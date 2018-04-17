BROCKWAY — Some athletes make an early splash, while others are considered to be “late bloomers” when it comes to their high school sports career.
Brockway senior Noah Vokes falls in that former category as the Rover has been a staple on the varsity roster in three sports between two different schools for most of his high school athletic career.
Vokes was a member of the Brockway varsity football team the past four years and the basketball squad since he was a sophomore. He currently is in his fourth year of competing in track and field for DuBois Central Catholic as part of the schools’ co-op agreement for that sport.
The Rover burst on the area sports scene as a sophomore in both football and track and field.
Vokes made his impact on the defensive side of the ball as a sophomore on the gridiron and his four interceptions tied for the second most in the Tri-County Area that season. He then interpected five passes (third most in area) as a junior before adding two more this past fall as a senior.
He saw his playing time on the offensive side at receiver increase as he got older. Vokes caught seven passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, then was the team’s second-leading receiver as a senior with 29 catches for 482 yards and seven scores.
Vokes said football is his favorite sport of the three he plays.
“I always loved watching it as a kid, and when I got the chance to play it, I loved it even more,” he said. “I like the physical and mental nature of the game. I would also say that football is where the most brotherhood among teammates is.”
On the track, Vokes didn’t qualify for districts as a freshman but made his name a known commodity as a sophomore. He won a District 9 Class AA title in the long jump (20 feet, 9 inches) to qualify for states and placed fourth in the triple jump (40-8).
He was one of five district champs for DCC in 2016 as the school put itself back on the map in the D-9 track and field scene.
Vokes said winning the D-9 long jump title as a sophomore is his greatest sports accomplishment.
“With it being my second year ever doing track and field, I was proud of myself to be able to excel in it so quickly,” he said.
Vokes returned to the state track meet a year ago but in a different event as he placed fourth at districts in the 110 hurdles, meeting the state qualifying standard with his time of 15.34.
He placed outside the medals in the long jump a year ago despite posting a distance (20-6 1/2) close to his title-winning performance as a sophomore. However, four different jumpers went over 21 feet last year.
Vokes also dropped a place in the triple jump last year, finishing fifth even though he jumped two feet farther (42-10 1/2) than he did as a sophomore.
The only sport Vokes could be considered a “late bloomer” in basketball, where he waited his turn to become a starter as a senior. And, Vokes more than capitalized on his opportunity as a one-year starter.
After scoring scoring just 12 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in 15 games as a junior, Vokes was second on the team in scoring (287 points, 10.6 ppg) and rebounding (217 points, 8.0 rpg) this past winter.
The Rovers reached the state playoffs all three years he was at the varsity level.
Vokes said managing his three sports along with is school work can be tough at times but also has been very beneficial.
“It comes with some difficulty, but it is very manageable,” he said. “I am very busy until about 9-10 o’clock every night, but I think that is best for me at this point in my life.
“It helps to instill a great work ethic in me, which is something that I will need to be successful in the future. I feel that if i weren’t busy all the time, I would not be the young man I am today.”
When not playing high school sports, Vokes enjoys hunting, playing Xbox and hanging out with his friends.
Vokes, the son of Jason and Wendy Vokes, has two older sisters — Amanda and Julianna. Amanda was a cheerleader at Brockway, while Juliana was a four-sport athlete for the Lady Rovers competing in soccer, golf, basketball and softball.
While there isn’t just one person he has looked up to over the years, Vokes credits his family among those who have helped make him the person he is.
“It is hard to pick one role model because there are multiple people I look up to,” he said. “I admire the members of my family and my close family friends. They all have great work ethic and are very successful in their lives, which is very appealing to me.”
After graduation, Vokes plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in biology or chemistry. He then hopes to further his education at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine to become a dentist.
