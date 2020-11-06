WINDBER — With its first District 9 title since 1996 comes the Redbank Valley’s obvious first trip into the state playoff bracket since then as the Bulldogs meet District 5 champion Northern Bedford.
The 6-0 Bulldogs face the 7-1 Panthers Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the artificial turf at Windber High School’s stadium along Route 56 in Somerset County, not far from Johnstown.
The Panthers won the D5 title last Friday night with a 32-7 win over Tussey Mountain, the team that beat them last year for the championship.
Northern Bedford hasn’t lost since a season-opening 36-14 loss to District 6’s Bellwood-Antis. The Panthers average 40.8 points and 391 yards per game from a balanced offensive attack.
Senior quarterback Thad Leidy (84-fof-136, 1,285 yards, 12 TDs, 5 Ints.) is 13 yards away from reaching 4,000 passing yards for his career. Senior running back Dalton Smith (106-856, 13 TDs) has piled up yards on the ground while senior Brady Clark (26-425, 2 TDs) and Smith (16-374, 4 TDs) are the top receivers.
Senior running back Cadin Ebersole (51-495, 8 TDs) is also a threat running the ball.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold knows his team will have its hands full.
“They are not only loaded with talent, but they are senior-loaded as well which makes them even more dangerous. Leidy, Ebersole, and Smith are all senior first cousins and along with Clarion, you can obviously tell that they have all been playing together for a long time,” Gold said. “They are very balanced and are very effective at both running the ball and airing it out. I’m excited for the challenge it is going to pose for our defense.”
The defense has indeed been stout all season. The Bulldogs have given up just 328 yards rushing all season, that’s 47 yards per game on just 1.6 yards per attempt. That yards per carry number is knocked down a lot by the team’s 23 sacks among its 60 tackles for losses.
Junior lineman Joe Mansfield (7.2 tackles per game, 7.5 sacks), Hudson Martz (6.5 tpg., 9 tackles for loss) and Kobe Bonanno (4.3, 9.5 tackles for loss) lead the defensive unit that’s not allowed a lot of passing either. Opposing passers are 43-for-120 for 565 yards with four interceptions.
Mansfield and Trenten Rupp each had eight tackles against Smethport. Aiden Ortz, who had the interception that started the Bulldogs’ 21-0 run, finished with five tackles.
Offensively, the Bulldogs had their best running game since September with 158 yards. Ray Shreckengost ran for 90 yards on 14 carries while junior quarterback Gunner Mangiantini added 51 yards on eight carries with a TD run. That opened things up just enough for Mangiantini to throw two TD passes, completing 6 of 11 for 62 yards. Both scoring strikes were to Chris Marshall.
“We have been waiting to put together a complete game all season and on Saturday we were able to do that on the biggest stage thus far,” Gold said. “Much of that credit goes to Gunner for tying up all of the loose ends on offense and doing exactly what we needed from him to win the game. Although the defensive play was similar to what we have been seeing all year, Saturday was the first time we scored upon on the opening drive. I was proud of the resiliency of that unit to come back and pretty much dominate from that point on.”
The Bulldogs average 260 yards per game with Mangiantini (43-for-78, 494 yards, 8 TDs, 3 Ints.) sharing QB duties with sophomore Cam Wagner (20-for-34, 227 yards, 5 TDs, 1 Int.) the past few games.
Shreckengost (65-332, 1 TD) and Martz (48-238, 3 TDs) along with Mangiantini (31-140, 2 TDs) are the leading rushers while Dalton Bish (17-160, 2 TDs), Marquese Gardlock (16-258, 3 TDs) and Trenten Rupp (8-114, 3 TDs) are the leading receivers.
It’s the fourth state playoff game for the Bulldogs, who lost 19-0 to District 10’s Wilmington in the Class 2A bracket in 1996. In 1992, the Bulldogs dropped a 26-18 decision to D10’s Fairview and in 1991, it was a 26-12 loss to D10’s Hickory.
“In order to continue, we have to keep putting forth efforts like we had on Saturday,” Gold said. “It’s territory that our program hasn’t been in for 24 years, so we need to embrace the opportunity and work to make the best of it because it’s obvious that it doesn’t happen every year.”