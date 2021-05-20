DuBOIS — The number seven seed Penn State DuBois softball team had its 2021 season come to an end Wednesday against number eight seed D’Youville on Wednesday at Showers Field, after they were eliminated from the USCAA Small College World Series with a 13-3 loss in six innings as D’Youville racked up 16 hits — including the first four batters of the game as D’Youville scored three runs in the top of the first.
“Even when they got those three runs in the beginning, it didn’t really concern us at all,” PSU DuBois head coach Jason Kern said. “We knew D’Youville could hit. That’s one thing we learned from the scouting. We weren’t going to get a lot of strikeouts and they were going to put the ball in play. We just had to field the ball. Really that first inning wasn’t about any mistakes we were making, per se, they just had good hits and timely hits. They were finding the gaps.”
DuBois battled back in the bottom of the second as Cayleigh Huffman hit a two-run double to close the D’Youville lead to 3-2. Malliah Schreck’s single tied things up at 3-3 in the bottom of the third.
“Cayleigh Huffman had a huge hit for us,” Kern said.
Kern said throughout the World Series, teams had been making comebacks/giving away leads regularly and softball can be a momentum game.
“It was so hot and we wanted to try and keep the other team on the field as long as we could,” Kern said.
As Penn State got the momentum back, Kern said one of the things that took it away was a double play in the bottom of the fourth.
“It seemed like from that point on, all of the momentum went away,” Kern said.
D’Youville plated seven runs in the top of the fifth for a commanding 10-3 lead and tacked on three more in the top of the sixth — as the game ended 13-3 in six innings due to the mercy rule.
Kern said although things didn’t go their way Wednesday, he’s still extremely proud of the season they had, as they’ve finished fourth in the World Series and compiled a 27-13 overall record.
“I told the girls afterwards to keep their heads up and don’t let this game tell the story about how the whole season went,” Kern said. “I’m very proud of them. There were records broken this year — first ever World Series victories and the most wins for a year in campus history. I told them, ‘There were four teams left today and you were one of the four in the whole country. There’s a team from Buffalo, a team from PA, a team from the state of Indiana and a team from Miami, Florida. So be proud.’”
Kern said the game was the last for nine players — six of which are starters.
“We have some good recruits coming in that I’m really excited about, but I’m really sad to see the nine go — just not because of what they do on the field,” Kern said. “I told them that I have two families, my family at home and my softball family. They’ll always be a part of my softball family. It’s those relationships you build over time ... It’s an honor. To see them graduate and go forth into the real world ... I’m proud of them.”
Kern said while this year was different due to COVID-19 protocols that meant no team meetings and film sessions in person, no scouting reports, no team meals, etc., they made the most of it and he’s thankful they had a season to play unlike last year’s cancellation.
“I don’t think anybody realizes what these college kids have been through the past year with COVID,” Kern said. “Not knowing if they’re going to be able to have school even, let alone softball. Going to classes with masks on, social distancing, and some of these kids are freshmen coming in. College is a scary place to begin with ... nobody’s been through this before and there’s no blueprint. So what they’ve been through this year, I don’t think they get enough credit for.
“A little over a year ago, we stood at the Orlando International Airport and we were told our season was just being suspended for two weeks. Little did we know that when we got off the airplane in Pittsburgh, we didn’t see each other for a while — six months maybe? Then fall practices were very scattered ... It was a challenge. To overcome all that adversity and finish fourth in the country, I’m extremely proud.”
D’YOUVILLE 13
PENN STATE DuBOIS 3, 6 innings
Score by Innings
D’Youville 300 073 — 13
PSU DuBois 021 000 — 3
D’Youville—13
Maddy Pepke ss 5230, Mikaela Milleville rf 4243, Ava Miller 1b 4222, Lauren Booth p 4122, Jamie Bower c 3100, Carly Milleville cf 4221, Maeve Finney lf 4211, Alexa Haberer dp 4121, Lauren Vickers 2b 2002, Mikayla Bush 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-13-16-12.
PSU DuBois—3
Skylar Ceprish 2b 3000, Cierra O’Shell lf-cf 3100, Aspen Bishop 3b 2000, Malliah Schreck ss 3121, Brittney Williams 1b 3010, Jordan Bundy pr 0100, Karly Rumsky rf-lf 2010, Cayleigh Huffman dp 3022, Hailey Kuhn pr 0000, Brooke Harvey cf-p 2000, Larissa James-LaBranche c 1000, Lizzy Scott p (flex) 0000, Madison LeGrys rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 22-3-6-3.
Errors: D’Youville 1, PSU DuBois 4. LOB: D’Youville 6, PSU DuBois 4. 2B: M. Milleville 3, Miller, Booth, C. Milleville, Haberer; Huffman. SAC: Vickers; Bishop, Rumsky. SF: Vickers. HBP: Bower (by Harvey).
Pitching
D’Youville: Lauren Booth-6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
PSU DuBois: Lizzy Scott-5 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO; Brooke Harvey-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Booth. Losing pitcher: Scott.