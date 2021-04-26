Coming off a tough road loss Tuesday at Mont Alto, the Penn State DuBois baseball team bounced back in a big way over the weekend by sweeping a four-game series from PSUAC West Division foe Fayette.
The series began Friday evening at Showers Field, with host DuBois sweeping a pair of games on a night when the program honored a large and talented group of seniors — several of whom have been around for five years — who have continued DuBois’ winning tradition.
And, that group made its presence felt Friday, led by Brandon Orsich, who made his final regular season start on the mound in Game 1. Orsich did what he done throughout his career and have head coach Tom Calliari six strong innings. He allowed one earned run (in second inning) on three hits while striking out six and walking none.
Fayette made that one run stand up through three full innings, but DuBois finally got to Cory Fleming in the fourth. Once they did, the flood gates opened and DuBois scored seven runs in the inning before adding on three more in the fifth to take a commanding 10-1 lead.
Sophomore Brandon Sicheri and senior Frank Stefko opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but it looked like Fleming might get out of the jam as a pair of grounders led to two outs.
Senior Toner Corl made sure Fleming wasn’t left off the hook, though, as he hammered a two-run double to ignite a huge two-out rally. Senior Joey DiPietro followed with a single to plate Corl beofre senior Zane Morgan singled.
That brought another senior, Talon falls to the plate, and he ripped a single of his own to score two. DuBois was far from done though, as Luke Salv0 delivered a pinch-hit double before Sicheri singled home two more runs in his second at-bat of the inning to cap things and give the hosts a 7-1 advantage.
Corl added another two-run double in the fifth, while DiPietro plated Corl on a groundout to set the eventual final score.
Sicheri led DuBois wit ha 3-for-3 game with two RBIs, while Corl, DiPietro, Morgan and Falls all had two hits. Corl knocked in four runs, while DiPietro and Falls each had two RBIs.
Orsich was relieved in the seventh by fellow senior Blaise Roush, who quickly retired the side in order.
Friday’s night cap proved to be a much closer game, so much so that DuBois ended Senior Night in thrilling, walk-off fashion when Falls doubled home fellow senior Dan Stauffer with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Stauffer had led off the inning with a double of his own.
Fayette jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the third against DuBois senior Morgan Bell. The hosts quickly pulled even with two runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth.
Cole Breon tripled home Jacob Allen for DuBois’ first run in the third, then scored on a Brett Beith sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. Salvo even things in the fourth with a solo home run.
Fayette regained the lead in the sixth with a run off reliever Samuel Cheng, but DuBois responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to go back on top 5-4.
DiPietro had a RBI double in the sixth, while Breon put DuBois back up with a sac fly.
That lead was short-lived though, as Fayette got a RBI single by Cade Warrick in the seventh to tie thing up again at 5-5.
Falls made sure the DuBois seniors and its faithful fans went home happy though with his walk-off double in the bottom of the inning.
Falls, Salvo and Morgan all had hits in the second game.
The teams then made the trip to Fayette to play another doubleheader on Saturday, with DuBois coming away with a pair of lopsided victories — 10-4 and 10-0 in six innings.
DuBois jumped on Fayette starter Garrett Stevenson from the get-go in the opener, scoring six runs in the first three innings. The visitors later added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for senior Nolan Walters, who tossed a complete game in the win. He allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits while striking out five and walking four.
Sicheri again led DuBois at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Corl had a double, triple and two RBIs, while Beith also had two hits and two RBIs.
In the second game Sunday, Corl and Beith teamed up to throw a five-hit shutout. Corl tossed the first five innings to get the win, allowing all five fayette hits while striking out four. Beith retired the side in order in the sixth to finish off the win.
DuBois got all the offense it needed with a three-run third that featured a Sicheri single and two runs scoring an error. The visitors added the lead from there, scoring two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to help end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Sicheri and Corl each went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI, with Beith was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Trevor Hanna also had a pair of hits in the win.
Penn State DuBois improved to 21-4 overall and 18-4 in conference play with the four-game sweep and wraps up its regular season with a doubleheader at PSU New Kensington on Wednesday.
No matter what DuBois does in those games, it is locked into the No. 2 seed from the West Division for the upcoming PSUAC Tournament. Mont Alto (20-3) sits a loss ahead of DuBois on the strength of last Tuesday’s victory.