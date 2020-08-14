The long saga between the PIAA and the Governor of Pennsylvania continued on Thursday, when Governor Wolf stated in his daily press conference that he had believed he had received a letter the organization sent to him in response to his recommendation that the state’s high school governing body postpone all activities until Jan. 1.
The letter, which was sent by the PIAA’s executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi on Tuesday, asked the governor and his administration for their cooperation on trying to safely play fall sports starting at the end of the month.
Lombardi asked for a meeting with the governor and his staff to discuss options for fall sports at PIAA member schools. He stated that the PIAA, “understand and sport the significant objective of your office to minimize the risk of a major COVID-19 outbreak this fall and further understand that reducing activities where people congregate supports that goal.”
“We also believe, however, that sports are going to be played by youth, whether within the PIAA structure or otherwise and that doing so within the educational umbrella may provide the safest means for that to occur.”
The two sides will meet today to try and come to a compromise. However, Governor Wolf stated at his press conference on Thursday that, “I’m not sure what they could say to change my sense of what I believe is what the right thing is to do,” Wolf said. “They have a decision to make on their own. I realize that I am one person and I have one opinion on what we should do here.”
On Thursday, Pa. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said that the governor’s recommendation also included recreational athletics and not just high school sports. Travel sports have been taking place in the state throughout the summer.
But neither Wolf or Levine support the idea of any type of sports taking place until at least Jan. 1, something coaches, athletes and parents do not want to see happen.
Wolf has remained steadfast in his stance that high school athletics should be postponed until Jan. 1, 2021, a recommendation he made last week, but also has stated that it is only his personal recommendation and that school districts “can do what you want.” The Pa. Department of Health and Department of Education followed Wolf’s lead, issuing a joint recommendation that schools wait until the new year to resume athletics.
In response to the original recommendation, the PIAA suspended the start of the fall season for two weeks, while it tries to find a safe and practical solution.
Meanwhile, in Ohio, the Ohio High School Athletic Association said today that its high schools would be likely moving forward with a high school football season.
They plan to limit attendance somewhere between 15 to 20 percent, recommending that only family members be allowed to attend. The number would also not include band members, cheerleaders and game administrators, so that they can participate in activities as well without being part of the capped number.
The PIAA does have several backers, including local representatives and Eagles TE Zach Ertz, who has said if there is no organized football this fall, there should an alternative.
Late Thursday afternoon, the PIAA confirmed that the meeting with Wolf’s staff will be by telephone. The PIAA said there would be a conversation about fall sports but no decisions will be made tomorrow.
The PIAA is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 21.