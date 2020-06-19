After losing a heartbreaker to rival Kuntz Motors on Tuesday, the PGP Huskers were hoping to rebound against the Brookville Grays Thursday evening.
The Huskers did that and more, getting a good game from starter Kyle Elensky and an impressive relief performance from Blake Prestash to take the 8-5 win at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
“That’s a good win for us,” said PGP manager Sid Lansberry. “After the other night, it’s good for us to get back on track. Brookville is a good team.”
PGP pounded out 10 hits against Grays starter Hunter Geer and relief pitcher Joe Lopez in the victory.
Karson Rumsky and Ty Troxell each had two hits for the Huskers, while Troxell and Ryan Gearhart knocked in two runs.
“We hit the ball really well tonight,” Lansberry said. “There were a lot of hard hit balls. Some nights the balls don’t fall in, but tonight we hit them in right places.”
Elensky had a masterful pitching performance, allowing just one run through five innings and 65 pitches worth of work.
Most of the outs came by the way of ground balls.
While Elensky was getting the job done on the mound, the Husker batters were also getting some work in.
Brookville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but PGP got the run, and five more, right back in the bottom of the frame.
Rumsky singled to get the inning going. Nick Domico dropped down a fantastic bunt and beat out a wayward throw by the Grays pitcher. Rumsky then headed for third on the play.
An RBI groundout by Nolan Barr brought Rumsky home, before Domico scored on a double by Gearhart.
Troxell plated Gearhart and then scored on an error when Morgen Billotte beat the first baseman to the bag. He then tried to throw to third to get Troxell out, but the throw sailed wide, allowing Troxell to come home and make the score 4-1.
PGP scored two more runs thanks to an RBI double from Allan Myers and an RBI single by Elensky.
The Huskers tacked on two more runs off Lopez in the third inning.
Geahart had a sacrifice fly to plate one of the runs, while Troxell had an RBI single to bring the last run home to make it 8-1.
The game stayed that way until the top of the sixth inning, when the Grays had a burst of offensive power their third time through the lineup.
That burst was punctuated by a Tanner LaBenne two-run blast over the right-field fence that cut the score to 8-4.
Brookville got one more run across on an RBI single from Chase Palmer to cut the lead to 8-5.
But, Husker reliever Prestash got a pick off and a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Prestash then walked the first batter of the seventh, before getting the next three batters out to set the final at 8-5.
“Kyle pitched great and Blake came in and pitched super,” Lansberry said. “It was a good relief job.”
The Huskers play Sykesville on Sunday at the rec park at 2 p.m.
PGP 8,
BROOKVILLE 5
Score by Innings
Brookville 010 004 0 — 5
PGP 062 000 x — 8
Brookville—5
Lopez ss-p 3110, Park lf 4000, Bonfardine 3b 2100, LaBenne 1b 3112, Cutler eh 2210, Geer p-rf 3010, Palmer cf 2011, Beichner c 3010, Roush rf 0001, Caylor ss 2000, Leadbetter 2b 3000. Totals: 27-5-6-4.
PGP—8
Billotte ss 4110, Elensky p-3b 1111, Myers eh-c 3011, Bailor c-eh 3000, Rumsky cf 2220, Tiracorda cf 1010, Domico 1b 2100, Barr lf 3101, Prestash 3b-p 3010, Gearhart 2b 2112, Troxell rf 2122, Coudriet rf 1000. Totals: 27-8-10-7.
Errors: Brookville 3, PGP 2. LOB: Brookville 5, PGP 5. DP: Brookville 1, PGP 0. 2B: Myers, Gearhart. HR: LaBenne. SAC: Domico. SF: Gearhart. PO: Palmer (by Prestash). SB: Lopez, Cutler 2. WP: Prestash.
Pitching
Brookville: Geer-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Lopez-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
PGP: Elensky-5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Prestash-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Elensky. Losing pitcherL Geer. Save: Prestash.