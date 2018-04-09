DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team dropped a doubleheader to visiting Penn State Fayette on a chilly afternoon Sunday at DuBois City Park.
Fayette won a lopsided opener, 22-3 in five innings, before completing the sweep with a 10-0, 5-inning victory in Game 2. DuBois dropped to 0-8 following the sweep, while Fayette improved to 6-9.
Fayette jumped on the board quickly in Game 1, scoring four times in the top of the first against DuBois starter Autumn Shaffer.
A pair walks jump-started the inning, but it looked like DuBois might escape with just one run scored following a sacrifice fly by Casey Hite. However, Chanel Porter followed with a RBI double before a hit batsman set up a two-run triple to right by Kaitlyn Wilson.
Free runners hurt DuBois all game long as a trio of pitchers combined to walk 14 and hit five.
After Hite retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, Shaffer enjoyed a scoreless top of the second thanks in large part to catcher Adrianna Terwilliger and shortstop Sam Satterlee. The pair hooked up a short throw on a double-steal attempt, with Satterlee throwing out Miranda Shepler at the plate.
DuBois then tried to make some noise with two outs in the bottom half of the inning when Shaffer singled to left and Melody Young walked. But, Hite stopped the inning there with a strikeout.
Fayette then pushed three runs across in the top of the third against Shaffer.
Hite and Porter ripped back-to-back doubles to open the inning, with Hite scoring on Porter’s two-bagger. Porter later scored on a single by Wilson, while Tiffany Markovitch came home on an infield single by Shepler.
Fatula helped get DuBois out of the inning without further damage when she fielded a grounder at third, faked a throw to first and caught Wilson too far off the bag and tagged her for the second out.
Shaffer ended the inning two batters later with her lone strikeout of the game.
DuBois wasn’t so lucky in the fourth, as Fayette pushed 10 runs across against reliever Terwilliger.
Fayette had just three hits in the frame, but Hannah Kline scored two with a single, while Markovitch blasted a three-run double to left-center. The other five runs scored on bases-loaded walks in the inning.
Depsite trailing 17-0, DuBois kept fighting and scored three times in the bottom of the fourth.
Morgan Uhl started a two-out rally when she beat out an infield single, then raced to second when a late throw went down the right-field line. Shaffer followed with a walk, while Young singled to right to load the bases.
That brought Koren McCullough to the plate, and she blasted a Hite pitch over the right fielder’s head for a three-run double.
Fayette answered right back in the top of the fifth, scoring five runs without a hit to push its lead to 22-3.
Terwilliger ripped a one-out double to right-center in the bottom of the fifth, but Hite retired the next two hitters to finish off the mercy-rule victory.
In Game 2, Markovitch tossed a three-hit shutout as Fayette won 10-0 in another 5-inning shortened victory. She struck out five and walked one.
McCullough had a double in the game for DuBois, while Uhl and Cierra O’Shell each had singles.
Fayette found the scoreboard in all five innings, including scoring four times in the first and three times in the fifth. Fayette had a double and three triples in the contest.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday with a doubleheader at Penn State New Kensington. The teams then play a doubleheader Wednesday at City Park.
