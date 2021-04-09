BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg softball team used patience at the plate and a strong dominant pitching performance from Julie Peterson to upend Brockway, 13-0, in five innings Thursday for its first victory.
Peterson faced just one over the minimum for five innings as she allowed two hits, struck out 12 and walked none in the shutout.
She allowed a leadoff, infield single to Morgan Lindemuth in the bottom of the first. Lindemuth was eventually stranded at third as Peterson strung together a run of the 12 straight outs before Grace Stewart led off the fifth with a single to right — the only ball to leave the infield for the Lady Rovers (0-2).
However, Stewart was promptly thrown out trying to steal second.
Peterson struck out at least two batters in all five innings and at one point recorded seven straight Ks.
With Peterson controlling the Brockway bats, her offense got her all the support she needed with a pair unearned in the top of the first before breaking the game wide open with an eight-run third. The Ramettes (1-2) collected five of their nine hits and drew two of their four walks in the decisive inning.
Peterson more than helped he own cause, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Jenna Pavlock added two hits and three runs scored, while Payton Delhunty had a hit and two RBIs.
“Getting that first win is good the girls. We’re a pretty young team and only have two seniors and have three freshmen out there playing,” said Johnsonburg coach Gary Gerber. “It was a confidence builder gong into three games next week.
“Julie pitched well today, but I’d still like to see us hit a little better. But, we were patient up there and didn’t chase a lot of pitches out of the zone.
“We were making contact today, we just have to get the good part of the bat on the ball.”
Johnsonburg wasted little time grabbing the lead in the Lady Rovers’ home opener against Lindemuth.
Pavlock led off the game with a double to left as Stephanie Stage couldn’t quite make a running, shoestring catch. Pavlock promptly took third on a wild pitch and scored when Julia Jones reached on an error.
Jones then stole second and advanced to third when the throw went into center. She scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly to center by Peterson to make it 2-0.
Lindemuth followed that up with a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the second, recording a pair of strikeouts in the process. Lindemuth wasn’t so fortunate in the third as the flood gates opened for the Ramettes.
Maria Casilio led off the frame with a bunt single before Pavlock hit into a fielder’s choice that saw both runners be safe. Both Ramettes scored shortly thereafter on wild pitches — one that was ball four to Jones.
Delhunty followed with a single that plated Jones. Peterson made it two hits in a row before she and Delhunty pulled off a double steal. Delhunty and Peterson both scored on another wild pitch, while Jenna Kasmierski, who walked, came home on a single to left by Mackenzie Freeman to make it 8-0.
Johnsonburg wasn’t quite down in the inning though.
Freeman scored when Casilio hit in a fielder’s choice in her second at-bat in the inning, and once again all the runners wound up safe on the play. Shelby Sorg. who was hit by a pitch before Casilio reached, capped the scoring when she raced home on yet another wild pitch to put the Ramettes up 10-0.
Lindemuth finally ended the rally there as she got a strikeout and fielded a comebacker for the final two outs in the inning.
Johnsonburg pushed its lead to 12-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth.
Delhunty led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a single to left by Peterson, who ended up at third on the play on a throwing error by Brockway. Kasmierski then plated Peterson on a groundout.
The Ramettes final run came the fifth when Pavlock led off with a single and later came home on a groundout by Delhunty.
The game was Brockway’s first in over a week, as the Lady Rovers opened the season with a 21-6 loss at West Forest on March 30.
“Today was a big improvement from last week, I think,” said Brockway coach Tom Bussard. “Our first game we had over 10 walks, and today we had a lot fewer. So, that’s improving.
“We just need to make sure we get the outs where we can. We had a couple mistakes in the field, and that had the snowball effect and we gave up a lot of runs in one inning.
“We have a lot of girls who are seeing live pitching for the first time in two years, so making that adjustment to the speed she (Peterson) was throwing today was tough. Hopefully, we can make those adjustments going forward.”
Johnsonburg hosts Kane on Tuesday, while Brockway travels to Sheffield Saturday for a doubleheader.
JOHNSONBURG 13,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 208 21 — 13
Brockway 000 00 — 0
Johnsonburg—13
Jenna Pavlock cf 4320, Julia Jones ss 3201, Payton Delhunty c 3212, Julie Peterson p 3223, Jenna Kasmierski dp 2101, Alexa Mahoney 3b 3010, Mackenzie Freeman 1b 2111, Shelby Sorg rf 2110, Maria Casilio 2b 3111, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf (flex) 0000. Totals; 25-13-9-9.
Brockway—0
Morgan Lindemuth p-1b 2010, Amanda Decker 2b-ss 2000, Stephanie Stage lf 2000, Kylie Ryckman lf 0000, Madalyn Heckman 3b 2000, Grace Stewart ss-c 2010, Zoe Moore cf 2000, Lily Heilbrun c 1000, Eliza Powell 2b 1000, Raegen Gelnette rf 1000, Alyssa Dietz rf 0000, Taylor Rhed 1b-p 1000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Errors: J’burg 0, Brockway 2. LOB: J’burg 3, Brockway 1. 2B: Pavlock. SF: Peterson. SB: Jones, Delhunty 2, Peterson. CS: Stewart (by Delhunty).
Pitching
J’burg: Julie Peterson-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-4 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Taylor Rhed 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Peterson. Losing pitcher: Lindemuth.