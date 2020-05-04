Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Youth State Championship Tournament Director Vince Fera released a statement Sunday updating all wrestlers, parents and coaches on the status of this year’s event, which is now set to take place on Labor Day weekend.
The PJW Youth State Tournament was scheduled to March 14-15 at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh but was postponed, along with all other sporting events, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State qualifiers were set to compete, with the Area V Championships having been held on Feb. 23.
The Youth State Tournament Committee met with Area chairmen and PJW Chairman Steve Hoover on Saturday to discuss the viability of holding this year’s youth event.
“It is with great pleasure that I am happy to announce that under the guidance, and with the support of PAJW Chairman Steve Hoover, the Youth State Tournament Committee and Area chairmen have agreed to reschedule this year’s Youth State Tournament for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5-6),” said Fera in the released statement.
“We realize and understand that this new date presents challenges, but after much discussion, it was decided that this date gives us the best opportunity to preserve the tournament for which each of the Area qualifiers worked hard to achieve.”
The statement went to saw tourney committee is in the process of forming a sub-committe consisting of PJW officers and a couple of the Areas to discuss over the next four weeks the logistics of the tournament, including things like a modified schedule and weight allowances.
Things will proceed from there over the summer with a structured plan in place for planning purposes. The sub-committee will present its recommendations to all the Area Chairmen at its June meeting (June 10-11) for further discussion and modification.
From there, the logistics of the tournament will be finalized by the end of the June, with the hopes of having a report out by July 4 to all wrestlers, parents and coaches who were set to be a part of the state tourney back in March. That July 4 date is nine weeks out from the new date in September.
At that point, the state committee is asking that all state qualifiers confirm to their Area chairman by Aug. 1 if they intend to compete or not compete at states on Labor Day weekend.
“Again, while we appreciate this new date may present a problem for some, the overwhelming majority of those involved have asked us to try and save the tournament while keeping in mind the health, safety and best interests of all involved,” said Fera in the release. “Thank you for your continued support and patience during these times, and we look forward to seeing you in September.”
The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships were finished prior to the cancellation of all sporting events in mid-March. Junior High States were held at the Cambria County War Memorial in the first weekend of March.