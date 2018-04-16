The Penn State DuBois and Penn State Mont Alto baseball and softball teams got to know each other quite well over the weekend as the teams played on each other’s home field on Friday and Saturday.
The DuBois baseball team swept a huge three-game series from Mont Alto on the weekend, while the DuBois softball squad went 1-3 in a pair of doubleheaders.
Baseball takes charge
in West Division
DuBois and Mont Alto both entered the weekend with just one conference loss, and the sweep now has DuBois alone atop the PSUAC West Division with a 10-1 record. Mont Alto dropped to third place in the division at 5-4, with PSU-Greater Allegheny (7-3) sitting between them.
DuBois (20-7 overall) won a lopsided game 16-3 in 7 innings Friday at Showers Field before spoiling Mont Alto’s Senior Day Saturday by sweeping a hard-fought doubleheader, 6-4 (8 innings) and 7-6 (9 innings).
DuBois played home run derby in Friday, blasting five long balls in the blowout victory that was Little League and Stars Wars Night at Showers Field.
Caleb Bennett tossed six shutout innings Friday, allowing just four hits while striking out four, before Mont Alto plated three runs in the top of the seventh against the DuBois bullpen.
By then, the DuBois offense had put the game well out reach as it scored 16 runs between the second and fifth innings — including a 9-spot in the fifth.
Bennett is 5-0 on the season with a 2.03 ERA
Clayton Butler hit two homers in the win, with Talon Falls, Dan Bowman and Johanthan Thomas each hitting one. Falls, who also had a double, finished with four RBIs, while Butler and Thomas both knocked in three. Toner Corl also had two hits.
Saturday’s games at Mont Alto were a completely different story as both contests went to extra innings.
DuBois jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the second in Game 1 and extended that lead to 4-1 after five innings. Butler blasted another homer — a solo shot — in the fourth.
Mont Alto didn’t go quietly against DuBois starter Corl though and scored once in the sixth and twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
DuBois answered right back and regained the lead with two runs in the top of the eighth on a RBI double by Bowman and run-scoring single from Morgan Bell.
Falls then finishe off Mont Alto in the bottom half of the inning for the complete-game victory. He allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits. He struck out two and walked none.
Brandon Getting was 3-for-4 in the game for DuBois, while Falls, Bowman and Butler had two hits apiece.
In Game 2, Mont Alto jumped on DuBois starter Austin Amacher for three runs in the bottom of the first. DuBois countered with a run in the second and three more in the third to up 4-3.
The back-and-forth battle continued from there with Mont Alto scoring once in the third and fourth and DuBois single runs in the fifth and sixth to go back on top 6-5.
However, just like in the opener, Mont Alto forced extra innings by scoring the tying run in the bottom of the seventh when Jeremiah Younker stole home.
DuBois wasn’t to be denied the weekend sweep though and pushed a run across in the top of the ninth to win it.
Thomas Plummer tossed scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.
Bowman, Butler and Garrett Brown all posted two hits in the second game. Bowman had a double.
DuBois’ home game Tuesday night against Clarion University has been canceled. The Lions now return to action
Softball goes 1-3
on weekend
The DuBois and Mont Alto softball teams played a pair of wild doubleheaders between Friday and Saturday, with none of four games being closer than eight runs.
Mont Alto swept the twinbill in DuBois on Friday, winning 17-9 and 20-2 in three innings.
DuBois (3-11-1) actually led Friday’s opener 9-0 after three innings before Mont Alto roared back to score to score 17 runs over the final three innings — with its 8-run top of the seventh being the difference.
DuBois pounded out 14 hits — eight for extra bases — in the loss. Laura Fatula led that attack going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Adrianna Terwilliger was 3-for-4 with a doublem RBI and two runs.
Losing pitcher Autumn Shaffer ripped two doubles, knocking in a pair of runs. Cierra O’Shell and Melody Young also had two hits, with O’Shell adding a RBI and two runs.
Mont Alto dominated the second game Friday, putting the game away with a 12-run top of the third.
DuBois scored its lone two runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Koren McCullough, who went 2-for-2. Fatula also went 2-for-2 with her second triple of the day.
DuBois bounced back from the pair of losses with a dominant 16-0, 4-inning win in the opening game Saturday at Mont Alto.
DuBois scored four runs in the top of the first and never looked back. Eight of the nine starters had a hit was DuBois pounded out 16 in the victory.
Fatula and Terwilliger once again had big games as they joined Young in having three hits. All three had a double, with Young knocking in four runs and Fatula three.
Samantha Satterlee and Morgan Uhl each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Shaffer also drove in a pair of runs. Uhl had a double.
Shaffer tossed a five-hit shutout, walking just one, to notch her third win of the season.
Mont Alto avoided the sweep with a 14-8 win in five innings in Game 2. The teams combined to score 16 runs over the final two innings — 11 by Mont Alto.
Terwilliger and Satterlee each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the loss. Terwilliger hit a solo homer in the fourth.
DuBois hosts Greater Allegheny for a doubleheader Wednesday at City Park. The first game is set for 6 p.m.
