DuBOIS — With runners on first and second and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, Penn State DuBois turned to a senior leader on the mound as they looked to preserve their 7-6 lead against Cleary in the USCAA Small College World Series Wednesday afternoon at Showers Field.
Caleb Bennett, who pitched a complete game to earn the win for the Nittany Lions on Monday, took the mound to face Cleary cleanup hitter Sheldon Rouzan with the tying run at second and the winning run at first.
Bennett struck out Rouzan swinging, then forced the next two batters to fly out to center and right to secure the win for DuBois, earning them a spot in today’s national championship game.
The senior pitcher noted that despite all of the pressure in the final inning, he was calm on the mound.
“I trusted my stuff, and I trusted my fielders,” Bennett said. “I knew it was a big out, but I was just trying to ignore it and go after that guy.”
The senior took the mound in place of the only other senior on the roster, Dan Bowman, who pitched four innings in relief, allowing just one run on three hits.
“For Danny (Bowman) to come in there that says a lot because he came in a really tough situation and limited the damage,” Bennett said.
DuBois head coach Tom Calliari said this late in the season, everything from pitching, to hitting and base running is a team effort.
Calliari said all of his relief pitchers did well at coming into high pressure situations and shutting down the Cleary offense.
The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead, as Toner Corl singled in the top of the first and would later come around to score on a double by Joey DiPietro.
The No. 5 seed Cougars responded right away in the home half of the first, as John Grable reached on a fielders choice and came in to score on a double to left by Jamar Bray to tie the game at one.
Rouzan then followed by driving a two-run home run well over the wall in left-center field to give Cleary a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.
DuBois responded in a big way in the second inning, as Clayton Butler, Bowman and Bennett started the inning off with three straight singles.
Bennett’s single brought Butler in to score to cut the deficit in half at 3-2, then later in the inning Talon Falls drew a bases-loaded walk to bring Bennett in to tie the game at 3-3.
Then, DiPietro delivered the big hit of the inning, a two-RBI single to center field to score Corl, who reached on a single, and Brandon Gettig, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
The big hit gave DuBois a 5-3 lead, as later in the inning Butler reached base for the second time in the frame, drawing a bases-loaded walk and bringing Falls in to score, which stretched the Nittany Lions’ lead to 6-3.
Cleary fought back in the bottom of the inning, as Daniel Garcia reached on a single and later came around to score on a single from
The Cougars then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third on a walk, single and hit by pitch, as Bowman replaced Thomas Plummer on the mound.
Bowman limited the damage, allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly to right field as DuBois held onto a 6-5 lead after the third.
The Nittany Lions continued to hold a one-run lead into the fifth inning, as Butler and Bowman both singled to start off the inning, then Bennett drove in Butler on a single to stretch the lead to 7-5.
The Nittany Lions’ head coach said he felt his entire team did well at the plate throughout the game.
“We were hitting the ball hard all day, we were in a lot of good situations and we came up with some big hits early,” Calliari said.
Bennett’s RBI single proved to be crucial, as Cleary’s Cole Gilmer ripped a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the inning to cut the Nittany Lions’ lead back to one, but DuBois held on to secure the 7-6 victory.
With the win, DuBois advances to the national championship game today at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of a Cleary-Apprentice School game set for today at 11 a.m.
The Nittany Lions claim the title with a win, but a loss would force a winner-take-all final game immediately after the 2:30 p.m. contest.
While DuBois can win the title with one win today, Cleary or Apprentice would have to win three games today to become champions.
“If you get into that losers bracket, you are chewing up another arm,” Calliari said. “That was unbelievably important to win that game and get us into the title game.”
While the team’s two seniors Bowman and Bennett have certainly been influential on the field throughout the year for DuBois, there impact on their younger teammates will be felt for years to come.
“They are great mentors to our younger guys,” Calliari said. “I think our younger guys have learned a lot from them.”
Apprentice advanced to today’s action with a 7-5 win over Selma on Wednesday evening after staying alive with a 6-4 win over Cincinnati-Clermont on Wednesday morning.
Selma avoided elimination in the second game Wednesday with a come from behind 8-7 win over Mississippi College for Women.
