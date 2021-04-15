DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball program has become known for its tradition of having a dominant and deep pitching staff year in and year out.
This year is no different, and that depth was put on display Wednesday night as nine pitchers combined to throw a pair of shutouts as PSU DuBois swept Penn State New Kensington by scores of 7-0 and 8-0.
The opener was all about sophomore righty Jake Allen who took a no-hitter into the fourth inning of the DuBois' 7-0 victory. He and a trio of relievers eventually combined to throw a three-hit shutout in a game that saw New Kensington have just one runner advance past second base.
Allen retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, with the lone blemish being a two-out hit batsman in the first. He started the fourth off with a strikeout for his eight straight out.
New Kensington's Reise Matson then appeared to break up the no-hit bid when he lined a pitch into right field. However, DuBois' Zane Morgan fielded the hot shot on a hop and fired to first to easily throw out Matson.
Allen's luck ran out a batter later, as Thomas Santiago blooped a single to left over the head of shortstop Toner Corl. Santiago was promptly erased from the bases, as catcher Dan Stauffer gunned him down trying to steal to end the inning. DuBois led 4-0 at the time.
Allen's day was done after the fourth, as the righty gave up just the one hit while striking out four and walking none to get the win. He was followed on the mound by lefties Braiden Blair, Blaise Roush and Brandon Sicheri, all of whom tossed scoreless innings.
Blair tossed a 1-2-3 fifth before new Kensington loaded the bases in the sixth with one out vs. Roush on a walk, double by Tallon Auth and a hit batsman.
However, Roush got a pair of flyouts to end the inning and strand the bases loaded. The first of those was a nice running catch near the line by Morgan, who quickly fired the ball into the infield to hold the runner at third.
The visitors also put two on the seventh against Sicheri, but he got Braden Tristani to fly out to Morgan in right to end the game.
The DuBois pitching staff was backed by an offense that used its speed on the bases and some timely hitting to build a lead throughout the game.
After a scoreless first, DuBois got to New Kensington starter AJ Collins in the bottom of the second. And, it did so with two outs.
Sicheri got things started with a two-out walk and promptly stole second. Josh Sorbera then reached on an error that allowed Sicheri to score and Sorbera to go to second.
Brett Beith stepped in and smacked a single to center to chase home Sorbera. Beith quickly stole second and came home on a single by Corl that gave DuBois a 3-0 lead.
DuBois tacked on a fourth run in the third when tauffer hit a leadoff double and courtesy runner Thayne Morgan scored on a pair of wild pitches.
The home team pushed its lead to 6-0 with two more runs in the fifth.
Stauffer was in the middle of things again with a one-out single. Thayne Morgan came on to run for him against and promptly stole second and third before scoring on a dropped fly ball in shallow left field that ended with a force out at second.
Sicheri, who reached on that fielder's choice, swiped second and scored on a Josh Sorbera single up the middle.
DuBois got an extra insurance run in the sixth when Beith led off with a solo home run to right.
In the night cap, DuBois scored all the runs it needed with a five-run bottom of the second that feaured a RBI single by Tyler Yough, a two-run double by Beith, a runp-scoring single from Trevor Hanna and a Cory Lehman sacrifice fly.
That was more than enough for the pitching staff, with five different hurlers combining on a six-hitter.
Nolan Walters started and tossed the first three frames, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking none.
Sam Cheng, Morgan Bell, Brandon Orsich and Beith all followed with scoreless innings of relief. All but Orsich allowed a hit, with Orsich walking a pair. All for relievers had a strikeout. Cheng got the win with his 1-2-3 fourth inning of work.
The DuBois offense added some insurance in the sixth when Corl belted a three-run homer. Corl came off the bench in Game 2.
Thayne Morgan led DuBois offense in the night cap, going 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Hanna was the only other DuBois player with at least two hits.
DuBois, which improved to 14-2 and 11-2 in conference games, has a big upcoming weekend with home and away doubleheaders vs. PSU Greater Allegheny.
The teams play at Pullman Park in Butler on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m., then return to Showers Field for a pair of games Sunday starting at 1 p.m.