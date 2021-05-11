DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team started Monday needing to win two games to have a shot at the Penn State University Athletic Conference baseball championship. Winning two games is exactly what they did, taking down Penn State Brandywine 11-5 in the semifinals and beating Penn State Mont Alto 7-4 to force a winner-takes-all game Tuesday morning for the title against Mont Alto again.
Against Brandywine, DuBois got out to a 7-0 lead through four innings. Joseph Dipietro got things going with a two-RBI double in the third. With the bases juiced, Trevor Hanna drew a walk to make it 3-0 DuBois.
Logan Wagner then doubled to bring in Talon Falls to make it 4-0 and Thayne Morgan singled to bring in Hanna to give a 5-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Daniel Stauffer had a two-RBI double to make it 7-0 before Brandywine finally answered in the fifth inning, scoring two runs to cut the lead to 7-2.
Both teams battled back and forth before DuBois added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Pinch hitter Luke Salvo hit into a fielder’s choice and scored Stauffer to make it 8-2. Cole Breon then singled to make it 9-2 and a Cory Lehman triple plated Hanna and Wagner to give DuBois an 11-2 lead.
Brandywine would score three runs in the bottom of the seventh before DuBois finished them off for an 11-5 victory.
Lehman, Dipietro and Stauffer each had two hits on the day, with Lehman, Dipietro and Hanna driving in two runs a piece. Morgan Bell picked up the win on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing six hits and two runs.
The win advanced DuBois to the championship against Mont Alto — a team they lost to 4-3 early on in the PSUAC tournament on May 1. This meant for DuBois to win the title, they would then have to beat Mont Alto twice.
DuBois checked off the first part of the scenario and beat Mont Alto 7-4 thanks to a six run sixth inning.
After DuBois jumped out to a 1-0 lead, Mont Alto scored four runs between the third and fifth innings to control the game at 4-1.
But with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Hanna tied things up with a bases-clearing double. Breon then gave DuBois a 5-4 lead with a double that scored Bell. One batter later, Brett Beith doubled, scoring Breon and Morgan to make it 7-4.
DuBois only had six hits overall, with Hannah and Beith leading the team with three and two RBIs, respectively. Toner Corl started at the mound for DuBois, but Hanna picked up the win.
The PSUAC tournament will then see DuBois face Mont Alto Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with the winner being crowned the champion.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 11,
PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 5
Score by Innings
DuBois 005 200 4 — 11
Brandywine 000 020 3 — 5
PSU DuBois—11
Toner Corl ss 3110, Cole Breon 2b 1211, Cory Lehman 1b 5132, Joseph DiPietro c 3022, Zane Morgan pr 0100, Frank Stefko c 2000, Talon Falls 3b 3110, Josh Sorbera 3b 0000, Daniel Stauffer rf 3122, Trevor Hanna 2b 2201, Logan Wagner dh 2111, Thayne Morgan lf 4011, Brett Beith cf 3120, Luke Salvo ph 1001, Morgan Bell p (flex) 0000, Samuel Cheng p (flex) 0000, Nolan Walters p (flex) 0000, David Kozlowski p (flex) 0000, Blaise Roush p (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-11-14-11.
PSU Brandywine—5
Brian Reynolds c 4120, Ben Mutz dh 4220, Tyler Brooks lf 4000, Nick Wright 3b 4011, Evan Abegg ss 3122, Kyler Oechsle 1b 3110, Toby Skeans 2b 3000, Julian Clark ph 1011, Dalton Palmer rf 2000, Cam Baughman cf 3011, Ricky Palmer p (flex) 0000, Conor Thompson p (flex) 0000, Tyler Wright p (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-5-10-5.
Errors: DuBois 1, Brandywine 1. 2B: Stauffer 2, Dipietro, Falls, Wagner, Beith; Abegg, Clark. 3B: Lehman. SAC: Abegg.
Pitching
DuBois: Morgan Bell-5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Samuel Cheng-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Nolan Walters-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; David Kozlowski-0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Blaise Roush-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Brandywine: Ricky Palmer-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Ben Mutz-2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Conor Thompson-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Wright-2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Cam Baughman-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bell. Losing pitcher: Palmer.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 7,
PENN STATE MONT ALTO 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 006 0 — 7
Mont Alto 001 210 0 — 4
PSU DuBois—7
Toner Corl p 3011, Cory Lehman 1b 4000, Joseph Dipietro c 3010, Jacob Allen pr 0100, Talon Falls 3b 4100, Josh Sorbera 3b 0000, Daniel Stauffer rf 2100, Trevor Hanna ss-p 3013, Morgan Bell pr 0100, Thayne Morgan lf 2110, Cole Breon 2b 2211, Brett Beith cf 3012. Totals: 26-7-6-7.
PSU Mont Alto—4
Jared Pine ss 4010, Chance McClure rf 4111, Hayden Kissel 2b-p 2000, Jarrett Goodyear 1b 4000, Tyler Moreland 3b 2111, Brady Bigler cf 3110, Michael Scott dh 1111, Matt Gelhard ph 0000, Dylan Reisinger rf 1000, Joseph Wunsch c 2011, Brady Cullen pr 0000, Jonathan Lentvorsky lf 2000, Zach Garlin p (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-4-6-4.
Errors: DuBois 0, Mont Alto 1. 2B: Corl, Dipietro, Hanna, Breon, Beith; McClure.
Pitching
DuBois: Toner Corl-4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Trevor Hanna-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Mont Alto: Zach Garlin-5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Chance McClure-0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Hayden Kissell-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hanna. Losing pitcher: McClure.