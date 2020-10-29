BROCKWAY — Only acknowledging that yes, his Brookville Raiders beat Karns City the first time around earlier this year, head coach Scott Park doesn’t want to focus on what happened then. He’s doubting that’ll occur again.
Not necessarily the result of winning, but how dominating it really was. The 7-0 Raiders plowed the Gremlins 44-0, by far the worst they’ve ever beaten them in program history.
Park is certain it won’t be the same the second time around as the teams square off for the District 9 Class 2A Championship Friday night at Brockway’s Varischetti Field at 7 p.m.
“We have to make sure the kids realize that they are not the same team we played a month ago,” said Park of the 5-2 Gremlins. “We have to be ready to go. They are definitely better, they have a lot more confidence on offense and any time you can put that many points on Central Clarion twice, they won’t be a cupcake.”
The Raiders outgained the Gremlins, 407-73, and intercepted quarterbacks Eric Booher and Brayden Christie a combined six times, three times apiece. The two were a combined 3-for-18 for just 18 yards while the Raiders bottled up the running game to just 53 yards on 25 carries.
The Gremlins have won three of four games since that — 49-0 over Punxsutawney and 24-0 over Moniteau sandwiched around their first matchup with Central Clarion in a wild 43-41 loss that saw them blow a 35-15 fourth-quarter lead. However, last week, the Gremlins got their revenge in the semifinal rematch.
At Clarion University, the Gremlins ran for 275 yards and forced four Wildcats turnovers, three of them interceptions of quarterback Cal German by Kaden Scherer, who didn’t play against the Raiders the first time around.
Luke Garing ran for 137 yards on 22 carries with three TDs. Sophomore quarterback Eric Booher, who’s played much better since the first Raiders game, didn’t have to pass much against Central Clarion (4-for-9, 103 yards, 1 TD), but he threw for a combined 490 yards and 5 TDs in the previous three games. He was 13-for-21 for 224 yards in the loss to the Wildcats.
For the year, Booher has completed 38 of 80 passes for 722 yards with seven TDs and four interceptions. Micah Rupp (16-295, 4 TDs) and Scherer (13-232, 1 TD) are the top receiving targets.
But look for the Gremlins to try to keep the ball out of the Raiders’ hands with ball control and the running game that’s averaging 173 yards per game. Garing (47-253, 6 TDs), Cole Coon (41-251, 4 TDs) and Jayce Anderson (40-255, 5 TDs) get most of the carries.
Park was pleased with his defense last week, playing without Nathan Taylor, Elliot Park — he played on offense at center only — and starting safety Brayden Kunselman for a third game although he returned to the lineup on the offensive side. Jack Knapp, Hunter Smith and Charlie Krug filled in admirably while Wyatt Thrush, usually a defensive lineman only, filled Taylor’s spot on the offensive line.
The Raiders are averaging 453 yards and 45 points per game. Senior quarterback Jack Krug (144-for-206) has thrown for 2,203 yards and he became the third District 9 quarterback to reach the 8,000-yard milestone. He’s also thrown for 30 TDs against just three interceptions and he’s rushed for 201 yards and two TDs, 56 of those coming last week which included a 44-yard TD run.
Krug is second on the team in rushing behind Braiden Davis (45-238, 1 TD) with Kyle MacBeth (21-187, 1 TD) and Robert Keth (20-89, 7 TDs) getting key carries as well.
The return of Kunselman to the lineup bolstered an already deep receiver group. He caught four passes for 118 yards and a TD while Keth went for 153 yards on five catches. For the year, it’s Keth (34-558, 7 TDs), who leads the team with 15 TDs overall, Kunselman (28-524, 8 TDs), Ryan Daisley (33-324, 4 TDs) and MacBeth (32-562, 5 TDs) leading the way.
The Raiders hiked their already bulky turnover numbers after the Ridgway game to 21 opponent turnovers for the season with a strong plus-15 turnover ratio (only six giveaways all season).
Taylor (8.2), Keth (8.0) and Park (7.7) own the top tackles per game numbers. Last week, Keth led the unit with nine tackles while Smith had eight and Daisley seven. Davis, Knapp and Smith all had sacks.
Coon (10.2), Nathan Waltman (8.0) and Garing (7.8) are the top tacklers for Karns City’s defensive unit.
The last time the Raiders won a title back in 2006, it came after a 21-3 win over Karns City at Clarion University. It’ll be the fourth time the teams have met with a title on the line. The Gremlins won in 1993 and 1999. Overall in the postseason, the Gremlins have won four of six meetings.
The Raiders try to win their seventh championship in program history, the others coming in 2004, 1998, 1995, 1994 and 1991.