “I knew it would be a matchup problem speed wise.”
The head coach noted that he had hoped to combat that speed with his team’s interior game, but said his team had a hard time getting the ball inside and knocking down close range shots.
Lewis said his team was hurt by missed shots inside the paint throughout the game, which could have tightened the gap.
The head coach said since his team faced such a large deficit from the early going, they were not able to play their traditional style and were forcing up shots they wouldn’t take in a closer game.
Beaver finished with four players in double digits, while DuBois did not have a single player reach double figures.
Thomas led all scorers with 16 points, while Cross added 14, as well as Brittany Jackson and Libby Thomas coming off the bench to score 12 and 10 points respectively.
Jackson also pulled down 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double, while Jimya chambers fell just one point shy of the feat with 10 boards and nine points.
Hope Bridges, Leah Lindemuth and Melody Young led DuBois with eight points apiece in the defeat.
Hamilton, Lauren Young and Maddie Sprankle all added seven points apiece for DuBois.
One bright spot for DuBois was their rebounding, as they finished with a 60-54 edge on the glass.
Melody Young, Lauren Young and Bridges all pulled down 13 boards each in the game.
“I’m not upset at my team, I am disappointed that we lost because I think we are as good as they are,” Lewis said.
The DuBois coach said he looks forward to the two side’s rematch later this season and feels it will be a much more competitive game.
DuBois hits the road to face Beaver Feb. 12 in their second to last regular season game of the season.
DuBois will be back in action on the road Friday, as they face Penn State Schuylkill at 5:30 p.m. to kick off a stretch of three straight games on the road before returning home to face Penn State Greater Allegheny Dec. 15.
