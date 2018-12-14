BROCKWAY — Brockway welcomed Port Allegany for its second home dual meet of the season Thursday night, and it was the new-look Gators who came away with a 40-23 victory.
The teams split the 10 bouts wrestled on the mat, but Port Allegany — which now has a co-op with Smethport — benefitted from three forfeits on the night. Those 18 free points proved to be the difference in the Gators first dual meet of the season after competing in the Hickory Invitational over the weekend.
The contest was filled with several good early-season matchups, with both teams coming away with strong wins in those bouts. Port Allegany captured a huge swing match at 170 when Derek Kallenborn pinned Andrew Hickman late in the third period when it appeared the Rover was in control up 7-4.
Kallenborn’s victory put the Gators up 15 points with four weights remaining. Brockway got bonus-point victories from Eric Johnson and Garrett McClintick in the first two of those bouts. However. Port closed out the victory with a pair of forfeit wins from Brandon Tinder and Nick Carinci at 220 and 285, respectively, where Brockway currently has Justin Smith and Hayden Thompson out of the lineup.
“We just came out flat tonight and just didn’t keep wrestling,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “You have to keep wrestling the whole six minutes. We tell our guys that all the time, and they didn’t wrestle the entire time tonight. That’s what cost some of them the win in the end.
The night started at 106, where there was no match.
The gators then jumped out to an early 10-0 lead thanks to a pair of bonus-point wins by Bryent Johnson and Reese Vollmer.
Johnson scored an 11-1 major decision against Rover freshman Mark Palmer at 113, seizing control of the bout with a seven-point first period that featured a big five-point move in the closing seconds.
Brockway then forfeited to Vollmer, electing to bump Dominic Izana up to 126 to take on Braedon Johnson in a battle of sophomores. The move paid off for the Rovers, as Inzana pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
The wrestlers traded escapes in the second and third period, with a penalty point in the third on Johnson for pulling Inzana’s headgear being the difference in the match.
Port countered with a 46-second pin by Eli Petruzzi against Garret park to go up 16-3.
Rover Anthony Glasl cut into that deficit with a 15-7 major decision of Montgomery Tanner at 138.
Glasl jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one period on the strength of three takedowns and a set of backpoints. Tanner countered with a takedown of his own early in the second period to make it 7-4, but Glasl countered with an escape and his fourth takedown of the match for a 10-4 advantage.
Tanner managed to shake Glasl off his back late in the period for a reversal to trail 10-6 after two periods. Glasl managed to secure the bonus-point victory in the period with a penalty point, reversal and a late takedown.
Any momentum Glasl’s win gave the Rovers was quickly taken away by back-to-back wins by the Gators at 145 and 152.
Gator Issac Smoker hit a huge five-point move in the final six seconds of his bout against Tino Inzana at 145 to pull out a huge 6-1 victory, while teammate Alex Sanderson made a four-point move in the first period of his bout against Linkin Nichols stand up in a 6-1 win at 152.
Trailing 22-7, Bash captured a much-needed pin at 160 for the Rovers in a back-and-forth match with Isaak Baumgarner.
Bash jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead on two takedowns and a set of backpoints, but soon found himself on the defensive after a reversal as he had to fight off his back in the final seconds of the period.
The Rover took a 6-5 lead into the second, where he grabbed control with an escape and takedown before locking in a cradle for three backpoints. Baumgarner fought off the move, and the pair traded reversals before Bash pinned the Gator on the edge of the mat with just 1.7 seconds left in the second period.
Kallenborn and Hickman hit the mat next at 170, with Hickman opening the scoring with a first-period takedown. Kallenborn countered with a reversal the duo went to the second period tied 2-2.
Kallenborn chose bottom, and Hickman took advantage of that decision by putting the Gator on his back twice — first for three points, then for two — to grab a 7-2 lead. Kallenborn worked free for an escape late in the period to trail 7-3.
Hickman chose top in the third, looking to turn Kallenborn for more backpoints. The Gator earned a point early in the period when Hickman was called for interlocking. Kallenborn then reversed Hickman to his back late in the period, securing the pin with 24 seconds remaining to earn at least a nine-point swing for his team.
Kallenborn’s fall kind of sealed the Rovers’ fate with just Johnson and McClintick left to hit the mat.
Johnson controlled Gator Dalton Distrola throughout their bout at 182. Johnson hit a five-point move late in the first period to grab the lead before adding takedowns in the second and third periods on his way to a 10-0 major decision.
McClintick wrestled a scoreless first period against Justin Young at 195 before turning the Gator twice for two backpoints from the top position in the second for a 4-0 lead. McClintick tacked on an escape and takedown in the third before pinning Young in 5:11 for the Rovers’ final victory of the night.
“We knew we had to basically win through the middle,” said Grecco. “But on a positive note, Dom Inzana had a real good match against a quality kid bumping up a weight class. Eric Johnson and Garrett McClintick also wrestled two really good matches against quality kids, and Noah Bash able to get that pin in the middle there was nice to see too.”
Brockway (1-1) is back in action Tuesday at Johnsonburg.
