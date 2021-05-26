JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg Ram pitcher Collin Porter threw an absolute gem of a game Tuesday at Knothole Park, throwing a no-hitter against number eight seed Port Allegany as top seed Johnsonburg won 8-0 for the District 9 Class AA baseball quarterfinals.
Porter needed just 80 pitches as he struck out eight Gators while walking one lone batter — as the Rams turned a double play just one batter later and it was three up, three down for the rest of the contest.
With the score still 0-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Porter helped his own cause with a leadoff single and Dalton Stahli would bring courtest runner Erik Panebianco home with a single of his own to go up 1-0. Jefferson Freeburg then singled to bring home Stahli for the 2-0 lead.
The Rams tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-0 lead as Ethan Wells scored on an error and a groundout by Stahli plated Kaden Dennis.
Johnsonburg broke things open in the sixth inning by scoring four more runs. Cameron Marciniak singled to bring in Freeburg to go up 5-0.
One batter later, Ethan Wells singled into the left/center gap that brought home Aiden Zimmerman and Marciniak to extend the lead to 7-0. Porter’s RBI single later set the score at 8-0 — which ended up being the final.
Freeburg led the the Rams at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Recording two hits of Johnsonburg’s 12 total team hits were Marciniak, Wells, Porter and Stahli.
With the win, Johnsonburg moves to 19-0 on the season and will play on Thursday against number four seed Moniteau — who beat number five Coudersport 13-3 on Tuesday — at a location to be determined.
JOHNSONBURG 8,
PORT ALLEGANY 0
Score by Innings
Port Allegany 000 000 0 — 0
Johnsonburg 000 224 x — 8
Port Allegany—0
I. Caden cf 3000, I. Dynda 3b 3000, D. Benson ss 3000, C. Moses 1b-p 2000, B. Moses dh 2000, D. Evens 2b 2000, S. Price p-1b 1000, T. Ayers c 2000, I. Wiley pr 0000, T. Guilds lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 20-0-0-0.
Johnsonburg—8
Aiden Zimmerman ss 3100, Camron Marciniak cf 4121, Ethan Wells c 3222, Kaden Dennis 2b 4110, Collin Porter p 3021, Dalton Stahli 3b 3122, Gabe Watts ph 1000, Caden Smiley rf 4000, Jefferson Freeburg 1b 3131, Luke Zimmerman lf 3000, Erik Panebianco pr 0100, Domenic Allegretto cr 0000. Totals: 31-8-12-7.
Errors: Port Allegany 5, J’Burg 0. LOB: Port Allegany 0, J’burg 8. SAC: Porter.
Pitching
Port Allegany: S. Price-5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; C. Moses-2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
J’Burg: Collin Porter-7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Price.