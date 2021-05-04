MONT ALTO — The Penn State DuBois baseball team went 1-1 on Saturday to advance to the second weekend of the Penn State University Athletic Conference Tournament, which resumes Sunday at Showers Field.
DuBois, the No. 2 seed in the West Division, took on No. 3 Greater Allegheny in a single-elimination in the opener Saturday at the field of top-seeded Mont Alto.
DuBois went to ace Brandon Orsich on the mound, and he delivered yet another gem for his team in a 4-1 victory that guaranteed DuBois of reaching the second weekend of the tournament.
Unfortunately for DuBois, it will find itself in the losers’ bracket when action resumes Sunday after dropping a hard-fought 4-3 contest to Mont Alto in the first game of the double-elimination portion of the event.
Greater Allegheny pushed across an unearned run in the top of the first against Orsich in the opener. However, the righty put up all zeroes from there as he tossed another complete game. He allowed the one unearned run on six hits to improve to 7-1 on the season. He struck out seven and walked one.
Trailing by a run, DuBois promptly got Orsich the lead with a three-run bottom of the first.
Trevor Hanna got things started with a one-out single ahead of a two-run home run by Toner Corl. Joey DiPietro then reached on an error and scored on a double by Talon Falls to make it 3-1.
DuBois tacked on an insurance run in the second when Cory Lehman scored on a two-out balk by Greater Allegheny pitcher Nathan Grice.
Mont Alto won Game 2 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh when Chance McClure singled home Jared Pine to give the hosts a 4-3 victory.
The teams traded runs in the bottom of the first and top of the second, with Lehman singled home Zane Morgan to even things at 1-1. DuBois then took a 3-1 lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Lehman singled home Morgan again in the fourth, while Corl was chased home by a single from Falls in the fifth.
DuBois’ two-run lead was short-lived though, as Pine delivered a one-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to knot things up again (3-3) before scoring the game-winning run on McClure’s hit in the seventh.
Lehman and Corl each had two hits in the tough loss.
Penn State DuBois is back in action Sunday at 11 a.m. in an elimination game at Showers Field against PSU Schuylkill, the No. 2 seed from the East.
Mont Alto then plays East No. 1 seed PSU Brandywine in the winners’ bracket final at 2 p.m. The loser of that game then plays the winner of the DuBois game in another elimination contest at 5 p.m.
The conference title game is slated for Monday at noon, with an if-necessary game to follow if needed.