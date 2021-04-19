The Penn State DuBois baseball team put together a strong weekend against PSU Greater Allegheny as it won a four-game series, 3-1, to stay on the heels of Mont Alto in what has become a tightly contested race for the regular season title in the PSAUC West.
DuBois set the tone for the weekend Saturday in a doubleheader played at Pullman park by sending senior ace Brandon Orsich to the hill. And, Orisch did what he has done throughout his PSU DuBois career — win.
The righty outdueled Greater Allegheny’s Matt Smith in a game that saw both pitchers got the distance in a 3-1 DuBois victory.
Orsich allowed one earned run on just three hits while striking out eight and walking two to pick up his fifth win of the season and the 20th of his collegiate career.
DuBois got Orsich the lead with a run in the second against Smith when Dan Stauffer doubled with two outs and scored when Cory Lehman reached on an error a batter later.
The visitors then tacked on two huge insurance runs in the third.
Thayne Morgan led off the inning with a single and raced home on a Toner Corl single. Corl then swiped second and took third on a fly out before scoring on a single by Joey DiPietro to make it 3-0.
Those extra runs proved key as DuBois struggled to get anything more going against Smith in the final four innings.
Greater Allegheny got to Orsich for a run in the sixth when Douglas Painter hit a leadoff single and scored on a two-out double by Brian Koglin to make it 3-1. The hosts had two of their three hits against Orsich in the inning.
Orsich finished off his complete-game effort with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh.
Morgan and DiPietro each had two hits in the game for DuBois.
Greater Allegheny bounced back in the night cap Saturday to upend DuBois, 4-2, as it got another strong pitching performance — this one from Nathan Grice, who allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits in 6 1/3 innings of work. He struck out eight and walked none.
The hosts scored single runs in the first, third and fifth against DuBois starter Morgan Bell to build a 3-0 advantage.
DuBois finally got on the board in the sixth when Talon Falls singled home Thayne Morgan, but Greater Allegheny got that run right back in the bottom half of the sixth.
DuBois scored again in the seventh on a bases-loaded single by Corl, but reliever Jordan Williams got Trevor Hanna and Falls to both pop up to end the game with the bases loaded to earn the save. Corl had two hits in the loss.
After the split, the teams made the trip back east for two more games on Sunday at Showers Field, and it was DuBois that came away with a thrilling sweep by capturing a pair of 3-2 victories — both in walk-off fashion.
DuBois needed extra innings to win Sunday’s opener.
Greater Allegheny jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the second against Duois starter Hanna when Painter reached on an error that scored Williams. Hanna wound up with a no-decision after allowing two runs, one earned, in five innings of work.
DuBois tied things in the fourth as Lehman drew a key two-out walk and came home on a double by Stauffer.
Greater Allegheny went right back on top in the fifth thanks to a RBI single from Williams, but DuBois again had an answer. This time it was Corl who came through with a single to plate Morgan to make it 2-2.
Samuel Cheng relieved Hanna in the sixth and tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up a hit while walking two.
Stauffer came on in the seventh and helped get DuNBois out of a mini-jam by inducing an inning-ending double. He then threw a scoreless eighth, setting the stage for the walk-off victory.
DiPietro got things started with a one-out walk before Logan Wagner drew a walk of his own. Greater Allegheny then got out No. 2 at second on a fielder’s choice before electing to intentionally walk Stauffer to load the bases.
That decision came back to haunt Greater Allegheny, as reliever Williams was called or a balk. That allowed pinch-runner Jacob Allen to trot home with the winning run.
Any momentum DuBois built with the win was quickly tempered in game 2 as Greater Allegheny jumped out to the early lead again, this time scoring twice in the second on a bases-loaded walk and RBI single by Painter.
Starter Clay Shelander kept DuBois off the board trough five innings, but the home team finally got to him for a run in the sixth.
Corl reached on an error to open the inning, then Lehman doubled with one out to spell the end for Shelander. Greter Allegheny went back to Williams, who was pitching his third game of the weekend.
Stauffer promptly greeted Williams with a double that scored Corl to make it 2-1.
DuBois starter Braiden Blair then retired Greater Allegheny in order in the top of the seventh and was rewarded with the win when his teammates walked it off for the second time on the day.
Brett Beith led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. He took second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout before coming home to tie the game on a single by Hanna. Beith had two hits in the game.
Greater Alleghney then intentionally walked Corl before DiPietro singled to load the bases with one out.
The visitors came up with a huge defensive play when they cut down a run at home on a fielder’s choice for the second out, but Williams then hit Stauffer to force home Corl with the game-winning run.
Williams suffered the loss in both games Sunday after getting the save in Game 2 Saturday.
Blair allowed two runs, both earned, on five hits while striking out six and walking two in the complete-game victory.
DuBois improved to 17-3 and 14-3 in conference play with the 3-1 weekend. It has a huge game at PSU Mont Alto on Tuesday. Mont Alto (17-2 in conference) currently sits just head of DuBois in the West Division standings. The teams are 2-2 against each this season.