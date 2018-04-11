DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team got another strong performance from its pitching staff Tuesday night in a 5-0 win against non-conference foe Central Penn at Showers Field.
The quartet of Austin Amacher, Blaise Roush, David Koslowski and Dan Bowman combined on a five-hut shutout.
Amacher starter and threw five strong innings to get the win. He allowed four hits while striking out two and walking none. Roush gave up one hit while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Kozlowski came on in the eighth with one out and the bases loaded and induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the Central Penn threat. Bowman then retired the side in order in the seventh.
That quartet was backed by an offense that pounded out nine hits against a pair of Central Penn pitchers.
DuBois jumped on the board in the first when Talon falls singled home Garrett Brown, who led off the inning with a hit.
Brown started another rally in the third with a double. Lance Pennington then walked and both runners scored on a double by Joey DiPietro to make it 3-0.
DuBois tacked on an insurance run in the fourth when Caleb Bennett doubled home Clayton Butler, while Vince McDowell plated the hosts final run with a single in the bottom of the eighth.
DuBois (17-6) has a slight change to its schedule this week. The Lions will now host Clarion University tonight at 7:30 p.m., then welcome Westminster to Showers Field Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.