ALLPORT — With two teams of high school players, it’s been common to see both Spike Island and PGP make some fundamental mistakes.
Both teams missed their high school seasons and are only a few weeks into a new Federation League slate.
Those mistakes came back to bite the Pirates in particular in a 12-10 loss to the Huskers on Tuesday at the West Branch High School.
Spike Island committed four errors in the game, allowing seven unearned runs, but still managed to rally back to score four runs in the top of the seventh to set the final.
“We came out on fire and we scored some runs,” said Pirates manager Drew Bryan. “I think we may have gotten a little complacent there.
“We made too many mistakes early on and kind of dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t climb out of.”
Spike Island took an early lead in the first, as Noah Gustkey doubles and moved to third on a single by Keegan Soltis.
The Pirates then put on a delayed double steal, with the Huskers getting the out at second, allowing Gustkey to score.
Spike Island tacked on three more runs in the top of the second, led by RBI doubles from Gustkey, Cody Cox and T.J. Wildman to take a 4-0 lead.
PGP finally got its bats going in the second inning, tagging Spike Island starter Parker White for seven runs. Only two of those runs were earned however.
The Pirates did turn a double play in the inning, but the Huskers capitalized on three errors to take the 7-4 advantage.
Nick Domico had an RBI double for PGP, while Nolan Barr, Allan Myers and Morgen Billotte all had RBI singles.
The new found lead helped the Huskers regain confidence, including starter Kyle Elensky, whoe worked out of a few jams to keep the next two innings scoreless.
White was relieved by Zach Witherow, who also pitched two scoreless innings for the Pirates.
Spike Island scored in the fifth on an RBI double by Ryan Whitehead, which plated Soltis, who had also doubled, cutting the score to 7-5.
But the Huskers finally got to Witherow in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs before he was relieved by Michael Kephart, who also gave up a run to make it 10-5.
PGP tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth after Spike Island got to within 10-6 to make it 12-6.
The Huskers needed just three outs to end it, but the Pirates had other ideas.
Soltis had a one-out single to get things going before Tommy Stephens, Kyle Hahn and Gavin Emigh all drew walks, plating Soltis and loading the bases once again.
Nick Coudriet smacked a line drive right down the left-field line, clearing the bases and cutting the game to 12-10.
But PGP brought on Barr in relief of Blake Prestash, who had started the inning, to get the final out.
“Both teams hit the ball very well,” said PGP manager Sid Lansberry. “I think both teams made a lot of fundamental mistakes. They missed a whole season, so it’s like this is the second week of March. That makes a big difference.
“Kyle did his usual and kept us in the game. He gives it his full effort every time.”
The Huskers improved to 3-6 and travel to Brookville on Thursday. Spike Island dropped to 4-4 and travel to Pulaski on Thursday.
PGP 12,
SPIKE ISLAND 10
Score by Innings
Spike Island 130 011 4 — 10
PGP 070 032 x — 12
Spike Island—10
Gustkey c 4121, Kitko rf 4000, Soltis lf-ss-3b 4230, R. Whitehead 2011, White p 1000, Witherow p-2b-lf 0000, Eckberg lf 0000, Stephens eh 2110, DeSimone 2110, J. Whitehead cf 3110, K. Hahn ph 0100, Cox 1b 3111, Emigh ph 0100, Coudriet 2b 3013, Kolesar ph-lf 1010, Meersand 3b-p 3110, Kephart ph-3b-p 1000, Wildman ss-2b 3132. Totals: 33-10-15-8.
PGP—12
Billotte ss 3111, Elensky p-3b 2200, Myers eh 4122, Rumsky cf 3230, Prestash 3b-p-3b 3000, Bailor c 4010, Domico 1b 3222, Barr lf-p 2221, Troxell rf 2111, Tiracorda rf 2111, Gearhart 2b 2110. Totals: 28-12-13-7.
Errors: Spike Island 4, PGP 1. LOB: Spike Island 7, PGP 6. DP: Spike Island 1, PGP 1. 2B: Gustkey 2, Soltis, R. Whitehead, Meersand, Wildman 2. Myers, Domico 2. 3B: Coudriet. SB: Soltis 2. SAC: Billotte. HBP: Gearhart.
Pitching
Spike Island: White-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Witherow-3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Kephart-0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Meersand-1 1/3 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
PGP: Elensky-6 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Prestash-2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Barr-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Elensky. Losing pitcher: White. Save: Barr.