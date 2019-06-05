BROOKVILLE — Nine innings wasn’t enough to decide a winner between DuBois and Brookville in Federation League actin Tuesday evening at McKinley Field a trio of Penn State DuBois pitchers combined to throw 18 scoreless innings before the game was suspended.
Brookville’s Thomas Plummer, who recently finished up his senior season for the two-time defending USCAA national champs, tossed nine dominant innings for the Grays. He allowed just two hits while striking out 14 and walking two.
Former Nittany Lion teammates Morgan Bell and Austin Amacher matched zeroes with Plummer through nine innings before the game stopped due to darkness.
Bell, who will be a junior at PSU DuBois this fall, went the first eight innings. He also gave up just two hits while striking out six and walking four. Amacher, also a senior this past season, threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth, allowing a leadoff walk before retiring three straight.
With the trio controlling the game, scoring chances for either team were scarce.
DuBois managed just four base runners in nine innings.
Nick Domico, playing in his first game for the Rockets, led off the top of the third with a single. However, Plummer promptly got Amacher to hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
DuBois didn’t have another runner until Amacher walked with one out in the sixth. Plummer responded with a strikeout before Amacher stole second. He was stranded there though as Plummer struck out Thayne Morgan to end the inning.
The Rockets only other scoring chance came in eighth when Brandon Orsich led off with a single. But, Plummer threw him out at second on a sac bunt try by Bell. Amacher later walked with two outs to put two on, but Gabe Bembenic grounded out to short to end the threat.
Brookville had a few more scoring chances than the Rockets thanks to the four walks by Bell, but DuBois came up with a couple huge defensive plays to back its pitcher.
Amacher jumped to snag a line drive at second base in the bottom of the first, then fired to first to complete an inning-ending double play after Dane Lyle had walked.
The biggest play arguably came in the bottom of the third.
Jace Miner and jared Hetrick drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. That’s when Bell helped himself out by picking off Miner at second. The Gray tried to dive back into second after a brief rundown but was tagged out by Noah Bloom.
The play proved huge as Trent carol singled to center two batters later with two outs. Instead of possibly scoring a run, Brookville had runners on the corners. Bell then got out of the jam when Lyle lined out to Jonathan Thomas at third base.
That liner started a run of 10 straight outs for Bell — a streak broken by a leadoff single from Joe Lopez in the bottom of the seventh. The final out in that stretch to end the sixth was a nice sliding catch by first baseman Orsich in foul territory.
Plummer bunted Lopez over to second, and he took third on a wild pitch with two away. Colby Himes then hit a ball up the middle that Bloom fielded. Bloom fired to first, where Orsich made a nice stretch to just get Himes, despite the Gary making the safe sign before he touched the bag in attempt to influence the ump’s call.
Had Himes beat the throw, Brookville would have won in walk-off fashion on the infield single. instead, the teams battled through two more scoreless innings before the game was halted. It will be resumed later in the season.
Brookville is back in action today against Pulaski at Showers Field, while DuBois plays at Sykesville Thursday.