DuBOIS — The #2 seed Mississippi University for Women softball team took it to #7 seed Penn State DuBois on Monday evening at Heindl Field during the first round of the USCAA Small College World Series, as the Owls unleashed with 15 hits en route to an 8-1 victory.
“To put it simply, they beat us,” Penn State DuBois head coach Jason Kern said. “They outhit us, they outpitched us, they out-base ran us. They just did more things right than we did. At times you just have to tip your hat to the other team and they just beat us.”
Owls pitcher Mackenzie Denton pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits and Penn State’s lone run of which was unearned.
After DuBois couldn’t get anything going in the top of the first, Mississippi came out swinging in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff hit by Iyana Canada and an RBI single by Lauren Duckworth to bring her in for the quick 1-0 lead. Mississippi tacked on another run with an RBI single by Madison Crosby for a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Penn State’s Brittney Williams led off the top of the second with a single and after a couple of Mississippi errors, had the bases loaded. But a Lizzy Scott popup to third ended the threat.
Mississippi’s Maddy Suggs — who was 3-for-3 on the day as the number nine hitter — had an RBI single to give the Owls a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
DuBois finally answered in the top of the third, as Skylar Ceprish led off the inning with a single up the middle. Aspen Bishop then reached base via an error as a play to get Ceprish out at second was dropped. Malliah Schreck then had an RBI single just past the Owls third baseman as DuBois cut the Mississippi lead to 3-1.
However, that would be as close as the Lady Lions would get to the Owls on the day, with Mississippi adding three more runs in the fifth inning and an insurance run in the sixth to make the score 8-1. Penn State’s last ditch effort in the top of the seventh was thwarted and the #2 seed Owls moved.
“We did make some baserunning mistakes and we didn’t put the ball in play enough,” Kern said. “There was a couple times — especially in that first inning — where we threw the ball around in throwing to wrong bases and just not doing sound, fundamental softball.”
Kern gave credit to the Owls, citing they played previously and they knew they were facing off against a very tough opponent for the first round matchup.
“Make no mistake, Mississippi University for Women, they beat us,” Kern said. “We knew they were a good hitting team. We played them in a three-game series in 2019 down in Mississippi at their place. They still have a couple of the players from that team and they’re well-coached. It’s a different coach now than it was then but they still have the same fundamentals and they play sound softball. I think they may be the best team in the tournament this year.”
On a day where the Lady Lions were outplayed, Kern said he was proud that his team stuck with it and didn’t give up.
“They kept their heads up,” Kern said. “Last week when we lost to (Penn State) Brandywine, it was hard to get back into the game for game #2 against (Penn State) Mont Alto and our performance showed that. Here today, they didn’t get down on each other and their spirits were still good. Even after the game, they understand that there’s nothing we really did as bad to lose that game. It was just that Mississippi was better.”
Mississippi moves to the next round and plays #3 St. Mary of the Woods College — who came back to beat #6 Penn State Mont Alto 8-7 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
With the loss, Penn State DuBois moves to the losers bracket and takes on a familiar foe in Penn State Mont Alto.
“We know who we have to play tomorrow in Mont Alto,” Kern said. “The girls have been looking forward to this — they wanted another chance to play them. Unlike last week where we had to play them right away and didn’t have time to recover from the loss, the girls can go back home tonight, sleep and come back tomorrow with fresh minds and ready.
“It’s not impossible. Back in 2019 for the last World Series, Brandywine — when it was a 10-team tournament — lost in a preliminary round and they came back to take fourth place. So it’s not all lost. We know that we simply got beat and we’ve got to play better. If we can win tomorrow against Mont Alto and get maybe a little bit of revenge, then take our chances in the night cap and go from there.”
MISSISSIPPI UNIV. FOR WOMEN 8,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 1
Score by Innings
PSU DuBois 001 000 0 — 1
Mississippi 211 031 x — 8
PSU DuBois—1
Skylar Ceprish 2b-3b 4110, Aspen Bishop dp 4000, Malliah Schreck ss 3011, Brittney Williams 1b-p 3010, Adriana Azzato pr 0000, Jordan Bundy rf 0000, Cierra O’Shell cf 2010, Brooke Harvey 3b-p 3000, Madison LeGrys rf 2010, Cayleigh Huffman 1b 0000, Larissa James-LaBranche c 3000, Lizzy Scott p-2b 3000, Karly Rumsky lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-1-5-1.
Mississippi—8
Iyana Canada cf 3110, Lauren Duckworth rf 4121, Megan Cummins dp 3210, Austyn Holden 1b 3111, Madison Crosby lf 4131, Jessica Deming ss 3112, Hannah Hurdle 3b 3010, Jasmine Shaw pr 0000, Jaelynn Palmer 3b 0000, Marley Poole c 3120, Maddy Suggs 2b 3031, Mackenzie Denton p (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-8-15-6.
Errors: PSU 1, Mississippi 3. 2B: Crosby, Poole. 3B: Cummins, Suggs. SAC: O’Shell. HBP: Cummins (by Scott), Canada (by Williams). DP: Williams; Poole. SB: O’Shell; Canada, Cummins, Shaw.
Pitching
PSU DuBois: Lizzy Scott-3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Brittney Williams-2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brooke Harvey-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Mississippi: Mackenzie Denton-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Denton. Losing pitcher: Scott.